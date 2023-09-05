Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

70m CRN M/Y 145 - Project Thunderball: a new construction step at Ferretti Group superyacht yard

by CRN 30 May 02:32 PDT

Through its in-depth expertise and accomplished skill, CRN carries on the construction phases of a new fully custom vessel: the CRN M/Y 145-Project Thunderball, a 70-metre steel and aluminium superyacht, a totally bespoke design, engineering and handcrafted build.

The hull has now been transported by sea on a barge to the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona and immediately after the arrival a full hull 3D scan happened. After the preparatory works, the artisans' expert hands will take care of the carpentry, the fitting-out, the machinery, the on-board systems and equipment, before the installation of the furniture. The hull exterior will also be meticulously primed and painted. The numerous production stages proceed in parallel and in staggered fashion in the various sections of the hull through a process of perfect symbiosis, like instruments in a symphony orchestra building to a crescendo - the completion of the piece.

For the construction of this yacht, the best craftsmen, artisans and skilled workers are involved, both from the shipyard and from outside, aligned to make the owner's vision a reality while adhering to the highest quality standards.

This new megayacht with its classic, timeless line and a striking sense of style that fully reflects her owner's vision and requirements for a pleasure ship suited to long, pleasurable, contemplative cruises and as the perfect support vessel for sailing regattas.

70m CRN M/Y 145 - Project Thunderball - photo © CRN
70m CRN M/Y 145 - Project Thunderball - photo © CRN

The CRN M/Y 145-Project Thunderball combines CRN's design and build quality and know-how with the experience of the architecture studio Vripack - which developed the external lines and the naval architecture together with the Ferretti Group Superyachts Division Engineering team - and the creativity of the Nauta Design studio - for the interior design and outdoor furniture.

The leading brokerage and management company Y.CO, who plays a key role as Owner's representatives and project management team, continues in its work in supporting the Owner through the construction stage to the technical checks, inspection and acceptance as well as with the project management, the on-site supervision and supporting coordination of the external contractors.

The megayacht will have 5 decks, a length overall of 70 metres with a beam of 11 metres and 1,100 GT, accommodating up to 12 guests and 15 crew in exceptional comfort.

70m CRN M/Y 145 - Project Thunderball - photo © CRN
70m CRN M/Y 145 - Project Thunderball - photo © CRN

CRN M/Y 145 is a vessel with a traditional elongated bow, a low profile and svelte lines like a sailboat, with curved bilges and a smooth surface. The entire design has been carefully devised for highly efficient cruising and comfortable, convenient manoeuvring. Interior Design concept goes beyond time and fashion. It expresses a culture of the sea, a sophisticated collection of details, a combination of heritage blended with a refined contemporary look, fully reinterpreting them from the latest lifestyle point of view.

With the CRN M/Y 145, the shipyard continues to work towards conscious yacht design, entailing first and foremost the development of energy recovery solutions and proper sizing of the ship's equipment. This totally bespoke megayacht is therefore fitted with a peak shaving system to increase energy efficiency and slash fuel consumption.

It will be ready for launch in 2026.

Besides the CRN M/Y 145, CRN is currently building another three full-custom superyachts: 67m CRN M/Y 143 Project Maranello, 85m CRN M/Y 144 and 67m CRN M/Y PROJECT 146.

70m CRN M/Y 145 - Project Thunderball - photo © CRN
70m CRN M/Y 145 - Project Thunderball - photo © CRN
70m CRN M/Y 145 - Project Thunderball - photo © CRN
70m CRN M/Y 145 - Project Thunderball - photo © CRN

Related Articles

CRN M/Y Project 146
CRN signs a new contract for a fully bespoke 67-metre Yacht The exclusive design by Nuvolari Lenard is the standout feature of a pleasure vessel combining bespoke craftsmanship and innovation with a diesel-electric propulsion system. Posted on 5 Apr CRN announces a new full-custom 70m superyacht
Steel and aluminium CRN M/Y 145, Project Thunderball A new creation, unique and exceptional, is taking shape at CRN. Posted on 5 Sep 2023 CRN delivers M/Y 141 superyacht
An innovative bespoke work of art built entirely of aluminium The new 60-metre vessel, an innovative bespoke work of art built entirely of aluminium, has left the marina at the Ancona yard. Posted on 3 Feb 2023 CRN delivers the M/Y RIO Superyacht
The new 62-metre icon of creativity and bespoke quality leaves the marina at the Ancona yard The M/Y RIO superyacht, the latest fully custom steel and aluminium work of art by CRN, has been successfully delivered to her owner. Posted on 17 May 2022 CRN M/Y RIO Superyacht undergoes first sea trial
The new 62-metre masterpiece on the open sea After the spectacular launch on 15 January, M/Y RIO, the latest true custom steel and aluminium work of art by CRN, has passed her first set of sea trials with flying colours. Posted on 17 Mar 2022 Boundless beauty of the CRN 52-metre M/Y 142
Elegant simplicity and a total openness to the sea inside the new true-custom yacht This all-aluminium yacht has been designed by CRN in partnership with architecture and design studio Omega Architects, who conceived the taut, mellifluous external lines, and architects Massari Design. Posted on 4 Feb 2022 CRN launches M/Y RIO superyacht
The new 62-metre vessel has been christened in a memorable private ceremony The Ferretti Group brand CRN has launched a new bespoke steel and aluminium yacht, Project C138, to be delivered as M/Y RIO. Posted on 16 Jan 2022 CRN announces a new 67-metre yacht
Ferretti Group's bespoke yard will be creating a remarkable, magnificently stylish new pleasure boat The Ferretti Group brand CRN announces the signing of a contract for a new 67- metre steel and aluminium yacht, a fully bespoke design and build: hull number 143, project Maranello. The client is represented by brokers Moran Yacht & Ship. Posted on 30 Oct 2021
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy