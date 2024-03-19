Seavolt launches Australia's first electric boat fast charging network with D'albora Marinas

Seavolt DC Fast Charger © Seavolt Seavolt DC Fast Charger © Seavolt

by Seavolt 29 May 16:38 PDT

d'Albora, Australia's largest premium marina and hospitality network, and Seavolt, Australia's first and only company dedicated to marine charging, have partnered to deliver Australia's first DC fast charging network for recreational and commercial electric boats.

Like cars, boats are going electric. From jet skis to superyachts, the new generation of recreational and commercial vessels will be powered by electricity requiring a sustainable and convenient network of charging stations.

Seavolt CEO Chris Cudlipp says, "It's vital that there's a charging network in place that can deliver 100% renewable electricity to power our blue highways. d'Albora immediately understood the opportunity, both environmentally and commercially."

d'Albora Managing Director Julien Pouteau knows that the marine industry is about to undergo a major change. "We want to support the emissions-free boating opportunity in the industry and provide a sustainable and functional service for these users. We have customers who are already showing interest in berthing new electric boats with us. When Seavolt approached us, we saw the potential of the partnership straight away," says Julien.

Seavolt will install DC fast chargers across d'Albora's network spanning QLD, NSW and VIC, giving direct vessel charging access to the public and options for AC chargers on their individual marina berths as well as installations for their customer car parks, all powered by 100% renewable electricity.

The first installation will be at d'Albora The Spit on Sydney Harbour, offering electric boating enthusiasts a wide range of services including fast charging, berthing, boatyard maintenance facilities and waterfront dining options.

Chris describes d'Albora as the ideal partner to accelerate the roll out of marine charging in the Australian market. "It's critical that there are chargers in key locations. d'Albora's network of prime marina locations across the east coast delivers that."

According to Chris, "There is an electric boating revolution under way around the world and this partnership with d'Albora is Australia's first big step towards embracing it."

www.seavolt.io

www.dalbora.com.au