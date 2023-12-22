Feadship Project 713: Another milestone in Feadship's environmental roadmap

by Feadship 10 Jun 02:36 PDT

With her elegant blue-grey hull and white superstructure, the newly launched 59.50-metre Project 713 cuts a dashing figure on the water.

She represents yet another progressive step by Feadship towards its goal of being climate neutral by 2030 following other previous Feadships launches like Obsidian and project 821. She is a prime example of meeting the long-term environmental and social sustainability expectations of Feadship's diverse stakeholders.

Project 713 has a beautifully balanced exterior profile designed by Studio De Voogt. Her contemporary interior design is by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design.

The yacht is the first Feadship to carry solar cells for auxiliary power generation. She is fitted with diesel-electric propulsion and the ability to run on non-fossil HVO, like all other Feadships. The hull form is optimised for cruising speed instead of top speed. The solar panels are designed for optimal performance and durability. The panels utilize the most efficient silicon cells available. Custom-made in the Netherlands, these panels contribute significantly to the yacht's energy efficiency, producing up to 24 MWh annually.

Project 713 is fitted with a high-efficiency, diesel-electric power system. Energy for both propulsion as well as the hotel load is supplied by four generators and a 400 kWh battery. The yacht is also the first new-build Feadship to feature FSC-certified plantation teak for all the decking. The certification means the wood is harvested in a sustainable way.

Project 713 has undergone a Yacht Environmental Transparency Index (YETI) Assessment report. This sustainability label looks at the complete life cycle of a yacht and is an instrument to objectively measure the ecological impact of its operational energy. Project 713 belongs to the best in fleet at 35% below average impact, with the various efficiency enhancing features more than compensating the losses incurred by the electrical conversions on board. The owner has been instrumental for the design and environmental impact reduction.

In addition to the environmental advancements, the launch of Project 713 underscores the significant economic impact of the superyacht industry in the Netherlands, which contribution represents more than half the entire maritime industry in the country. This sector not only drive innovation and craftsmanship but also generates substantial employment opportunities, supporting a wide array of skilled jobs from naval architecture to interior design and advanced engineering and craftmanship. Feadship's commitment to sustainable yachting is setting new benchmarks for the industry while bolstering the Dutch economy and promoting high standards of quality and creativity.

Technical Specifications:

Project 713 Steel hull and aluminium superstructure

Length overall: 59.50m / 195'3"

Beam overall: 10.80m / 35'5"

Draught: 3.18m / 10'5"

Fuel capacity: 157 m3

Fresh water capacity: 38 m3

Design

Naval Architect: Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects

Exterior design: Studio De Voogt

Interior design: Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design

Propulsion

Propulsion system: twin azimuthing contra-rotating VETH VL900i units of 1,000 kW each

Stabilizers: Quantum, model QC1800HD

Speed (max/cruise): 15 knots

Range: 5000 nm

Power (electrical) supply:

PON Power systems: 2x Caterpillar propulsion engine, model C32, Power rating: 969 bkW

2x Caterpillar marine diesel engine C9.3, power rating: 270 bkW