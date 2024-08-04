Carbon Yachts to premiere Candela C-8 at Sydney International Boat Show 2024

by Carbon Yachts 12 Jun 02:10 PDT

Carbon Yachts, the Australian distributor of Candela Boats, proudly announces the arrival of Australia's first Candela C-8, the world's premier electric hydrofoiling boat.

Set to dock in Sydney this July, the Candela C-8 will make its much-anticipated Australian premiere at the Sydney International Boat Show from August 01-04.

The Candela C-8 is a groundbreaking innovation in sustainable boating, boasting advanced technology and unparalleled performance. Equipped with the state-of-the-art Polestar battery, the C-8 offers a remarkable range of 57 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 22 knots and achieves a top speed of 30 knots. This impressive range and speed are made possible by Candelas' patented hydrofoiling design, which reduces water friction, ensuring an incredibly efficient and smooth ride.

"We are thrilled to bring the Candela C-8 to Australia," said Mary Bickley, Carbon Yachts Sales Manager. "This vessel represents the future of boating, combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to sustainability. We believe that the C-8 has the ability to redefine the boating experience for Australian enthusiasts but also engage an entirely new market."

Carbon Yachts is also excited about the upcoming rollout of the Seavolt fast charger infrastructure across D'Albora marinas nationwide. This initiative will ensure that C-8 owners and other electric boat users have access to convenient and rapid charging solutions, further promoting the adoption of eco-friendly marine technology.

The Sydney International Boat Show will offer attendees a firsthand look at the Candela C-8, with demonstrations showcasing its innovative design features and superior performance. In addition, Carbon Yachts will be running exclusive daily test flights of the Candela C-8 in Sydney Harbour, providing a unique opportunity for guests to experience the future of sustainable boating.

The Candela C-8 has garnered significant recognition, winning the prestigious European Boat of the Year 2023 award and becoming the world's best-selling electric leisure boat. Its design and performance have set a new standard for innovation within the marine industry, highlighting the potential for electric boats to offer luxury, performance and sustainability.

For more information about the Candela C-8 and its Australian premiere, please visit carbonyachts.com.au/candela or contact