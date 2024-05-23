Please select your home edition
Pantaenius, Riviera, CL Yachts! The first Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024 interviews

by worldmarine.media 23 May 01:31 PDT 23 May 2024
Pantaenius, Riviera, CL Yachts! The first Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024 interviews © worldmarine.media

On worldmarine.media news on the first day of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024, John Curnow spoke to Martin Baum, the MD at Pantaenius, Wes Moxey, CEO of Riviera and Richard Lo, Director at CL Yachts.

We'll be bringing you more from the show as it progresses!

