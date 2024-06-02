Please select your home edition
Ferretti Group lights up the Venice Boat Show with two world premieres

by Ferretti Group 28 May 03:02 PDT 29 May - 2 June 2024
Custom Line Navetta 38 © Ferretti Group

The world's most beautiful boats in the world's most beautiful city: Ferretti Group takes a majestic fleet of 9 models, in grand style, to the Venice Boat Show.

The 2024 edition of the Show, held from May 29 to June 2, puts the focus on environmental sustainability and innovation, stimulating discussion around cutting-edge electric, hybrid and hydrogen propulsion solutions.

For the fifth year running, the storied Arsenale district will provide the ideal backdrop to welcome the finest products from Italian and international shipyards. Top exhibitor Ferretti Group brings an outstanding fleet to Venice, consisting of 9 amazing models and featuring two world premieres: Custom Line Navetta 38 and Pershing GTX80.

Pershing GTX80 - photo © Ferretti Group
Pershing GTX80 - photo © Ferretti Group

Launched in late January, Custom Line Navetta 38 is the latest made-to-measure yacht in the brand's Navetta line. With new exterior and interior design and the highest cruising standards, the yacht is a masterpiece of naval art that combines innovative engineering with typically Italian style and sophistication. Continuity between interiors and exteriors, spacious areas for comfort and conviviality, and direct contact with the water deliver an outstanding cruising experience.

Pershing GTX80 is synonymous with fun and excitement, as well as representing a new standard of spirited comfort in which the spaces flow together, establishing absolute continuity between interiors and exteriors. The 23-square-metre carbon fibre sundeck offers best-in-class liveability, while the GTX Series' standout SeaScape feature provides direct, unbounded connection with the sea.

Ferretti Yachts INFYNITO 90 - photo © Alberto Cocchi
Ferretti Yachts INFYNITO 90 - photo © Alberto Cocchi

The exclusive world premieres are joined by seven gorgeous yachts representing the Ferretti Yachts, Riva, Pershing and Wally brands:

  • Ferretti Yachts 580
  • Ferretti Yachts INFYNITO 90
  • Riva El -Iseo
  • Riva 56' Rivale
  • Riva 68' Diable
  • Pershing 8X
  • wallywhy150

Wally WHY 150 - photo © Gilles Martin-Raget
Wally WHY 150 - photo © Gilles Martin-Raget

"For builders of luxury yachts who create beauty on the water, there's no better stage than the Venice Boat Show, which gains in prestige and importance year after year, driven by the commitment of local mayor Brugnaro and the municipal administration. Here, we'll be presenting the new Custom Line Navetta 38, a wonder of design and the art of boatbuilding, against the gorgeous backdrop of the Arsenale, the home for centuries of beauty, boat owners and sailors. Another new product we're very proud of is the first Riva El-Iseo full electric, which launches the E-Luxury segment, is 100% sustainable and a practical demonstration that innovation and care for the environment go hand in hand," said Alberto Galassi, Ferretti Group CEO.

Riva El -Iseo - photo © Ferretti Group
Riva El -Iseo - photo © Ferretti Group

At the Venice Boat Show, Ferretti Group once again renews its collaboration with top Italian and international luxury brands. Dolce&Gabbana designs the tailor-made staff uniforms, while local partners include Teatro La Fenice and Hotel Gritti Palace, whose iconic terrace is home to the Riva Lounge; Lavazza offers its new aromatic coffee blends and Range Rover is official automotive partner; La Scolca offers a refined selection of wines while Aperol and Tassoni round out the offering of beverages; Seabob showcases the brand's magnificent limited editions featuring custom livery specially created for the Group's brands; Frette and Roda are exclusive interior accessory partners while the irresistible fragrances from Culti permeate the ambiences with their intriguing charm; Venini showcases a selection of fine Murano glass chandeliers and Zanta furnishes its pianos. The line-up of top tier partners is completed by transport providers Flexjet and Torello.

