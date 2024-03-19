Embark on a remarkable voyage with the new Swift Trawler 54

Please select your home edition
by Beneteau Sales&Marketing 26 Jun 05:42 PDT
Swift Trawler 54 © Beneteau

BENETEAU, the world's leading marine brand, celebrates 140 years of expertise and innovation with this new addition to the successful Swift Trawler range.

This latest family motor cruiser offers style, comfort and autonomy for demanding boaters. Tailormade for social voyaging, the new Swift Trawler 54 combines contemporary design, elegant finishes and smart innovations throughout to create the perfect home on the water.

Swift Trawler 54 - photo © Beneteau
Swift Trawler 54 - photo © Beneteau

Embodying Beneteau expertise

The attractive and efficient 54-foot passagemaker fits sublimely into the well-known Swift Trawler family, which has seen 1,800 boats hit the water since 2003, ranging from 35 feet up to 62 feet across five models. BENETEAU worked with Andreani Design to carefully craft the ideal family home on the water so that boaters of all ages can enjoy economic and efficient long-range cruising in heightened elegance and ultimate comfort.

"Innovation has been the driving force at BENETEAU for 140 years. To celebrate this milestone, we challenged our team to create a standout passagemaker to join our Swift Trawler family that marries the best innovations with remarkable style. The result is spectacular. The Swift Trawler 54 brings to life our vision of 'rediscover the journey', where you enjoy the journey as much as the destination. She is practical and reliable, beautiful and cutting-edge; in essence, everything our customers expect from a BENETEAU.": - Jean-François Lair, Beneteau Brand Manager.

Swift Trawler 54 - photo © Beneteau
Swift Trawler 54 - photo © Beneteau

Accessible, spacious and home-inspired living

"We wanted to create an eye-catching cruiser that gives families plentiful stowage and home comforts for weeks onboard. Every aspect of the interior and exterior of this boat has been carefully crafted to maximise the pleasure of cruising alongside a cosy, refined finish. At the same time we wanted to push boundaries, explore new horizons and integrate revolutionary solutions into the final product. We are incredibly proud of the result and we can't wait to see the feedback from customers." - Robert Chaffer, Beneteau Product Manager.

The exterior features of the boat include the stunning "Terrace to the Sea cockpit" concept, as well as a spacious flybridge with soft seating and luxury touches. The design prioritises safe and easy circulation between the helm, galley side doors and the panoramic wheelhouse windows. The stern boasts a 400 kg tender lift, ample storage for kayaks and paddleboards and a hydraulic swim platform with adaptive dinghy chocks. On the foredeck, the U-shaped seating area with an inset table easily converts into a huge sunpad, with dedicated fender stowage underneath, offering total comfort.

To mark the 140 years of BENETEAU heritage, an upgraded luxury finish comes as standard using premium materials. This includes illuminated wood panels and exceptional main deck glazing with 360 all-around glass, creating an open space that feels elegant and sophisticated while also remaining warm, social and functional. The visually stunning interior environment boasts an ergonomic and well-appointed galley with a raised passagemaker dinette, a large saloon and an attractive "architectural" flybridge stair.

Built with six berths, with the option for an additional single crew berth, the layout is perfect for long family cruises. The bathrooms feature Corian countertops with illuminated recesses underneath for towel stowage. The separate shower cubicles feature Corian flooring with the addition of a rain shower in the ensuite of the full beam aft owner cabin. All the cabins feature wardrobes with slatted doors to ensure good ventilation for clothing, as well as Berber style carpets with luxury acoustic underlays and foam backed panelling on bulkheads to reduce noise levels.

Swift Trawler 54 - photo © Beneteau
Swift Trawler 54 - photo © Beneteau

A smooth and safe journey

The Swift Trawler 54 brims with innovations and excels when cruising at 8-12 knots, but has the reserve power for up to 20 knots if required. Its two 550 HP engines provide up to 700 nautical miles of cruising at 9 knots (with a 10% fuel reserve). Visibility, control, communication, convenience, and social dynamics, with the helmsman at heart, were central to the design process to create a safer, more enjoyable, and efficient boating experience.

The Dixon Yacht Design "Fusion" hull form ensures a more efficient navigation, with excellent all-round handling and comfort. The latest Sleipner Vector Gen 3 fins with electric motors provide more stability and 360-degree control with "on anchor" mode, using 50% less energy. The Silent Boat option upgrades the boat with lithium batteries and solar panels, and the "Silent Boat" mode delivers eight to ten hours of on-anchor autonomy without the need to run the generator. The final innovations include a future-proof engine room for Diesel-Electric hybrid drive and a full WEBASTO climate system throughout the interior.

The new BENETEAU Swift Trawler 54 will be premiered to the public for the first time at the Cannes Boat Show this September.

Swift Trawler 54 - photo © Beneteau
Swift Trawler 54 - photo © Beneteau

