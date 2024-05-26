Nomad 101 makes Gold Coast debut at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024

by Gulf Craft 21 May 20:46 PDT

Gulf Craft Group is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, a premier event for the Australian marine industry.

Introduction of Nomad 101 to the Gold Coast

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be the Gold Coast debut of the Nomad 101, Nomad Yachts' flagship adventure superyacht, following her premiere in Sydney. This flybridge superyacht boasts long-range capabilities and class-leading performance in all weather conditions. Its efficient layout built upon the Nomad Yachts' legendary semi-displacement hull and spacious decks offer exceptional comfort and functionality. The elegant interior design features extensive use eco-friendly and sustainable material.

ASMEX 2024

Gulf Craft Group's Chief Commercial Officer, Lee Oldroyd, will also attend the Australian Superyacht, Commercial Marine and Export Conference (ASMEX) 2024. At ASMEX, the company will participate in discussions focused on innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration - values that resonate deeply with Gulf Craft's mission in the Australian market.

Expanding presence in Asia with APSA membership

Gulf Craft Group recently joined the Asia-Pacific Superyacht Association (APSA), a leading industry association. This strategic alliance allows Gulf Craft Group to showcase its award-winning yachts to a wider audience in Asia, collaborate on industry advancements with APSA members, and leverage their network to connect with captains, owners, and partners throughout the region.

Gulf Craft Group invites visitors to connect with its team, explore the latest in yachting innovation, and experience the Nomad 101 first-hand. This participation aligns with Gulf Craft's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and fostering the yachting lifestyle.

Register and schedule a personalized superyacht tour with Gulf Craft experts at the show