Lürssen delivers HAVEN: The dawn of a new era in superyacht design

by Lürssen Yachts 19 Jun 03:23 PDT

Lürssen is proud to announce the successful delivery of its second new build in as many months. The latest superyacht to leave the shipyard is HAVEN, known during construction as Project CALI. She departed on 17 June 2024 to embark on her maiden voyage.

The concept and exterior design of HAVEN were developed in-house at Lürssen by Jim Robert Sluijter. HAVEN features a low profile with long, elegant, feminine lines that sweep from bow to stern, lending her a touch of majestic athleticism. Key to her design are sinuous concave patterns that run across her superstructure, reflecting the movement of waves when the sun is in the right position.

Jim Robert Sluijter, Lead Exterior Designer at Lürssen, comments: "The Owner fell in love with the first outline of the project, and as a result, HAVEN has barely changed from the original sketch. HAVEN feels very different from many other yachts; she has a practical and functional design that places great emphasis on outdoor living. Thanks to an interplay of light and glazing, all interior spaces are well connected with the outdoors."

Her sleek exterior is balanced by a contemporary interior, created by the British studio RWD. The choice of materials is natural and pure, while the design itself features asymmetrical shapes and a dynamic layout.

"Our team went on a journey with the Owners and their family to create a distinct design vocabulary, with subtly crafted details that create a playful and timeless interior," says Mattia Mazzucchi, Head of Interiors at RWD. "Through the combination of curated pieces and custom designs, every inch of HAVEN will be beautiful, personal, and functional. Striking artworks draw the eye with their vibrancy around every corner. Bold, confident, fun, and energetic, where the joy of colour takes centre stage."

HAVEN has a length overall (LOA) of 82 metres and a beam of 12.5 metres, placing her among the world's largest tri-deck superyachts afloat today. She was built for an experienced Owner with an active lifestyle and a clear vision for their vessel: generous outdoor space, a family-oriented layout, and storage for water toys and diving gear. Highlights include a 300-square-metre sun deck with a 2.5-metre ceiling height and moveable windbreak panels, and a generous beach club with single-step sea terraces and a seamless connection to the sea.

Peter Lürßen comments: "Kees de Keizer and his team, who oversaw the build on behalf of the Owner, and RWD were exceptional partners throughout the construction of HAVEN, and the relationships they forged with our employees are incredibly robust. I would like to extend my gratitude to everyone involved in HAVEN; the results testify to their upstanding communications and commitment to the project."

While Lürssen will always collaborate with the world's leading design houses, having an in-house team at Lürssen is an additional value-added offering for our clients. HAVEN underscores Lürssen's commitment to placing its Owners first and highlights its versatility as a custom superyacht builder - attributes that position the shipbuilder at the forefront of the industry.