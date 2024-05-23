Absolute Navetta 48 and Beneteau Swift Trawler 41 at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024
23 May 2024
Swanning around at SCIBS! © John Curnow / worldmarine.media
For worldmarine.media news on the first day of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024, John Curnow speaks to Marcus Overman and Blake Holyoake from The Yacht Sales Co. about the Absolute Navetta 48, and then chats with Flagstaff Marine's Graham Raspass aboard the Beneteau Swift Trawler 41.