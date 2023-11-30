VisionF Yachts' new 30.7m supercat combines speed and comfort

by VisionF Yachts 31 May 04:11 PDT

Innovative power cat builder VisionF Yachts has unveiled a brand new 30.7m supercatamaran, which is already in an advanced state of build at the company's production site in Yalova.

Plumb bows, lots of curved glass and a low, aerodynamic superstructure mark this out as an exciting, thoroughly modern catamaran. And little wonder, when the Turkish yard behind the project has set out its stall as "a Vision of the Future".

The hulls of the all-aluminium superyacht have already been completed and turned. Also, production of the superstructure is done. For the first time in VisionF's history, they have made the roof from GRP (Glass Fibre Reinforced Polyester), making the boat lighter. The shipyard aims for this improvement to positively affect the boat's speed.

When she is delivered, the VisionF 101 Alu will represent the absolute pinnacle of luxury afloat. Across nearly 400 square metres of living space, guests will be able to indulge the true spirit of yachting - from flamboyant entertainment to star-lit evenings in the flybridge Jacuzzi.

With her lean, efficient catamaran hulls, the yacht will be capable of exhilarating speeds north of 20 knots. She has a high-end, high-power drivetrain that draws on no fewer than four Volvo Penta IPA1350s generating an astonishing 4,000hp, or nearly 3MW. Fast or slow, the broad beam of the catamaran guarantees the ultimate in safety and stability.

The concept is for a Mediterranean boat capable of both ambitious crossings between cruising grounds and long holidays involving coastal hops between harbours and anchorages. She could easily manage Capri to Porto Cervo in a day, for example, or Messina to Corfu.

This is a boat designed for outdoor living, with a huge cockpit and an expansive foredeck lounge at main deck level. Aft spaces are devoted to shady dining or activities at the water's edge, courtesy of the huge hydraulic bathing platform. A huge C-shaped sofa with armchairs and coffee tables turns the foredeck into a private oasis which you can enjoy just as well alone with a book as you can in company.

All these possibilities are combined in a delightful symphony under the shade of the slim, elegant hardtop that covers the 140 square-metre flybridge. Up here, you can lounge in dappled sun, sink into a sofa, prop up the bar or soak in the whirlpool spa. The space can be configured to suit any owner's particular passions, but the sheer size is breathtaking and the potential is boundless.

Volume also characterises the interior of the yacht, which has not yet been fully revealed. Suffice it to say that there is room for up to 12 guests, and that the owner's 30 square metre suite fills half of the starboard hull. Styling will be a matter of any future owner's taste, but the designs being developed for the first boat create a serene interplay of neutral tones and modern design.

The VisionF Yachts team plans to launch the new VisionF 101 Alu in 2025.