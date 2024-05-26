Where ocean meets the sky for an entertainment extravaganza

Pacific Airshow collaboration - Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show Pacific Airshow collaboration - Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 23 May 02:18 PDT

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) and Pacific Airshow Gold Coast will come together to deliver an unforgettable weekend of unparalleled marine lifestyle displays and adrenaline pumping aviation.

General Manager of Mulpha Events Johan Hasser said SCIBS crowds could expect absolute show-stopping entertainment, the launch of an $18.6 million fast-cruising yacht, a revolutionary catamaran, and a world leading fliteboard, to a professional aerobatic pilot executing daring moves in the sky.

"We've partnered with Pacific Airshow Gold Coast to double the excitement on offer" he said. "While Showgoers can expect 102 global and Australian boat and marine product premieres, more than 330 exhibitors, 700-plus boats and 2500 marine products at SCIBS, they can also look to the sky to see the Gold Coast's Hayden Pullen execute his aerobatic moves at 12pm on both Saturday and Sunday."

As well as its enormous showcase of marine lifestyle products, visitors to SCIBS 2024 will be able to see the Airshow's custom designed plane on display at Sanctuary Cove.

Mr Hasser said the collaboration was designed to give showgoers a taste of the 2024 Pacific Airshow Gold Coast, August 16 to 18, as well as offer SCIBS visitors even more thrilling entertainment over the Show weekend.

Both events contribute significantly to the Gold Coast and Queensland economy. While SCIBS is the largest boat show in the Southern Hemisphere, injecting more than $443 million into the Queensland economy, the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast is the largest ever to take place in Australia and is estimated to inject $25 million into the Gold Coast's economy.

Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Director of Event Operations, Sam Pearce said he was thrilled to be joining SCIBS to create unforgettable memories for Show attendees.

"We know the aerobatic display and plane exhibit will give crowds a glimpse into the amazing event coming this August to Surfers Paradise," he said. "The Airshow features some of the best civilian and military performers from around the globe performing spectacular stunts across the 3-days. You can enjoy Pacific Airshow from our premium hospitality suites or with the family on the beach, we have an option for everyone."

Mr Hasser said other exciting entertainment at SCIBS 2024 will include:

Live on-water demonstrations from the ultra-cool Fliteboard, a water propelled Jetcar and GoBoat electric pontoon boats.

Try before you buy at the dedicated Sea Trial Zone.

SCIBS Ambassador Paul Burt serving up fishing advice and cooking tips.

The Berkley Supertank will play host to fishing expert Brett Thomson offering advice on how to improve your strike rate.

The Live Bream Shoot Out where amateur anglers will compete for a pool of sensational prizes.

Two dedicated Kids' Zones, plus Mr Kaboodle's Wobbly Pirate Show on the Main Stage all through the weekend.

The popular SCIBS street entertainers will be back adding to the electric event atmosphere.

General admission tickets are on-sale now from $35, with Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience tickets available from $299. Kids under 16 enter for free with a paying adult. Tickets are only available online, there will not be a Box Office at the Show. Tickets available at www.sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au.

The 35th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be held from May 23-26, 2024. For more visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au.

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and operated by Mulpha Events and is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, Tourism & Events Queensland, City of Gold Coast, Experience Gold Coast and Major Sponsor Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast.