A timeless tradition, yet a modern marvel: Heesen Yachts christens and delivers MY ALP, YN 20350

by Heesen Yachts 13 Jun 04:19 PDT

Heesen Yachts is delighted to announce the christening and delivery of YN 20350, MY ALP. This momentous occasion was celebrated in Hellevoetsluis, South Holland. This is where ALP has been berthed following successful completion of rigorous tests in the North Sea and while preparing for her maiden voyage.

Mark Cavendish, Heesen's CCO, comments: "This time-honoured maritime tradition not only forges a bond between the vessel, the shipyard, the crew, and the sea but also invokes a sense of pride and anticipation for ALP's future journeys. On behalf of everyone at Heesen, I would like to express our gratitude to Jim Evans and his team at Superyachts Monaco for their exceptional collaboration on this project."

ALP belongs to Heesen's successful 50-meter semi-displacement series. The exterior lines, penned by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, exude speed and sportiness while maintaining an elegant appeal. With a top speed of 23 knots, ALP delivers a unique proposition: fast cruising, comfort, and luxury combined with the ultimate technology. Her thunder results from intelligent engineering, precise aluminium construction and meticulous weight calculation.

Heesen is one of the few shipyards in the world that can build aluminium hulls in-house to the finest tolerances. Aluminium welding is a rigorous discipline that requires a combination of education, technical skills, focus and stamina. Precise engineering, exact construction, and effective project management ensure that the weight control meets the strict requirements without any compromise on luxury.

The creative yet systematic work of Cristiano Gatto's team and our in-house engineers was essential to delivering a luxurious interior that meets the high expectations of her discerned Owners. ALP's contemporary but comfortable interior spans almost 380 square metres and offers the perfect haven for relaxing after an active day at sea. Heesen Interiors, our fine cabinet-making company based in Winterswijk, allowed us to accommodate last-minute requests to personalise the interior furniture to the client's taste.

The generous outdoor spaces of ALP are ideal for entertaining guests at sea. The expansive sundeck, partially protected by a hardtop, comprises a whirlpool surrounded by sun pads aft, a fully equipped bar and a dining area, and a seating area forward.

The wheelhouse deck aft terrace is ideal for al fresco dining. Thanks to flush sliding doors, this sought-after space seamlessly connects with the sky lounge, creating a vast outdoor indoor area.

The main deck aft sports raised sun pads serviced by an adjacent bar. Elevating the relaxation area guarantees guest privacy when docked stern to in a marina. Additionally, this design solution allows a full-height beach club just below.

When the transom door is open, it connects seamlessly with the beach club and creates the most desirable space by the sea, which will certainly be the centre of the entertainment on board ALP.

Thanks to her shallow draft of just 2.1 metres, ALP is the ideal yacht to explore the crystal-clear waters of the Bahamas; the length of 50 metres makes her perfect for entering the charming ports in the Mediterranean, such as Portofino and Saint Tropez.

ALP has left the Netherlands for her maiden voyage to the Mediterranean.

Specifications: