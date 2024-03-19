Cantieri di Pisa presents Polaris 48

by Cantieri di Pisa 30 May 06:52 PDT

Cantieri di Pisa presents Polaris 48, the first model in a range of steel and aluminium voyagers characterised by their great versatility.

The spacious exteriors feature convivial and multifunctional water's edge terraces, plenty of room for various amenities to explore otherwise inaccessible bays, and storage space for long cruises.

Antonio Luxardo, the yard's chief designer, will pen the exterior lines for the entire range, while Optima Design will handle the engineering. The interior design of this first unit - 48 metres in length and with a beam of nearly 9 metres - is by Parisotto + Formenton.

Polaris is one of Cantieri di Pisa's new ranges and comprises steel and aluminium voyagers with Eco High Power Hull (EHPH) displacement hulls for long-range cruising and low fuel consumption. This first model, the 48, will be followed by Polaris 38 and Super Polaris 60.

Antonio Luxardo commented: "The new line features different types of boats and materials compared to the brand's past production, but with immediately recognisable lines that tap into its traditional values. Polaris 48 is classified as a voyager because it has the range of an explorer but also offers incredibly versatile exteriors and highly sophisticated interiors. The main characteristic is the liveability of the Upper and Main Decks, which feature two large interconnecting water's edge terraces that can be used in different ways and can accommodate everything needed to explore the surrounding area and play water sports."

The 48's Main Deck has two cabins - a master suite and a VIP stateroom - and around 200 square metres of convivial living space, including a 50 m2 interior lounge and 150 m2 outdoors, where there is a versatile relaxation area that can also host a Jacuzzi. It will be possible to accommodate three tenders (including an 8-metre model) or a rescue boat and two jet-skis. The gunwale opens out to make it easier to haul up the tender, as well as creating even more space for guests when the tender is in the water. This deck can therefore be used as a beach area, a covered terrace or a relaxation space.

The Upper Deck consists of a dining area amidships and another large sea view terrace in the aft outdoor area, with couches, chaises longues, sun pads, a bar and two stairways down to the beach area below.

For the night, in addition to the two cabins on the Main Deck, there are four guest cabins on the Lower Deck, which also has accommodation for eight crew (the captain's cabin is on the Bridge Deck). The shipyard also offers the option of customising the layout according to the owner's needs.

The interior design is by Parisotto + Formenton, the firm founded in 1990 by Aldo Parisotto and Massimo Formenton. Active worldwide in various fields, from museum and commercial projects to indoor and outdoor design, these two architects have created light-filled interiors with a warm atmosphere based on shades of brown and white. As a tribute to the brand's tradition, they chose materials evoking the old Akhir line, including pickled teak, carbon fibre, bronze, glass and brass. The colour palette and furnishings conjure up a marine mood, while the sleek lines and extensive glazing ensure a continuous dialogue with the light and the view.

The engineering is by Optima Design, founded in 2004 by Antonio Luxardo and Michele Zignego. The EHPH hull is designed to guarantee good performance and reduced consumption.

The two 1,650 hp V12 Man engines deliver a range of around 4,000 miles at 10 knots and a top speed of 16 knots. The yard is also looking at hybrid propulsion as an alternative to conventional technology.