Pearl Yachts makes a grand entrance at the Sydney International Boat Show

Pearl 62 © Pearl Yachts Pearl 62 © Pearl Yachts

by Pearl Yachts 17 Jul 15:27 PDT

Pearl Yachts is thrilled to announce its debut at the Sydney International Boat Show, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion.

From August 1st to August 4th, 2024, visitors can experience the epitome of luxury yachting at the Darling Harbour Marina, where Pearl Yachts, in collaboration with the esteemed local dealer Premier Marine, will showcase the exquisite Pearl 62.

The Sydney International Boat Show marks the first time Pearl Yachts will be exhibited in Australia, following the arrival of the first Pearl 62 in the country last November.

Renowned for its innovative design and luxurious comfort, the Pearl 62 is an ideal blend of elegance and practicality, offering a unique yachting experience. Featuring a sleek, modern yacht design, the Pearl 62 stands at 18.6 meters, and is unique in its class for offering luxurious accommodations for eight guests across four cabins including a full beam owner's suite with a private entrance, and the choice of a crew cabin or a jet ski garage. Key features include an aft galley that opens to the cockpit, an expansive flybridge, and a foredeck lounge. Enhanced with Volvo IPS pod drive propulsion, including joystick control and station-keeping function for effortless owner-operated maneuvering, the Pearl 62 exemplifies compact luxury and innovation.

Iain Smallridge, Managing Director of Pearl Yachts, commented, "Bringing the Pearl 62 to the Sydney International Boat Show is a proud moment for us. This event not only signifies our commitment to the Australian market but also reinforces our position as a leading boutique yacht builder globally."

Steve Hannes, Managing Director of Premier Marine Australia, added, "We are excited to partner with Pearl Yachts for this significant event. The Pearl 62 represents the best in luxury and innovation, and we are thrilled to present it to the Australian audience."

Pearl Yachts at Sydney International Boat Show

Premier Marine stand at Darling Harbour Marina M 163

August 1st - 4th

Boats on Display: Pearl 62

For viewing arrangements, please contact Premier Marine at 02 955598864.

PEARL 62

The Pearl 62 is a family yacht, easy to use, fun to own with space and amenities for all. Starting aft, the yacht can be fitted with an optional up/down bathing platform that also glides outwards to become a terrace on the sea. The transom has a built-in bench that can be used as seating or as a passageway if a tender is stowed on the platform and it lifts to reveal a jet ski garage that can alternatively be fitted as a crew cabin. The bathing platform has runners so that launching a jet ski from the garage is a breeze.

Starboard steps lead to the aft cockpit where there is a large table with banquette seating. The glass doors leading to the saloon slide all the way sideways and a window slides down so that the cockpit opens onto the saloon to become a large indoor/outdoor space. Kelly Hoppen proposes four interior style themes for the Pearl 62: Modern, Studio, Taupe and Luxury all of which incorporate materials ranging from Calacatta marble to suede so that owners can personalise the yacht to suit their taste. Luxury and opulence are assured.

The saloon has large glazed areas that sweep upwards so that the interiors are bathed in natural light. Starting aft, there is a fully equipped galley with Miele appliances, a private stairway leading to the owners' cabin, a dining area and a living area next to the indoor helm station. Helm seats are adjustable and owners can choose to add a side door by the helms. A second stairway leads down to the VIP and the twin cabins.

Side decks lead to the foredeck where guests will find a large seating area complete with foldaway table that disappears into the seating and sun pads with adjustable backrests. There are plenty of drinks holders and lockers and the area can be fitted with an optional Bedouin style canopy.

The full-length flybridge is accessed via a staircase on the starboard side of the aft cockpit. This large and versatile space has a helm station with joystick controls and Garmin touch screens with controls for everything from the yacht's anchor to its Fusion entertainment system. Next to the helms there is comfortable seating that can convert to become sun pads. A hardtop with an opening central section is optional but a wet bar with a cool box, sink and BBQ grill is standard. An icemaker and fridge can be added if owners desire. Across from the wet bar there is banquette seating and a dining table for eight. Owners can set up the aft section of the flybridge as they please with loose furniture or side couches.

Exceptionally for a yacht in this size range, the Pearl 62 has four guest cabins. The full beam owners' cabin is accessed via a private stairway and features a large, centrally placed bed, a desk, a reading corner and his and hers closets. Long hull windows mean that owners can enjoy the view even lying down. The cabin's en-suite has Calacatta marble finishes, a large sink and a shower stall.

Two twin cabins can both convert to doubles. The port side twin has direct access to a bathroom that is shared with the starboard twin and that also functions as a day head. The VIP cabin is fore and has a large, centrally placed bed, a dressing table, his and hers storage and an en-suite with a walk-in shower. All cabins and bathrooms enjoy excellent light and views through Pearl's signature hull windows.

Volvo IPS propulsion gives the Pearl 62 optimal performance and efficiency characteristics while joystick controls with dynamic positioning system and an integrated Garmin touch-screen display make helming and accessing all of the yacht's systems easy and intuitive.

The Pearl 62, with its sporty looks, top performance and four comfortable guest cabins (plus crew cabin or jet-ski garage) is unique in its size range and is sure to please owners who are looking for a yacht that is fun to use with friends and family, with or without crew. Industry leading Pearl's comprehensive 5 years warranty completes this unique offer on the market.

