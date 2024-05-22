GLOBAL LAUNCH: Maritimo M55 and M600 Black Edition
22 May 2024
Maritimo M55 and M600 Black Edition © Maritimo
The eve of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024 saw the Global Launch of the Maritimo M55 and M600 Black Edition.
worldmarine.media attended, with powerboat.world Global Editor John Curnow talking with Maritimo Operations Manager Phil Candler, Former President of Maritimo Americas Dave Northrop and Managing Partner Americas Keith Teynor to find out more...
www.maritimo.com.au