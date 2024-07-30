Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions: July Online Auctions
by Marine Auctions 12 Jul 22:26 PDT
24-30 July 2024
July 2024 Online Auctions © Marine Auctions
Auctions
Valuations
Contact
Marine Auctions July 2024 Online Auction Bidding to Close Tuesday 30th July
at 2pm AEST
MARINE AUCTIONS
July Online Auction
Please
view the Brochure here
.
Bidding to Start Wednesday 24 July and finish on
Thursday 30 July AEST
Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.
For further details and numerous photos of or Marine Online Auction go to our website,
www.marineauctions.com.au
then click on
View or Register for the Online Auction now
......................................................................................
We are now accepting Boats and Marina Berths for our August Online Auctions
For further information contact, Adrian on 0418 783 358, or
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Need a Vessel Valuation?
Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at
AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For Further Details Contact
Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations
and AGS Auctioneers & Valuers.
Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:
View brochure
Marine Auctions & Valuations
PO Box 687
Hamilton QLD 4007
