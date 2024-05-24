Gulf Craft, Freedom Boat Club and Prestige at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
by worldmarine.media 24 May 03:22 PDT
24 May 2024
Freedom Boat Club female members at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © John Curnow
John Curnow was out and about for worldmarine.media news, catching up with Lee Oldroyd, Chief Commercial Officer at Gulf Craft aboard the Nomad 101, then talking with David Kurczewski, APAC General Manager of the Freedom Boat Club who now have over 100 members across Australia, and finally interviewing Erwin Bamps, Vice President of Prestige.