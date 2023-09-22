Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Bluegame and NatPower H complete the first hydrogen refuelling for the 'BGH' Chase Boat

by Bluegame 27 Jun 09:04 PDT
‘BGH' Chase Boat © Bluegame

NatPower H, the world's leading developer for the production, storage and distribution of green hydrogen and part of the NatPower Group, and Bluegame, an Italian excellence in boat building and member of the Sanlorenzo Group, have announced the completion of Italy's first hydrogen refuelling for marine use, and one of the first in the world.

This took place on board the BGH, the zero-emissions chase boat that will fly at 50 knots alongside two major teams during the 37th America's Cup.

With this refuelling operation, Bluegame and NatPower H have announced a partnership that sees two highly innovative companies allied in developing a long-term strategy to support the energy transition in the boating sector. Their goal is to promote the use of hydrogen in leisure boating and revolutionise a sector committed to environmental sustainability and technological progress. This combination of skills will pave the way for entirely emissions-free boating in the future.

‘BGH' Chase Boat - photo © Bluegame
‘BGH' Chase Boat - photo © Bluegame

The refuelling of the BGH with green hydrogen - for which special thanks goes to the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea - was successfully performed in the Sanlorenzo shipyard of La Spezia at a pressure of approximately 180 bar. The operation, which was carried out by NatPower H, took 30 minutes, and officially kicks off the testing phase of the two boats, which will culminate with a final refuelling at a pressure of 350 bar, scheduled for the month of July.

‘BGH' Chase Boat - photo © Bluegame
‘BGH' Chase Boat - photo © Bluegame

'The story of Bluegame is a story of courage. The courage to continue to dare - Memento audere semper ('always remember to dare'), as Gabriele d'Annunzio would say,' commented Carla Demaria, CEO of Bluegame. From its origins with the creation of the first unconventional BG boat, which defied categorisation and created its own segment in the sector, to the recent technological challenge of designing and building to comply with the very demanding America's Cup protocol - BGH, the hydrogen-powered chase boat that will fly on foils at 50 knots with zero emissions (apart from a few drops of water) alongside the American Magic and the French Orient Express Racing Team challengers in the 37th edition of the America's Cup. BGH represents the pinnacle of sustainability possible today, and its project is part of the 'Road to 2030' global sustainability strategy of the Sanlorenzo Group, a pioneer in the path towards carbon neutrality. The exclusive use of hydrogen as a propulsion system is a complete novelty not only for Bluegame and the Sanlorenzo Group but for the entire leisure boating sector: it is thus not an endpoint but a starting point.

‘BGH' Chase Boat - photo © Bluegame
‘BGH' Chase Boat - photo © Bluegame

'The completion of the chase boat's refuelling is an operation that revolutionises the Italian and international boating market, paving the way for new generations of zero CO2 emission boats', said Andrea Minerdo, CEO of NatPower H. 'NatPower H has set out on this new route by creating the world's first comprehensive infrastructure for hydrogen refuelling in leisure boating. This project also marks a new direction in the way we sail. By using hydrogen as a green fuel, we can redesign the boating industry to be more mindful of the beauty of the environment and responsible for the fragility of our marine ecosystem. The commitment and partnership between NatPower H and Bluegame represent the first significant step towards the green transition in the yacht and superyacht industry'.

‘BGH' Chase Boat - photo © Bluegame
‘BGH' Chase Boat - photo © Bluegame

Related Articles

Bluegame at the Salone Nautico di Genova 2023
Including the new 2023 models with which the brand enters the world of multihulls At the Salone Nautico di Genova, Bluegame lines up its entire fleet, including the new 2023 models with which the brand enters the world of multihulls. Posted on 22 Sep 2023 Bluegame docks in Miami on the wave of success
After a period of great innovation, the Ameglia shipyard is participating at the Miami Boat Show Bluegame is set for its second International Boat Show in 2023. After last month's excellent results in Düsseldorf, the Sanlorenzo brand set sail overseas for the Miami International Boat Show, from 15 to 19 February. Posted on 16 Feb 2023 Bluegame brings its unconventional spirit to FLIBS
The Sanlorenzo brand is ready to surprise the American public with its disruptive soul Bluegame is set to charm the States with its unconventional and visionary approach that has always distinguished the brand. It's hallmark? Breaking the mould and exceeding all expectations. Posted on 22 Oct 2022 Bluegame in Cannes
Proud of having "conquered" the America's Cup At the Boat Show that opens the new yachting season, as every year, Bluegame presents its production of unconventional vessels, which escape any categorisation, the result of a "Game changer" vision, which courageously dares to go where others stop. Posted on 30 Aug 2022 Bluegame work with American Magic
Signing an agreement for the design and construction of the team hydrogen-powered chase boat Bluegame, the Sanlorenzo Group brand, and New York Yacht Club American Magic, challenger for the 37th America's Cup to be held in Barcelona in 2024, signed an agreement for the design and construction of the team hydrogen-powered chase boat. Posted on 23 Jul 2022 Bluegame lands at the Waterfront Costa Smeralda
Porto Cervo is ready to welcome the entire Bluegame fleet for the most eagerly awaited summer event Beauty, exclusivity, charm, glamour... Bluegame has so much in common with Costa Smeralda, one of the most stunning places in the world. Posted on 3 Jul 2022 Bluegame is ready to conquer Palma with new BG54
Going outside the box to redefine the concept of space for a 54ft yacht After leaving its mark in America and the Middle East, Bluegame returns home to the old continent. The all-Italian shipyard, based in Ameglia on the Ligurian Riviera, is ready to win everyone's hearts in the Balearic Islands with a great world première. Posted on 22 Apr 2022 Bluegame's cross-over soul at the Miami Boat Show
On display the striking BGX70 and the BG42, the epitome of a multi-purpose vessel After the success achieved at the autumn boat shows, Bluegame crosses the ocean and participates in the Miami International Boat Show, bringing the BGX70 and BG42 to the docks of one of the most important international yacht events. Posted on 17 Feb 2022 BGX70 U.S. premiere at FLIBS 2021
The disruptive and award-winning BGX70 makes her debut at Fort Lauderdale After the success achieved in the European market, the awaited BGX70 crosses the oceans to meet the American public for the first time during the 2021 edition of the largest boat show in the US. Posted on 26 Oct 2021 Bluegame expands range with the new BGX60
Presented on opening day of the Genoa Boat Show After the BGX70, "the unexpected at sea" which has won unanimous acclaim among the public and the press, the eagerly awaited second model of the range has been presented in a worldwide preview on the opening day of the Genoa Boat Show. Posted on 4 Oct 2020
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy