Azimut to showcase two 60ft flybridges at Sydney International Boat Show

by D'Albora Marine 16 Jul 03:25 PDT
Azimut Yachts Australia with d'Albora Marine are showcasing two of Azimut's bestselling flybridge motor yachts at this year's Sydney International Boat Show, the Australian Premiere 60 Magellano and the ever-popular 60 Flybridge.

Set to turn heads as it has the world-over, Australia's first Azimut 60 Magellano will premiere at this year's Sydney International Boat Show. Described as a 'crossover,' the Magellano line is a semi displacement product designed for extended cruising. It features a trademark dual model hull providing two efficient speeds rather than one, whilst also having a top speed of 26 knots. This means you have efficient and stable cruising at a low and medium speed and the ability to get home quickly as the case may be.

The 60 Magellano has a 3 cabin 3 bathroom configuration with the option for crew quarters. It has an open plan main deck with a flowing indoor-outdoor format and an aft galley to the port side. It's hull design affords it exceptional volume, square metreage and head room throughout.

The boat on display, sold to a repeat Azimut owner who upgraded from the smaller 43 Magellano. d'Albora Marine CEO, Matt Walford, said "we attended the global launch in Sicily and the shipyard upon her completion to ensure she was perfect for this owner. This boat included upgraded bench tops, custom herringbone oak floors and even a custom cockpit gate to keep the owner's dogs safer."

The Azimut 60 is Australia's most popular model to date and features 3 cabins, 3 bathrooms plus a single crew quarters. Powered by twin Volvo D13 900hp shaft drive diesel engines, this model is most renowned for its luxury designer interior, full height dinette window and its class leading entertainers flybridge. Available now, this specific 60 has an exclusive list of options and upgrades not limited to a Seakeeper gyro stabiliser, bow and stern thrusters, joystick controls and various décor improvements.

Come and visit the Azimut Yachts Australia & d'Albora sales team to experience these magnificent vessels firsthand, at SIBS on marina stand no. M145B from Thursday 1st to Sunday 4th August.

d'Albora Marine is the new and used boat sales division of d'Albora, Australia's largest premium marina and hospitality network, with 13 prime marina locations across QLD, NSW, VIC. The group offers a range of berthing, boatyard, boat sales and hospitality options and marine lifestyle solutions to suit your boating needs.

