70m CRN M/Y 145 - Project Thunderball: a new construction step at Ferretti Group superyacht yard

by CRN 30 May 02:32 PDT

Through its in-depth expertise and accomplished skill, CRN carries on the construction phases of a new fully custom vessel: the CRN M/Y 145-Project Thunderball, a 70-metre steel and aluminium superyacht, a totally bespoke design, engineering and handcrafted build.

The hull has now been transported by sea on a barge to the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona and immediately after the arrival a full hull 3D scan happened. After the preparatory works, the artisans' expert hands will take care of the carpentry, the fitting-out, the machinery, the on-board systems and equipment, before the installation of the furniture. The hull exterior will also be meticulously primed and painted. The numerous production stages proceed in parallel and in staggered fashion in the various sections of the hull through a process of perfect symbiosis, like instruments in a symphony orchestra building to a crescendo - the completion of the piece.

For the construction of this yacht, the best craftsmen, artisans and skilled workers are involved, both from the shipyard and from outside, aligned to make the owner's vision a reality while adhering to the highest quality standards.

This new megayacht with its classic, timeless line and a striking sense of style that fully reflects her owner's vision and requirements for a pleasure ship suited to long, pleasurable, contemplative cruises and as the perfect support vessel for sailing regattas.

The CRN M/Y 145-Project Thunderball combines CRN's design and build quality and know-how with the experience of the architecture studio Vripack - which developed the external lines and the naval architecture together with the Ferretti Group Superyachts Division Engineering team - and the creativity of the Nauta Design studio - for the interior design and outdoor furniture.

The leading brokerage and management company Y.CO, who plays a key role as Owner's representatives and project management team, continues in its work in supporting the Owner through the construction stage to the technical checks, inspection and acceptance as well as with the project management, the on-site supervision and supporting coordination of the external contractors.

The megayacht will have 5 decks, a length overall of 70 metres with a beam of 11 metres and 1,100 GT, accommodating up to 12 guests and 15 crew in exceptional comfort.

CRN M/Y 145 is a vessel with a traditional elongated bow, a low profile and svelte lines like a sailboat, with curved bilges and a smooth surface. The entire design has been carefully devised for highly efficient cruising and comfortable, convenient manoeuvring. Interior Design concept goes beyond time and fashion. It expresses a culture of the sea, a sophisticated collection of details, a combination of heritage blended with a refined contemporary look, fully reinterpreting them from the latest lifestyle point of view.

With the CRN M/Y 145, the shipyard continues to work towards conscious yacht design, entailing first and foremost the development of energy recovery solutions and proper sizing of the ship's equipment. This totally bespoke megayacht is therefore fitted with a peak shaving system to increase energy efficiency and slash fuel consumption.

It will be ready for launch in 2026.

Besides the CRN M/Y 145, CRN is currently building another three full-custom superyachts: 67m CRN M/Y 143 Project Maranello, 85m CRN M/Y 144 and 67m CRN M/Y PROJECT 146.