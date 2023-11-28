World premiere: Riviera's magnificent new 6800 Sport Yacht

The world premiere preview of the 6800 Sport Yacht was an evening of celebration © Riviera Australia The world premiere preview of the 6800 Sport Yacht was an evening of celebration © Riviera Australia

by Riviera Australia 23 May 04:54 PDT

The location for this premiere was as unique as the event itself. A fine-dining, floating venue anchored in the Broadwater on Australia's Gold Coast.

On board were a select group of owners and their families eagerly awaiting the arrival of Riviera's new flagship Sport Yacht. Amid a fanfare of music and lights the 6800 appeared, to great excitement. Once rafted, guests were invited aboard to experience this magnificent motor yacht. An evening of celebration followed; a very memorable night for Riviera's VIPs, those who are eagerly awaiting future delivery of their very own 6800 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition.

Speaking at the private World Premiere, Riviera owner Rodney Longhurst said: "To be successful on the highly competitive global stage of luxury boat building, you must have an absolute commitment to design, innovation, quality and owner care. And that's what our amazing team in Australia and the United States do every day, creating a truly world-class luxury motor yacht experience.

"We thank you for entrusting us to create your spectacular 6800 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition and for being a special part of the Riviera family.

"This new 6800 Sport Yacht is our ultimate Sport Yacht. With a choice of three or four staterooms and three bathrooms, a crew cabin or utility room, a full-height walk-through engine room, huge entertaining and living spaces, an all-weather aft deck, expansive sun-loving forward deck, and an impressive tender garage devoted to water sports, it is one magnificent motor yacht."

The luxury of space

Riviera's 6800 Sport Yacht has so many separate entertaining areas that family groups, friends and couples can all find their own space to enjoy the world around them. Sunshine or moonlight on the forward deck tends to attract more casual occasions. The protected aft deck is popular regardless of the weather and when you want to enjoy the sunshine or stars, simply open the sunroof. The saloon is another very relaxing space with a choice of three lounges and another electric sunroof.

Welcome aboard the 6800 Sport Yacht

As you step aboard the tremendous boarding platform you'll notice teak steps port and starboard leading up to the aft deck. In between is the tender garage and access door to the full-height engine room leading through to the crew or utility room. Always finding new ways to make boating easier and more pleasurable, the innovative Riviera design team has created an electro-hydraulic swim platform that articulates into steps to be lowered below the water or raised above to match the level of marina or pontoon. And for raised fixed jetties there are wing doors on the aft deck for easy, direct access.

Snorkelling, diving, paddleboarding and fishing enthusiasts are well catered for on the 6800 Sport Yacht with the ample water sports equipment storage of the tender garage. A clever tender cradle and electric winch system using the descending steps of the swim platform will gently launch and retrieve the tender. There is also the convenience of an overhead freshwater hot and cold shower and light when the tender garage door is raised.

Outstanding aft deck

This is the entertaining and dining centre of the 6800 Sport Yacht with an extended hardtop providing all-weather protection. A plush guest lounge extends across the width of the transom; always popular while under way or at anchor. Forward to port is an attractive L-shaped lounge dining area with superbly crafted folding teak table. Here is comfortable seating for eight or more, with storage underneath and four folding occasional chairs standing by. A breezeway blind lowers from the hardtop at the press of a button to shield from the afternoon sun, and tinted glass quarter panels add privacy and weather protection. The aft deck on the 6800 boasts a very capable alfresco entertainer's galley complete with a grill and hotplate, exhaust fan, two drawer fridges, an icemaker, stainless steel sink with a mixer and solid surface benchtop.

An impressive electric sunroof glides open to invite fresh air, the warmth of the sun or the sparkle of the stars. And for those important moments that must be seen live, an LED TV folds down from the hardtop.

The wide side decks guide you to the forward deck, a casual entertaining sundeck so easily accessed from the side door of the saloon. Here are deep insulated ice bins for refreshments, a sound system for your playlist and an expansive outdoor lounge area to relax and entertain with seating for eight.

Two supremely comfortable sunbeds take prime position and there is no finer place to stretch out and enjoy the beauty of your surrounds.

When it's time to weigh anchor, the teak trimmed pedestal tables and euro awning quickly stow in a forward locker.

Spacious saloon and gourmet galley

Slide open the saloon door. Then lower the electric galley window with the push of a button. Both are of the highest quality tinted glass, framed in polished stainless steel. Now the aft deck flows into the saloon creating one grand living and entertaining space.

The U-shaped galley of the 6800 Sport Yacht is an inspiring space, superbly equipped with premium appliances beautifully integrated into handcrafted timber joinery. A three-element induction cooktop with removable potholders is complemented by a combination oven with integrated grill; ample storage, pantry, rangehood, double sink, microwave and dishwasher complete the galley wish list.

Opposite the galley is a full-height refrigerator with two freezer doors below and a fine example of Riviera's renowned craftsmanship; an elegant bar/serving station with a double drawer fridge, wine cooler, sink and drinks cabinet for bottles and glassware.

Forward of the galley portside, is a U-shaped lounge with matching ottomans. And while most meals will be enjoyed on the aft deck, Riviera's design team has created a masterful alternative featuring a handcrafted solid timber table that easily folds out from the lounge for when additional guests are aboard, or you wish to dine inside.

A matching sofa opposite completes this stylish saloon setting. Lower the window blinds to create a cinema room with premium sound system and a large LED TV rising at the press of a button. If more seating is required, the companion helm chair turns 180 degrees to accommodate.

In true motor yacht style, the saloon features a very practical starboard door for quick and easy access to the forward deck; access to the side deck to tend to mooring lines; or simply to invite a cool breeze to flow through the saloon at anchor.

Commanding helm

The helm is state-of-the-art, featuring touch-screen navigation and operation technology all designed to make your boating even easier and more pleasurable. Total control is at your fingertips and visibility is outstanding through the curved tempered glass windscreen. Captain and companion chairs are fully adjustable and deeply comfortable with the added luxury of hand-stitched leather. Guests can join the skipper while under way and enjoy commanding views from the portside companion lounge. The electric sunroof and forward side windows operate at the touch of a button to invite a cool breeze whether under way or at anchor.

Four staterooms, three bathrooms plus utility / crew cabin

The accommodation deck of the 6800 Sport Yacht is vast and luxurious.

All staterooms and bathrooms enjoy natural light through large, tinted hull windows. Luxe appointments include premium carpet and fabrics, reverse-cycle air-conditioning, cedar-lined hanging lockers and striking timber feature panels. Designer bathrooms feature full-sized showers with frameless glass doors, teak seats and heated towel rails.

There's also the option of a three-stateroom layout where the starboard guest cabin is replaced by a lower lounge with an LED TV. A perfect media room to entertain children or use as a snug reading space.

The full-beam master suite with penthouse style ensuite is palatial. At the centre is king-sized walk-around island bed; to starboard a handcrafted polished timber drawer bureau includes a make-up station complete with lift-up mirror and an ottoman seat. Portside is a sumptuous two-seater lounge.

A bespoke timber entertainment unit with a flush-mounted LED TV provides additional drawer storage and welcomed shelf space. Ample storage and hanging lockers including a walk-through wardrobe and linen hampers. The master suite includes a breakfast bar and drawer fridge with power for a coffee machine.

The forward VIP stateroom is guaranteed to delight your guests. With private entry, private ensuite bathroom and walk-around queen-sized bed, the mood is pure luxury. Storage is maximised with a lift-up bed base on gas struts, additional bed-base drawers, port and starboard overhead lockers and His & Hers cedar-lined hanging lockers. A flush-mounted LED TV and sound system is ready to entertain.

The portside guest stateroom can be two single beds or one double at the touch of a button. Flexible and practical, the inboard single berth slides smoothly across to form a restful double. Guests enjoy the luxury of a designer ensuite bathroom with the two-way entry allowing convenient day-head access.

The starboard guest stateroom adds two very comfortable adult-sized single berths overlapping at 90 degrees. Guests share the ensuite bathroom of the port stateroom via the day-head entry with privacy locks.

Personalised laundry, or crew cabin

A popular option for those with large families planning longer range voyages is to use this utility space as a dedicated laundry with a sink, separate washing machine, dryer and plenty of practical bench space for sorting and folding. The laundry is conveniently located aft of the master stateroom through a sound-insulated door.

The Crew Cabin layout features an additional door to enclose the walk-through wardrobe and restrict access to the Master Stateroom.

A well-equipped laundry is retained with the washing machine and dryer located below the single berth. Riviera's design team has created a comfortable crew retreat with all the essentials, including an enclosed wet head with shower wand and toilet, extraction fan, air-conditioning and a tinted hull window with an opening porthole. The lift-up transom door provides private access to the Crew Cabin passing through the immaculate full-height engine room and watertight entry door.

Options for even greater convenience, comfort and style

Select from a range of innovative custom options including Starlink high speed internet and Praxis solar charging systems. Factory fitted stabilisation is also available; choose either a gyroscopic or fin-based system.

The latest smart technology aboard the 6800 SY makes boating easy

Enjoy an even greater ease of boating with Riviera. The Volvo Penta Assisted Docking system is the next generation of marine automation. It simplifies yacht docking and improves your control for manoeuvring in tight spaces to make docking easy in challenging conditions. With the joystick, you control the boat's path and speed, while the system compensates for elements such as wind and current. Push the joystick forward and the system lays out a straight path that the boat follows. At any time, you can release the joystick and your boat will hold on a fixed position.

Power at your fingertips

Access to the superbly engineered, full-height and substantial engine room is via a wide watertight door from the utility cabin aft of the master stateroom, or through a lift-up door on the transom.

Riviera engineers have selected twin Volvo Penta D13 IPS 1350s, rated at 1000hp (735kW) to deliver effortless power-to-weight performance.

Industry leading warranty support

Riviera offers an industry-leading level of owner care and comfort, with all Volvo Penta IPS powered yachts delivered with five-year engines, drives and electronics limited warranty, which is further supported by Riviera's seven-year structural and two-year express limited warranties.

Riviera 6800 Sport Yacht preliminary specifications

Length Overall (inc. swim platform and bow sprit): 22.18 m (72' 9")

Hull Length (Lh to ISO8666)*: 19.87 m (65' 2")

Beam (inc. gunwale): 5.56 m (18'3")

Maximum Draft (inc. props): 1.65 m (5' 4")

Dry Weight (approx. depends on engines and options)**: 35,000 kg (77,162 lb)

Fuel Capacity***: 4,500 L (1189 US gal)

Water Capacity***: 800 L (211 US gal)

Holding Tank Capacity***: 500 L (132 US gal)

Sleeping Capacity: 8 persons + optional crew

Cockpit Area: 13.80 m 2 (148.50 sqft)

(148.50 sqft) Bridge Clearance: 5.90 m (19' 4")

Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta D13 IPS 1350, 735 kW, 1000 hp each

*Specifications may vary on a regional basis