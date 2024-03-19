Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Seavolt launches Australia's first electric boat fast charging network with D'albora Marinas

by Seavolt 29 May 16:38 PDT
Seavolt DC Fast Charger © Seavolt

d'Albora, Australia's largest premium marina and hospitality network, and Seavolt, Australia's first and only company dedicated to marine charging, have partnered to deliver Australia's first DC fast charging network for recreational and commercial electric boats.

Like cars, boats are going electric. From jet skis to superyachts, the new generation of recreational and commercial vessels will be powered by electricity requiring a sustainable and convenient network of charging stations.

Seavolt CEO Chris Cudlipp says, "It's vital that there's a charging network in place that can deliver 100% renewable electricity to power our blue highways. d'Albora immediately understood the opportunity, both environmentally and commercially."

d'Albora Managing Director Julien Pouteau knows that the marine industry is about to undergo a major change. "We want to support the emissions-free boating opportunity in the industry and provide a sustainable and functional service for these users. We have customers who are already showing interest in berthing new electric boats with us. When Seavolt approached us, we saw the potential of the partnership straight away," says Julien.

Seavolt will install DC fast chargers across d'Albora's network spanning QLD, NSW and VIC, giving direct vessel charging access to the public and options for AC chargers on their individual marina berths as well as installations for their customer car parks, all powered by 100% renewable electricity.

The first installation will be at d'Albora The Spit on Sydney Harbour, offering electric boating enthusiasts a wide range of services including fast charging, berthing, boatyard maintenance facilities and waterfront dining options.

Chris describes d'Albora as the ideal partner to accelerate the roll out of marine charging in the Australian market. "It's critical that there are chargers in key locations. d'Albora's network of prime marina locations across the east coast delivers that."

According to Chris, "There is an electric boating revolution under way around the world and this partnership with d'Albora is Australia's first big step towards embracing it."

www.seavolt.io

www.dalbora.com.au

Related Articles

Century Boats launches navigator 4100 CC-H
Combining the 360° fishability of a traditional Center Console with creature comforts As Century Boats prepares to celebrate 100 years of boating innovation and excellence, it is proud to announce it's new flagship model - the Navigator 4100 CC-H. Posted on 29 May 2024 Flotilla to Alaska Days 15, 16, and 17
Staying in Prince Rupert instead of crossing Dixon Well, we made the call early Saturday morning to stay in Prince Rupert instead of crossing Dixon. Posted on 28 May Vicem unveils the Tuna Masters 37 Express
A perfect fusion of dedicated sporstfisher and comfortable cabin cruiser What do you get when you combine a boatbuilder known for high-quality hulls and interiors and a legendary American naval architect? The result is simple - a brilliantly designed and highly practical sportsfisher. Posted on 28 May Ferretti Group lights up the Venice Boat Show
Two world premieres: Custom Line Navetta 38 and Pershing GTX80 The world's most beautiful boats in the world's most beautiful city: Ferretti Group takes a majestic fleet of 9 models, in grand style, to the Venice Boat Show. Posted on 28 May Meet the latest Hinckley innovation: Jetstick 4®
Hinckley was way ahead of any other recreational joystick systems At Hinckley, water jet propulsion is continually innovated. Afternoons on the water when captains would often white-knuckle two levers back and forth are long gone; the brand has become a pioneer in reimagining docking and maneuverability. Posted on 27 May San Juan Islands, Hood Canal parks buoy repairs
Work in the San Juan Islands begins June 10 Washington State Parks is set to begin contracted mooring buoy repair work in several state parks. Work in the San Juan Islands begins June 10 and work on the eastern Olympic Peninsula and Hood Canal will start July 8. Posted on 26 May 2024 Flotilla to Alaska Day 14
Lowe Inlet to Prince Rupert We left Lowe Inlet this morning at 7am after a very windy night at anchor and not a great amount of sleep. Posted on 25 May 5 reasons customers love the 41 Valor
Packed with many customer-loved features that make it a standout choice for boaters Among these features is the redesigned helm station connecting seamlessly into forward, wraparound seating, ensuring the captain is never too far from the action. Posted on 25 May Boating season begins on Lake Texoma
Prepare with affordable 3-hour powerboat training courses It's boating season on Lake Texoma, and as boaters return for a summer of fun on the water, are they ready? It's important for every boat operator to be confident behind the helm. Posted on 25 May First glimpse of Moonshine's interior design
Moonen Yachts to share select details of the custom interior on board Moonen Yachts is excited to share select details of the custom interior design on board MOONSHINE, a new 36.3m Martinique (119ft) which will be delivered to her owners before the summer season. Posted on 25 May
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy