Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Lürssen delivers HAVEN: The dawn of a new era in superyacht design

by Lürssen Yachts 19 Jun 03:23 PDT

Lürssen is proud to announce the successful delivery of its second new build in as many months. The latest superyacht to leave the shipyard is HAVEN, known during construction as Project CALI. She departed on 17 June 2024 to embark on her maiden voyage.

The concept and exterior design of HAVEN were developed in-house at Lürssen by Jim Robert Sluijter. HAVEN features a low profile with long, elegant, feminine lines that sweep from bow to stern, lending her a touch of majestic athleticism. Key to her design are sinuous concave patterns that run across her superstructure, reflecting the movement of waves when the sun is in the right position.

HAVEN - Project CALI - photo © Finn Karstens
HAVEN - Project CALI - photo © Finn Karstens

Jim Robert Sluijter, Lead Exterior Designer at Lürssen, comments: "The Owner fell in love with the first outline of the project, and as a result, HAVEN has barely changed from the original sketch. HAVEN feels very different from many other yachts; she has a practical and functional design that places great emphasis on outdoor living. Thanks to an interplay of light and glazing, all interior spaces are well connected with the outdoors."

Her sleek exterior is balanced by a contemporary interior, created by the British studio RWD. The choice of materials is natural and pure, while the design itself features asymmetrical shapes and a dynamic layout.

HAVEN - Project CALI - photo © Finn Karstens
HAVEN - Project CALI - photo © Finn Karstens

"Our team went on a journey with the Owners and their family to create a distinct design vocabulary, with subtly crafted details that create a playful and timeless interior," says Mattia Mazzucchi, Head of Interiors at RWD. "Through the combination of curated pieces and custom designs, every inch of HAVEN will be beautiful, personal, and functional. Striking artworks draw the eye with their vibrancy around every corner. Bold, confident, fun, and energetic, where the joy of colour takes centre stage."

HAVEN has a length overall (LOA) of 82 metres and a beam of 12.5 metres, placing her among the world's largest tri-deck superyachts afloat today. She was built for an experienced Owner with an active lifestyle and a clear vision for their vessel: generous outdoor space, a family-oriented layout, and storage for water toys and diving gear. Highlights include a 300-square-metre sun deck with a 2.5-metre ceiling height and moveable windbreak panels, and a generous beach club with single-step sea terraces and a seamless connection to the sea.

HAVEN - Project CALI - photo © Finn Karstens
HAVEN - Project CALI - photo © Finn Karstens

Peter Lürßen comments: "Kees de Keizer and his team, who oversaw the build on behalf of the Owner, and RWD were exceptional partners throughout the construction of HAVEN, and the relationships they forged with our employees are incredibly robust. I would like to extend my gratitude to everyone involved in HAVEN; the results testify to their upstanding communications and commitment to the project."

HAVEN - Project CALI - photo © Finn Karstens
HAVEN - Project CALI - photo © Finn Karstens

While Lürssen will always collaborate with the world's leading design houses, having an in-house team at Lürssen is an additional value-added offering for our clients. HAVEN underscores Lürssen's commitment to placing its Owners first and highlights its versatility as a custom superyacht builder - attributes that position the shipbuilder at the forefront of the industry.

HAVEN - Project CALI - photo © Finn Karstens
HAVEN - Project CALI - photo © Finn Karstens

Related Articles

Lürssen - The bespoke yacht builder
The yard has been very busy so far in 2023 Lürssen's core business is of course the construction of new yachts, and the yard has been very busy so far in 2023 with the delivery of three yachts with a total length of 374 metres. Posted on 24 Oct 2023 Lürssen unveils Project Cosmos
Over the coming months, Lürssen personnel will outfit her in a neighborhood facility On 8 March 2023, Lürssen launched the 114.20 m project Cosmos. Posted on 10 Mar 2023 Lürssen launched Project 1601
90-metre motor yacht to undergo sea trials in the coming months Lürssen Yachts are pleased to announce the launching of Project 1601, a 90-meter displacement Motor Yacht. Posted on 12 Feb 2023 Lürssen unveils Project Luminance
The 130m+ yacht is currently scheduled to be tested and completed in 2023 On Thursday 9 February, Lürssen unveiled project Luminance (a 130 m plus yacht). The yacht is currently scheduled to be tested and completed in 2023. Posted on 11 Feb 2023 Lürssen co-presents Coral Ocean at FLIBS
One of the most iconic Lürssen superyachts ever built Lürssen is proud to co-present Coral Ocean - a 28 year "young" lady - at the forthcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Posted on 25 Oct 2022 Lürssen deliveres Project BLUE
She will now enjoy her very first season with her new owners After BLUE's successful second sea trial at the end of June, the 160-metre Lürssen left the shipyard in Bremen on 2nd July and embarked on her maiden voyage, heading to the Mediterranean where she will now enjoy her very first season with her new owners. Posted on 3 Jul 2022 Alice - A Lürssen innovative concept experience
ALICE makes the difference. The German yacht builder Lürssen has earned an international reputation as the specialist in exclusive, bespoke yachts of outstanding engineering mastery. Posted on 5 Dec 2021 Lürssen successfully redelivers 110m Kaos
Following an extensive refit at the Lürssen Blohm+Voss facilities in Hamburg The 110-metre Kaos has left the Lürssen Blohm+Voss facilities in Hamburg and has been redelivered to her delighted owners. She marks Lürssen's biggest refit to date which commenced at the end of March 2019 Posted on 5 Nov 2020 Lürssen launches project 1601
Espen Oeino has created a striking design with extraordinary features Espen Oeino has given project 1601 a striking design with extraordinary features and which is dominated by planar surfaces, straight lines and angular corners. Posted on 2 Jun 2020
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy