2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show official opening

22 May 13:15 PDT

Get ready for the most exciting Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show ever with world-first launches guaranteed to dazzle huge boating crowds.

Australia's largest boat manufacturers will showcase stunning global launches at the highly anticipated Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024.

"The Show is the perfect place to bring world-first innovations to boating aficionados and we are honoured that our exhibitors agree," said Mulpha Events General Manager Johan Hasser. "This year we are thrilled to have 102 new product launches including several standouts that will we know are going to be major crowd pleasers."

Showcasing a world premiere on the first day of SCIBS 2024 will be iconic Australian luxury motor yacht builder Riviera Australia.

Owner Rodney Longhurst said the company was delighted to showcase an extensive display of models from its 39 to 78 feet fleet at SCIBS 2024 and looked forward to revealing something truly special. "For over 40 years the Gold Coast has been our home and being able to host the display of our recently launched 6000th motor yacht together with our world premiere at Sanctuary Cove means a great deal to our 950-strong team. We consider the Show a highlight on our boating calendar, attracting boating enthusiasts who appreciate the supreme luxury, meticulous engineering and blue water pedigree that we are so proud of at Riviera," he said.

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht builder Maritimo has also globally launched the all-new Black Editions of the M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the M600 Offshore Flybridge Motor Yacht at this year's Show.

The new models include a series of updates to its revered line of luxury cruisers, equipping these models with features both practical and aesthetic to suit a new era of owners and their requirements. Adding yet another level of refinement and style to Maritimo M55, M60 and M600 models.

The Black Edition is borne of Maritimo's objective to constantly improve even its best-selling models. The company's meticulous review of onboard style, comfort, and functionality has resulted in new elements of elegance and sophistication.

Showgoers can also look forward to getting the first look anywhere in the world at Yellowfin Plate Boat's all-new overhauled Extended Cabin range.

Spokesperson Nathan Shaw said: "We can't wait to reveal the new Yellowfin product line-up to the thousands of spectators set to visit Australia's biggest marine event of the year, SCIBS. Seeing the launch is not only extremely rewarding, but exciting, as we pave the way for the future of offshore boating and game fishing."

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said the city was thrilled to again host the Sanctuary International Boat Show.

"SCIBS is more than just a boat show - it's a testament to our love of the water, a showcase of innovation and a meeting ground for marine enthusiasts," he said. "With more than 330 exhibitors and 2500 products, you're sure to find something that catches your eye. All aboard for another successful year!"

Mr Hasser thanked the City of Gold Coast, as well as Experience Gold Coast, Queensland Government, Tourism and Events Queensland, and major sponsor Bentley Brisbane and Gold Coast for their unwavering support of SCIBS.

"We are confident this year's Show will deliver exceptional results for exhibitors and an unforgettable experience for showgoers with a line-up of the world's latest marine products, superb entertainment and VIP experiences.

"We can't wait to welcome all our valued exhibitors and guests to SCIBS 2024," he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most expensive boat on display?

Horizon Yacht Australia FD90 - $18.6m

What is the biggest boat on display?

Sunseeker Yacht 116 SUNSET (Yachtsman International)

Which exhibitor has the most boats on display?

Overall - Northside Marine (37)

On The Marina - Short Marine (15)

On Land - Australian Marine Centre (23)

Which exhibitor has the longest display in boats (in length)?

Queensland Marine Centre - 831 feet (29 boats)

Which exhibitor has the highest value showcase?

Horizon Yacht Australia - $100m+

What is the most unique vessel on display?

Zilla Jet Boats

What is the hottest new water toy on display?

ENAUTIC - Waveflyer Volare Reservation (Electric Hydrofoil)

What is the most affordable vessel on display?

Jobe Stand-up Paddleboard - $699

Which exhibitor has the most new product launches?

JSW Powersports - 8 new products:

Sea Fox 231 Bay

Sea Fox 268 Traveler

Malibu 23 LSV Wakesetter

Malibu 23 MXZ Wakesetter

AXIS A225

Sea-Doo RXP X 325

Sea-Doo RXT X 325

Sea-Doo GTR X 300

What is the latest trend in boating?

Hybrid and electric boats and motors:

Eyachts - RAND Supreme 27

ENAUTIC - Waveflyer Volare Reservation

ePropulsion - eLite Electric Outboard

Steber - Marine Plug-In Hybrid System

Fliteboard - Flite AIR, PRO & ULTRA L2

Highfield - Highfield E Jet 330

What is the stand-out gear or gadget on display?

Airberth Boat Lifts (Dry Docking Solution)

What are the key 2024 Show stats?

Number of exhibitors - 335

Number of Vessels on Display - 700+

Number of Products on Display - 2,500+ products

Anticipated Visitor Numbers - 50,000+

Exhibitor Media Calls

Thursday, 23 May

9:30AM

RIVIERA YACHTS

Global Launch

Contact - Stephen Milne

Phone - 0415 270 152

Location - Riviera Display - Marina H Pier

11AM

BLUE DIAMOND MARINE

Tomahawk official launch with ex-World Champion Skiff Sailor, Scott Ramsden

Contact - Sarah Staerk

Phone - 0438 620 865

Location - F/E1 Connector

5PM

AMC BOATS

Edencraft 255 Global Launch

Contact - Des Hughes

Phone - 0432 126 540

Location -

Friday, 24 May

8:45AM

EYACHTS

Axpoar 45 Sun Top and Rand Supreme 27 launches

Contact - Marnie Ebeling

Phone - 0412 109 769

Location - Entrance to E-arm

9:30AM

OCEAN ALEXANDER

De Antonio D50 Coupé and Ocean Alexander 35 Puro and 28 Legend Australian launches

Contact - Natalie King

Phone - 0402 845 055

Location - Alexander Marine Stand - "I Arm" in the Marina

10AM

FREEDOM BOAT CLUB

Women on Water media call, 35% of Freedom Boat Club membership is female

Photo opportunity of 10 women on a boat with champagne and interviews with female members

Contact - Sarah Staerk

Phone - 0438 620 865

Location - Promenade PR17

Saturday, 25 May

8:45AM

TMG

Prestige M48 launch

Contact - Marnie Ebeling

Phone - 0412 109 769

Location - Entrance to E-arm

Sunday, 26 May

11AM

OFFICIAL SCIBS EVENT WRAP MEDIA CALL

Interview with Johan Hasser, GM of Mulpha Events and various exhibitors in regard to Show results

Contact - Sarah Staerk

Phone - 0402 845 055

Location - Grassy area between Princess Yachts and Horizon Yachts, end of Masthead Way.

General admission tickets are on-sale now from $35, with Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience tickets available from $299. Kids under 16 enter for free with a paying adult. Tickets are only available online, there will not be a Box Office at the Show. Tickets available at www.sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and operated by Mulpha Events and is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, Tourism & Events Queensland, City of Gold Coast, Experience Gold Coast and Major Sponsor Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast.

The 35th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be held from May 23-26, 2024. For more visit - sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au