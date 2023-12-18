Please select your home edition
Recapping the inaugural 'Jeanneau Days'

by Jeanneau 21 Jun 20:50 PDT
Merry Fisher 795 S2 © Jeanneau

The first ever ‘Jeanneau Days’ were run around the globe during May. They highlighted the breadth of the Jeanneau range across both power and sail. The new concept was presented by Jeanneau to our dealer network as a way to connect with their customers and prospects, as well as facilitate exclusive sales. The Jeanneau global network could choose their own format comprising of open days, luncheon, and sea trials, that would be suitable to their infrastructure and audience.

All of the ‘Jeanneau Days’ were very successful. 12 dealers in the Asia/Pacific region all celebrated, with Vietyacht utilising the opening of their new marina in Ho Chi Minh City to attract over 300 visitors. PenMarine in Malaysia hosted 150 guests for their event, and China Pacific Marine in Hong Kong held a luncheon with 80 people prior to boat visits.

Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350 - photo © Performance Boating
Globally, there were 60 events during the month of May, spanning across Europe, APAC, and the USA.

In terms of creating the new concept, Vanessa Clairgeaux, Jeanneau Communication Project Manager, said, “Sharing with our distributors network we decided to create events generating leads and using the power of the Jeanneau brand attraction together with our worldwide network. Jeanneau has one of the largest networks in the world with nearly 300 points of sales and services. So, it made a lot of sense to create a joint communication with our distributors for our clients and potential clients.”

DB 37 - photo © Jeanneau
“It resulted in very effective communication that generated sales and sparked interest in our Jeanneau Boats.”

“An excellent outcome. We see the affinity with Jeanneau and our clients are always happy to come and talk about their passion and experience. Boating on a Jeanneau and with the Jeanneau network is like joining a family. Our goal towards our boats and distributors is to offer the best experience at sea!”

Cap Camarat 10.5 CC - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Tanguy Tertrais, Sales Director of Jeanneau for Asia/Pacific said, “I am thrilled to share the success of our recent event; the Jeanneau Days APAC 2024. The event was a remarkable opportunity to showcase our latest models and innovations to our valued customers across the Asia-Pacific region. Held in nine different countries and at 12 dealerships over several days, the events featured a series of engaging activities, including product demonstrations, sea trials and open doors.”

“One of the highlights of the event was the unveiling of our newest models such as the new Merry Fisher 895 Series 2, which generated significant interest and excitement among the attendees. The sea trials allowed our guests to experience the smooth handling and advanced features of our boats, further reinforcing Jeanneau's reputation for excellence in the marine industry.”

NC 895 S2 - photo © Jeanneau America
Wrapping up the event from a global point of view, Clairgeaux commented, “Local and bespoke is more than ever a successful recipe. Clients like a customised experience and tailor-made event. We are talking about a boat being a place to have fun, relaxing, and fantastic experiences. Having a close relationship with Jeanneau and our dealers is key for the trust our family members place in us.”

Sun Fast 30 - photo © Jean-Baptiste Epron / Jeanneau – Multiplast
Jeanneau Yachts 51, Teatime - photo © Jeanneau America
Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350 - photo © Performance Boating
Jeanneau Sun Fast 3300 - photo © Performance Boating
