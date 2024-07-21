XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily in Palermo Day 0

XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily in Palermo Day 1 © Salvatore Greco XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily in Palermo Day 1 © Salvatore Greco

by XCAT 20 Jul 04:36 PDT

The city of Palermo was buzzing with excitement as it welcomed yesterday the XCAT Village, marking the arrival of the world's premier powerboating competition, XCAT, for the very first time. This monumental event promises to captivate the city with a thrilling display of speed and skill over an exhilarating two-day spectacle on the Molo Trapezoidale.

Yesterday, Friday the 19th, marked the beginning of the XCAT Village setup, drawing visitors and fans eager to witness the pinnacle of powerboating. XCAT, known for its high-octane races and elite competitors, makes its much-anticipated return to Europe after a series of intense competitions in Asia. Palermo, with its stunning coastal views and rich maritime heritage, is set to provide the perfect backdrop for this prestigious event.

The competition features teams from around the globe, all vying for supremacy in what is expected to be a closely contested championship. Currently, the Victory Team from the Emirates leads the standings, following a series of successful races in Asia. The rivalry among the top teams ensures a weekend of fierce competition and breathtaking action.

Spectators can enjoy the races from the picturesque Sant'Erasmo port, offering an excellent vantage point to witness the high-speed drama unfold on the water. Palermo, renowned for its vibrant culture and hospitality, is ready to welcome XCAT with open arms, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The XCAT Grand Prix of Sicily in Palermo is not just a race; it's a celebration of speed, precision, and international camaraderie. As the city prepares to host this world-class event, excitement is palpable, and the stage is set for a spectacular weekend of powerboating excellence.

