Cheoy Lee 130 Explorer makes a splash: a new era of luxury yachting

by Cheoy Lee Shipyards 18 Jul 05:08 PDT

Cheoy Lee unveils its 130 Explorer, a magnificent tri-deck yacht launching from their cutting-edge production facility.

Scheduled for delivery in Q4 2024, this vessel exemplifies Cheoy Lee's commitment to excellence in design, performance, and comfort.

Key features:

2. Materials: Crafted with a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure, the 130 Explorer combines durability with elegance. Cheoy Lee's legacy of meticulous craftsmanship shines through in every detail.

3. Propulsion: Powered by twin Caterpillar C18 engines, the yacht achieves a predicted top speed of 13 knots. Whether cruising along coastlines or exploring remote islands, the 130 Explorer ensures a smooth and efficient journey.

4. Design: The exterior was designed by Overing Yacht Designs. Inside, Sylvia Bolton Design has created an inviting and sophisticated ambiance.

5. Accommodations: Five en-suite staterooms offer luxurious comfort for guests, while a crew of five can enjoy their own well-appointed cabins. The 130 Explorer is a haven for both relaxation and adventure.