Carbon Yachts to premiere Candela C-8 at Sydney International Boat Show 2024

by Carbon Yachts 12 Jun 02:10 PDT 1-4 August 2024

Carbon Yachts, the Australian distributor of Candela Boats, proudly announces the arrival of Australia's first Candela C-8, the world's premier electric hydrofoiling boat.

Set to dock in Sydney this July, the Candela C-8 will make its much-anticipated Australian premiere at the Sydney International Boat Show from August 01-04.

The Candela C-8 is a groundbreaking innovation in sustainable boating, boasting advanced technology and unparalleled performance. Equipped with the state-of-the-art Polestar battery, the C-8 offers a remarkable range of 57 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 22 knots and achieves a top speed of 30 knots. This impressive range and speed are made possible by Candelas' patented hydrofoiling design, which reduces water friction, ensuring an incredibly efficient and smooth ride.

Candela C-8 - photo © Carbon Yachts
"We are thrilled to bring the Candela C-8 to Australia," said Mary Bickley, Carbon Yachts Sales Manager. "This vessel represents the future of boating, combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to sustainability. We believe that the C-8 has the ability to redefine the boating experience for Australian enthusiasts but also engage an entirely new market."

Candela C-8 - photo © Carbon Yachts
Carbon Yachts is also excited about the upcoming rollout of the Seavolt fast charger infrastructure across D'Albora marinas nationwide. This initiative will ensure that C-8 owners and other electric boat users have access to convenient and rapid charging solutions, further promoting the adoption of eco-friendly marine technology.

The Sydney International Boat Show will offer attendees a firsthand look at the Candela C-8, with demonstrations showcasing its innovative design features and superior performance. In addition, Carbon Yachts will be running exclusive daily test flights of the Candela C-8 in Sydney Harbour, providing a unique opportunity for guests to experience the future of sustainable boating.

Candela C-8 - photo © Carbon Yachts
The Candela C-8 has garnered significant recognition, winning the prestigious European Boat of the Year 2023 award and becoming the world's best-selling electric leisure boat. Its design and performance have set a new standard for innovation within the marine industry, highlighting the potential for electric boats to offer luxury, performance and sustainability.

For more information about the Candela C-8 and its Australian premiere, please visit carbonyachts.com.au/candela or contact

Candela C-8 - photo © Carbon Yachts
