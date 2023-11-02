Please select your home edition
Moonen Yachts shares first glimpse of Moonshine's interior design

by Moonen Yachts 25 May 09:51 PDT
36.3m Martinique Moonshine © Moonen Yachts

Moonen Yachts is excited to share select details of the custom interior design on board MOONSHINE, a new 36.3m Martinique (119ft) which will be delivered to her owners before the summer season.

The owners of MOONSHINE specified a rich and characterful interior design in collaboration with the team at Hollander Yacht Design, a Dutch studio working on their first project with Moonen Yachts. Co-founders Simon Hollander and Alexandra Nicolaescu say the design is a distillation of the owners' style and way of living, an elegant blend of textures and ambiance, with a palette inspired by the light of the moon.

36.3m Martinique Moonshine - Salon - photo © Moonen Yachts
36.3m Martinique Moonshine - Salon - photo © Moonen Yachts

"The end result is a yacht that keeps you entertained and surprised every time you turn a corner," Alexandra says. "The owners emphasised the importance of infusing distinct personalities into each area of the yacht based on its function. Drawing inspiration from both the light and dark side of the moon, MOONSHINE's Main Deck is dominated by soft, silver, and beige hues, transitioning seamlessly to a darker, more enigmatic atmosphere on the Bridge Deck."

36.3m Martinique Moonshine - Dining - photo © Moonen Yachts
36.3m Martinique Moonshine - Dining - photo © Moonen Yachts
The owners were closely involved throughout the design process. They visited the shipyard frequently during the build and made use of virtual reality and 3D renderings to make design decisions.

"The owners had a clear vision of what they wanted," Simon continues. "The amount of special materials from different suppliers is quite something! We also ended up custom making furniture to make sure it would meet their needs perfectly."

36.3m Martinique Moonshine - Guest Cabins - photo © Moonen Yachts
36.3m Martinique Moonshine - Guest Cabins - photo © Moonen Yachts

Moonen Yachts Project Manager John Bechtold says MOONSHINE has been a rewarding project for the shipyard's in-house interior engineering, carpentry, paintshop and outfitting teams in the Netherlands.

"The great advantage of having our own in-house experts is that we can respond quickly and flexibly to owner requests throughout the build. That was certainly the case with MOONSHINE and the result is an interior design tailor made to the owners' vision."

36.3m Martinique Moonshine - Sun Deck - photo © Moonen Yachts
36.3m Martinique Moonshine - Sun Deck - photo © Moonen Yachts

MOONSHINE is yard number YN204, the sixth Martinique from Moonen's successful fast displacement steel hull design. Following her delivery, MOONSHINE will spend this year cruising the Mediterranean and the Caribbean before reaching her new home in San Diego, California.

