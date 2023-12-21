Please select your home edition
Sunreef Super Cats on the rise - 100 Sunreef Power 2.0 launched

by Sunreef Yachts 19 Jun 06:10 PDT
100 Sunreef Power 2.0 © Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts, the world's leading luxury catamaran shipyard, proudly announces the launch of the 100 Sunreef Power 2.0. This exceptional superyacht marks a significant step forward in the shipyard's ongoing superyacht expansion.

The 100 Sunreef Power 2.0 embodies elegance, stability, and safety. Boasting a range of ingenious features, she offers an unparalleled yachting experience. Accommodating twelve guests in luxury, her layout includes a full-beam master stateroom on the main deck, complete with private access to the bow terrace.

100 Sunreef Power 2.0 - photo © Sunreef Yachts
100 Sunreef Power 2.0 - photo © Sunreef Yachts

The yacht's aft deck features a 16m-wide walkaround beach club with foldout platforms, generous storage rooms for water toys and diving gear, as well as an invisible aft garage, housing two jet skis and a refueling station.

100 Sunreef Power 2.0 - photo © Sunreef Yachts
100 Sunreef Power 2.0 - photo © Sunreef Yachts

The flybridge features another bespoke element - an enclosed cigar lounge, boasting a bar, an expansive 85-inch TV, and lounging sofas.

Powered by twin 1300HP engines, the 100 Sunreef Power 2.0 guarantees reliable performance, extended cruising range, and impressive efficiency.

100 Sunreef Power 2.0 - photo © Sunreef Yachts
100 Sunreef Power 2.0 - photo © Sunreef Yachts

