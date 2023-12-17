The gentle era of yachting begins with the Seadeck 6 by Azimut leading the sector to sustainability

by Azimut 1 Jun 11:47 PDT

Officially presented for the first time in water at the Venice Boat Show 2024, the Seadeck 6 is the debut model of Azimut's Seadeck Series, the world's first range of Low Emission Yachts.

Designed to be sustainable inside and out - for guests as well as the environment - the Seadeck 6 establishes an intimate relationship with the sea and a new lifestyle based on well-being.

Avigliana, 31st May 2024 - Not content to await some distant promised sustainable future, Azimut determined to explore all frontiers and take immediate action more than two decades ago. As the breakthroughs added up over the years, a vision of a realistic reduction of environmental impact began to take shape. The Seadeck Series synthesizes all the advancements of the 21st century with cutting edge technology ahead of its time to deliver the most efficient and sustainable yachts ever produced by Azimut, starting with the Seadeck 6.

Through a holistic approach, yachting has finally found a harmonious balance with the marine environment. The Seadeck Series, in fact, can reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 40% in one year of average use compared to traditional yachts of similar size thanks to the state-of-the-art "gentle" innovations introduced by the Shipyard.

Gentle at sea

To fulfill its commitment to reducing CO2 emissions and energy consumption, Azimut's Seadeck Series combines weight reduction and an efficient latest generation hull with forerunner solutions coming from the electrification technology.

Azimut pioneered the use of carbon fiber and has accrued experience in lightening its boats through the extensive use of this material, which is produced in-house by the Shipyard. Applying the accumulated insights of the R&D Department to maximize the carbon fiber content, Azimut laminates 40% of the Seadeck 6's surface in the high-performance lighter material - such as the deckhouse, roof, wings, bathing platform, and most of the main deck, from the saloon amidships to the aft, including the Fun Island - in order to optimize the weight of the boat and therefore contributing to fuel consumption and emissions reduction.

Carrying the lightened superstructure, the innovative naval architecture developed by the Azimut|Benetti Group R&D Department in collaboration with NAMES is the most effective ever built by the Shipyard, made to maximize the efficiency of the Seadeck 6 at its most frequent cruising speeds. Compared with standard planning hulls, the hull of the Seadeck 6 is wider at the stern and more streamlined at the bow, allowing it to begin hydroplaning sooner, therefore reducing drag at lower speeds. This advanced solution broadens the speed range at which the Seadeck 6 can navigate at peak efficiency while ensuring a smooth, pleasant ride.

Seadeck is the first series of hybrid yachts for families, offering different solutions to meet individual customer needs, from Mild Hybrid Zero Emission Hotel Mode to the Full-Hybrid system.

The first model of the new Series to arrive on the market, The Seadeck 6, introduces the debut of an innovative system that allows both zero-emissions at anchor and cruising with the generator off, further reducing on-board consumption. This system, called Mild Hybrid Zero Emission Hotel Mode, is based on a 42-kWh lithium battery pack and an alternator connected to one of the three engines. The zero-emission autonomy at anchor, depending on the weather conditions, can reach up to 4 hours during the day and 8 hours at night. During navigation, the generator can be kept off with the stabilizer and air conditioning in operation for up to 8 hours.

The Seadeck 6 was born ready for the Full-Hybrid system while its larger sister - the Seadeck 7 - will arrive on the market in September 2024 featuring this new solution.

Even more evident to the guest experience, the Seadeck 6 substitutes typical materials for sustainably sourced alternatives of either natural or recycled origins wherever possible. The new ones are selected also for the benefits they bring, equaling or outperforming the traditional selection, such as cork, an ancient Mediterranean essence that replaces teak with a natural, sustainably harvested decking alternative made of MarineCork by Sace Components with unexpected benefits across the board. Stepping into the Lower Deck, the carpeting is made of silk-like moquette made of repurposed raw materials (R-PET), which can be recycled multiple times over. A sensation for the sense and an elegant showcase of how design can achieve harmony between textile flooring and the environment. But not only. The quest to find sustainable alternatives penetrates the surface, arriving at the core of the yacht: the 30% of the Seadeck 6's skeleton is also made of R-PET, totaling approximately 15,000 recovered plastic bottles put to use to replace the traditional PVC with an efficiency up to 100%.

Concept and Design

Alberto Mancini, entrusted with the evolution of Azimut DNA, imbues the exterior design with a clean, modern aesthetic that reflects the model's mission. Elaborating his concept, interior designers Matteo Thun & Antonio Rodriguez curate the onboard environments with the goal of unleashing and complementing the beauty of the yacht's surroundings and enticing guests to enter communion with nature.

To change the way guests relate to each other and to the sea the stern of the Seadeck 6 is entirely reimagined. Embracing the sea on all sides for an immersive experience, the Fun Island - the centerpiece of the new lifestyle proposed by Alberto Mancini - invites the calming yet inspiring presence of nature to reign free on the Main Deck, while breaking down the barriers between guests spread throughout the living spaces, establishing the embodiment of connection and communication. Alberto Mancini dreamed up an innovative concept for the Seadeck Series: from the earliest sketches, the exterior was destined to communicate naturally with the interior. Following the blending, balanced spaces on board, the lines developed throughout the process, transitioning from taut and dynamic to sinuous and essential.

Azimut, determined to match the Seadeck 6 exteriors with a worthy interior design, partnered with Matteo Thun & Antonio Rodriguez, pioneers of design for a conscious world, a philosophy that respects all the parties involved, human and environmental. The creative duo believes that "conscious design is driven by a vision of a more human, natural and sustainable life." They began translating this culture into action a long time ago, with projects such as the Vigilius Mountain Resort, a modern reinterpretation of Alpine building traditions which serves to restore the spirit and establish a unique relationship with nature and the spectacular larch-forest surroundings.

The two architects work through subtraction to enhance the durability of the product, both technical and aesthetic: "A boat should be timeless in both a functional and aesthetic sense," explains Matteo Thun, whose collaboration with Azimut is consciously centered on clearly defined, shared values: a redefinition of luxury founded on well-being, a simple design language that opens up the core of the space, and the use of natural or recycled materials to ensure a conscious utilization of the earth's resources. It is through this methodology that they have imbued the interiors of the Seadeck 6 with beauty that stands the test of time, contributing to her sustainability in a world of passing trends. Warm, intimate light plays a fundamental role in the design, and to create an original interpretation of light and shadow the architects chose to use oak ribbing wood, a material that not only donates surface intensity but also contributes to the durability of the boat because it doesn't scratch and lives longer. The brise soleil on the ceiling has the same language as the ribbing, creating patterns of light and shadow, and consequently a sense of tranquility also accentuated by the caustic patterns of the sea.

Thus, the Seadeck 6 is born the most sustainable yacht ever produced by Azimut.

In detail

The Seadeck 6, with a length of 17, 5 meters and a beam of 5,05 meters, is designed to accommodate up to six people on board in three guest cabins for long family cruises and includes a crew cabin for service. The Volvo IPS engines can carry the yacht's high efficiency hull up to 33 knots and cruise comfortably at 24 knots, with a conscious approach to navigation.

Azimut Seadeck 6 - technical data sheet: