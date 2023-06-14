Rossinavi launches M/Y Seawolf X

by Rossinavi 22 May 03:35 PDT

Rossinavi is proud to announce the launch of their latest and most innovative project, M/Y Seawolf X.

The hybrid-electric catamaran's exterior architecture is by Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design, while New York- based practice Meyer Davis Studio is responsible for the design of the interiors. This Rossinavi fleet yacht carries the BluE label, the shipyard's new sustainable philosophy. Seawolf X is a unique vessel that combines attractive design with environmentally friendly solutions.

Seawolf X's main technical features include:

Three performance scenarios: On one-day trips, the catamaran is able to cruise in full electric mode for 100% of the time. On multi-day trips, the catamaran can cruise in electric mode for 90% of the time. Transatlantic trips enable the catamaran to cruise the Atlantic for 80% of the time in electric mode. The Hibernation mode, kicking off when the catamaran is moored, reduces consumption to a minimum and the energy generated can be given back to the quay or to a private property. Seawolf X supplies enough energy to charge up an entire villa.

Two diesel generators that can quickly recharge batteries.

Fast charging: the ability to recharge at the shore power in only five hours.

"After years of study and construction, it is now a source of satisfaction and pride for us to witness the launch of project Sea Cat, now Seawolf X, the first hybrid-electric multihull vessel. This yacht showcases remarkable technological innovations in both power management and propulsion technologies, marking the beginning of a new chapter in next-generation vessels." states Federico Rossi, Chief Operating Officer of Rossinavi.

Rossinavi AI technology

Rossinavi has also developed an onboard artificial intelligence system, called Rossinavi AI, to improve comfort and maximize the yacht's green potential. Artificial intelligence constantly analyses the operation of the vessel; it is a brain that can learn from observation and predict the needs of guests on board. Rossinavi AI continuously dialogues with crew members in permissible ways, advising them to favour lower-impact behaviours and educating them on conscious cruising. The result is flawless and seamless navigation tailored to the needs of the guests on board. The AI software is also able to monitor the battery pack to keep it in a range of 20 to 80 percent, the ideal range to ensure greater longevity of the battery pack, as well as supervise and interact with the crew.

Exterior Design

Approaching the new project with a clear vision, the Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design team sought to liberate their minds from preconceptions. The idea of developing a catamaran immediately intrigued them, sparking their interest in exploring new design possibilities. This resulted in a sleek and low-profile silhouette, reminiscent of a sports car.

Outdoor living on the yacht spans three distinct areas: a convivial cockpit centered around a pool, an expansive sundeck with sunbathing and living spaces, and a surprising bow area featuring a hidden pool and a convertible home theater.

In their quest for sustainability, the Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design team accurately integrated solar panels into the vessel, ensuring ample surface area for energy recovery. Additionally, they addressed hull efficiency by developing lightweight solutions, including a clever anchor installation that not only met weight standards but also enhanced aesthetics.

Through careful attention to design, lighting, and material selection, the team aimed to create a comfortable and inviting environment aboard the futuristic catamaran.

"We set out to envision the boat of the future, unbound by convention yet grounded in feasibility with cutting-edge technology for minimal environmental impact." said Fulvio De Simoni, Founder of Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design.

BluE Philosopy

In 2022, Rossinavi revolutionized its approach to innovation, prioritising environmental impact in its vessel designs. Enter BluE, Rossinavi's pioneering vision realized through hybrid-electric yachts. These vessels are propelled by batteries and solar panels, enabling them to operate in electric mode for day trips 100% of the time and sustain electric mode for 80% of transatlantic voyages. The goal is to reduce CO2 emission.

Inspired by the remarkable abilities of phytoplankton to harness sunlight for energy, BluE embodies a new philosophy in superyacht design. Like their natural muse, these vessels absorb sunlight during the day, utilising photovoltaic technology to convert it into energy. This energy is stored in advanced batteries and released at night, creating a bioluminescent effect akin to glowing plankton.

With a focus on sustainability, BluE sets a new standard by harnessing clean energy to power luxury travel, demonstrating Rossinavi's commitment to innovation with a conscience.

