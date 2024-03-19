Maritimo globally reveal the M50 and S50 motor yachts at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

M50 © Maritimo M50 © Maritimo

by Maritimo 23 May 21:45 PDT

In a surprise announcement at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, Maritimo globally revealed the all-new M50 Flybridge and S50 Sedan Motor Yachts to the world.

These are the latest and proud descendants of Maritimo's continuing evolution that has delivered an even more refined, elegant, practical, and luxurious space throughout the craft, combined with high-efficiency propulsion and reduced drag hull forms, along with legendary build quality and blue-water credentials.

The popularity and appreciation of the designs that have led to the sales success of this latest generation of Maritimo from 55 to 75 feet have all been distilled down into the new 50 into this new platform to ensure every time aboard, short or long, is always a joy. All of these and more are the reasons why Maritimo is loved the world over.

"Stepping up from a 30 or 40-footer never looked so enticing." Says Maritimo's Marketing Manager, Simon Stewart.

"Equally, moving from a larger craft does not mean a contraction in luxury, comfort, ride, performance or overall amenity. All the learnings of the latest generation of Maritimo have been carefully curated into this new compact platform, ready to bring new dreams to boat owners the world over."

Key features and advantages:

A captivating aesthetic. The M50 and S50 exhibit elegant lines and a distinguished presence.

Absolutely class defining, with the largest, completely enclosed flybridge in its class that spans the entire 5.22m beam with efficient and dependable Scania Di13 800MHP powerplants as standard, and an incredible 3800 litre fuel capacity positioned low for increased stability.

The Master Stateroom, ensuite, and storage spaces are not only larger than the vessel it replaces, but they are also the best in the entire category.

Single level floors inside the cabins to remove trip hazards, with total walkaround access to the King Bed in the master and Queen in the VIP, which can also become a twin. Capacity to sleep up to eight souls on the M50 (six on the S50), if required and optioned accordingly.

Safety is paramount with the famous walkaround decks, high sides, and encased, rear facing internal stairs for flybridge access, delivering peace of mind both in the marina and at sea.

Famous walk-through zone living, with the rear galley that was pioneered by Maritimo a centrepiece for seamless entertaining from the Main Saloon to the upper cockpit, and then all the way to the edge of the expansive swim platform that is virtually at sea level.

Larger windows with smaller frames and bigger openings, to deliver full engagement with your surroundings. Light and air abound.

Patented Maritimo hull liners deliver inherent strength in form, and also allow access to the entire beam below decks. In the engine room this means you can access both sides of the twin, straight-six Diesels.

The latest styling cues in design internally, with the same Maritimo impeccable standard of furniture, finishes and detail as seen on larger craft.

Renowned Maritimo ride, comfort, and handling, born from a pedigree in racing, and the delivery of one of the world's most respected names in true, ocean-going, long-range motor yachts par excellence.

The exciting development of the new Maritimo M50 and S50 began in late 2023, and like all Maritimos, the designs and specifications have been shared with loyal owners for their input to then further refine the final product offering.

Pre-orders will be available soon.