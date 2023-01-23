Please select your home edition
Bavaria SR33 now available as Open Top version

by Bavaria Yachts 30 May 02:10 PDT
Bavaria SR33 Open Top version © Bavaria Yachts

Bavaria Yachts is expanding its successful Bavaria SR-Line with a new model: the Bavaria SR33 Open Top.

Following the great success of the Bavaria SR36 Open Top, the shipyard from Giebelstadt in Germany is now presenting another Open-Top version and, with the Bavaria SR33 Open Top, is responding to the wishes of many customers for the unique open driving experience of this motor yacht.

The Bavaria SR36 Open Top celebrated its world premiere at boot 2024 in Düsseldorf and was enthusiastically received by customers. The positive response and high demand have encouraged Bavaria Yachts to also offer the Bavaria SR33 in the open-top configuration. The open design of the Open Top with its lowered windscreen provides an unrivalled driving experience and allows the crew to enjoy the freedom of motor boating to the full.

As with all SR-LINE models, the SR philosophy also applies to the Bavaria SR33 Open Top. Life takes place on deck and in the cockpit. Everyone on board has their own personal zone to enjoy. Whether on the large sunbed on the foredeck or the variable sun area on the aft deck. It can be used as a sun lounger, bench for the cockpit table, storage space or, with the optional lowerable table, as a beach terrace right on the water.

Below deck, the Bavaria SR33 Open Top impresses with a large owner's cabin, a saloon with lounge area in the bow and plenty of light thanks to hull windows and skylights.

Beate Wirtky, Product Manager at Bavaria Yachts, is delighted with the new SR33 Open Top: "We have received great feedback from our customers on the SR36 Open Top and are convinced that the SR33 will be just as successful in the open-top version. With its modern design, high-quality workmanship and proven SR philosophy, the SR33 Open Top will certainly appeal to many powerboat enthusiasts."

Bavaria Yachts is planning the world premiere of the SR33 Open Top at boot Dusseldorf in January 2025. Further information and technical details are already available from all Bavaria Yachts dealers.

The Bavaria SR41 HT, SR36 HT and SR33 HT have already won the most coveted awards and honors in the yachting industry over the past two years and can be seen at the Ancora Yachtfestival in Neustadt on the Baltic Sea on the first weekend in June. At the same time, the Bavaria SR36 Open Top will be welcoming visitors to the Venice Boat Show in Venice.

