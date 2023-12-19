Please select your home edition
Vicem unveils the Tuna Masters 37 Express

by Vicem Yachts 28 May 08:01 PDT

What do you get when you combine a boatbuilder known for high-quality hulls and interiors and a legendary American naval architect? The result is simple - a brilliantly designed and highly practical sportsfisher that excels both in serious offshore angling and as a fun platform for family and friends. Introducing the first model in a planned new series the Vicem Tuna Masters 37 CC and its new Express sibling.

  • Vicem adds the 37 Express version to the 37 CC launched in 2023, the entry-level model of Vicem's new Tuna Masters series
  • The 37 Express uses the same impressive hull and sportsfisher features of the centre-console but adds a spacious lower accommodation level
  • Triple Mercurys deliver a 46-knot top speed and a 38-knot cruise, perfect for family cruising and for getting to and from fishing grounds
  • The accommodation includes plenty of storage and boasts 6' 6" headroom

Vicem Tuna Master 37 Express - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem Tuna Master 37 Express - photo © Pozitif Studio

Coming hot on the heels of the centre console 37 CC model which made its debut in 2023, the new Vicem 37 Express draws on the same characteristics that make the original the perfect boat for trips out with the family and for serious fishing, but adds the practicality of a full lower cabin and a more cruiser-style cockpit.

In place of the centre console, a sleek wraparound windscreen under the hardtop offers the benefits of a cruiser while retaining the multiple pole holders and the live bait tank that have made the 37 CC such a hit. And while the deck and accommodation layout may be different, the new 37 Express retains the same hull as her sister, which delivers exciting performance - up to 46 knots, with a 38-knot cruise which is perfect for getting to and from the fishing grounds - a dry ride in a seaway, and excellent stability thanks to an impressive 12' 3" beam.

Vicem Tuna Master 37 Express - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem Tuna Master 37 Express - photo © Pozitif Studio

Indeed, the 37 Express's credentials as a solid, performance weekender/fisher are unquestionable - the design is the result of a synergy between leading European builder Vicem Yachts and the renowned American naval architecture studio DLBA Architects, based in Chesapeake, Virginia. That collaboration has produced a boat of 36' 11" LOA (without the engine)with, for the Express version, a 400-gallon gas capacity, 45-gallon live bait tank, and upgraded engines configuration that uses three new Mercury 10-cylinder 350 (standard version is 2x350) for the ultimate in performance and control.

Vicem Tuna Master 37 Express - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem Tuna Master 37 Express - photo © Pozitif Studio

On deck, the 37 Express borrows from the CC version with its aft-facing triple-seater bench behind the helm, which itself features a helm chair and wraparound guest seating to starboard.

An aft cockpit bulwark with built-in bait well provides the perfect platform for fishing. The separate aft platform also serves as the perfect spot for landing the catch while keeping the cockpit dry when backing down. The wraparound windscreen and enclosed cockpit also make for a super-safe space for families with children.

Vicem Tuna Master 37 Express - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem Tuna Master 37 Express - photo © Pozitif Studio

In the CC version, the foredeck seating area is replaced with the flat top of the lower accommodation, creating a space for lounging at anchor while providing an impressive and extremely comfortable 6' 6" of headroom below. This accommodation area includes a port-side galley with a sink and microwave at the bottom of the companionway steps, a convenient hanging locker, a separate rod locker, and a spacious aft head with shower to starboard. Additionally, the area is pre-wired for TV.

Forward, the berth is multifunctional, serving alternately as a sleeping area with twin berths in a V formation, or a full double V-berth for couples or those who prefer more space while sleeping. Fit and finish is completed to Vicem's own demanding high standards, with a teak sole and with joinery that draws on the shipyard's quality craftsmanship and experience from building superyachts.

Vicem Tuna Master 37 Express - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem Tuna Master 37 Express - photo © Pozitif Studio

"The Tuna Masters 37 CC has garnered considerable acclaim since its debut in early 2023" say Vicem Yachts team. "Now, we're thrilled to introduce the Express version to the market, which we believe strikes the perfect balance between a serious sportfisher and a safe family cruiser. It boasts a well-designed hull and delivers impressive performance of 45-plus knots thanks to the triple Mercurys."

"The lower accommodation area," they add, "is both versatile and exceptionally comfortable, notably featuring an impressive 2-meter headroom without compromising the yacht's sleek profile. The 37 Express perfectly complements the CC version and underscores our commitment to enthusiasts who prioritize both fishing and cruising."

The first Vicem Tuna Masters 37 Express is currently in Puerto Rico.

Vicem Tuna Master 37 Express - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem Tuna Master 37 Express - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem Tuna Master 37 Express - photo © Pozitif Studio
Vicem Tuna Master 37 Express - photo © Pozitif Studio

