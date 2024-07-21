Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily in Palermo Day 0

by XCAT 20 Jul 04:36 PDT 20-21 July 2024
XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily in Palermo Day 1 © Salvatore Greco

The city of Palermo was buzzing with excitement as it welcomed yesterday the XCAT Village, marking the arrival of the world's premier powerboating competition, XCAT, for the very first time. This monumental event promises to captivate the city with a thrilling display of speed and skill over an exhilarating two-day spectacle on the Molo Trapezoidale.

Yesterday, Friday the 19th, marked the beginning of the XCAT Village setup, drawing visitors and fans eager to witness the pinnacle of powerboating. XCAT, known for its high-octane races and elite competitors, makes its much-anticipated return to Europe after a series of intense competitions in Asia. Palermo, with its stunning coastal views and rich maritime heritage, is set to provide the perfect backdrop for this prestigious event.

The competition features teams from around the globe, all vying for supremacy in what is expected to be a closely contested championship. Currently, the Victory Team from the Emirates leads the standings, following a series of successful races in Asia. The rivalry among the top teams ensures a weekend of fierce competition and breathtaking action.

Spectators can enjoy the races from the picturesque Sant'Erasmo port, offering an excellent vantage point to witness the high-speed drama unfold on the water. Palermo, renowned for its vibrant culture and hospitality, is ready to welcome XCAT with open arms, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily in Palermo Day 1 - photo © Salvatore Greco
XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily in Palermo Day 1 - photo © Salvatore Greco

The XCAT Grand Prix of Sicily in Palermo is not just a race; it's a celebration of speed, precision, and international camaraderie. As the city prepares to host this world-class event, excitement is palpable, and the stage is set for a spectacular weekend of powerboating excellence.

For more information on the event schedule and activities, please visit the official XCAT website.

Related Articles

UIM XCAT World Championship 2024 Day 2
Thrilling action unfolds in Fujairah The second day of the XCAT Grand Prix in Fujairah delivered high-octane racing and dramatic twists as teams battled for supremacy on the water. Posted on 3 Mar UIM XCAT World Championship 2024 Day 1
Spectacular start at the Fujairah International Marine Club The excitement kicked off today at the Fujairah International Marine Club as the XCAT World Championship commenced its first race day amidst the celebratory atmosphere of the club's 25th anniversary. Posted on 2 Mar UIM XCAT Worlds Fujairah overall
Team GB Triumphs in XCAT Powerboat Racing World Championship Finale The XCAT Powerboat Racing Championship reached its pinnacle at the exhilarating finale held in Fujairah, where the fate of the World Championship title hung in the balance. Posted on 4 Dec 2023 UIM XCAT Worlds Fujairah Day 2
Thrilling victory for Team GB The inaugural race of the XCAT World Championship Finals kicked off in spectacular fashion today at Fujairah, with Team GB securing a dominant victory that puts them on the brink of clinching the coveted championship title. Posted on 3 Dec 2023 UIM XCAT Worlds Fujairah Day 1
Excitement peaks as XCAT World Championship reaches climax at Fujairah GP The thrilling spectacle of the XCAT World Championship has descended upon Fujairah, marking the culmination of an exhilarating season. Posted on 1 Dec 2023 XCAT World Championship in Constanta day 3
Team GB triumphs after an exciting race full of twists and turns Race 2 of the Romanian XCAT Grand Prix, the most important powerboat competition in the world, has ended. Posted on 19 Jun 2023 XCAT World Championship in Constanta
Race 1 goes to Team Fazza In the waters of Lake Siutghiol in Constanta, Romania, yesterday we had the first of two races on Romanian soil of the XCAT World Championship, the most important powerboat competition in the world. Posted on 18 Jun 2023 XCAT Worlds : Grand Prix of Romania day 1
The first time the world's premier powerboat competition has come to the Constanta lake The third leg of the XCAT World Championship 2023 kicked off this afternoon in Constanta, Romania: it's the first time the world's premier powerboat competition has come to the Constanta lake, one of the top locations of Romania. Posted on 16 Jun 2023 UIM XCAT World Championship 2023 day 2
Fazza dominates the second race in Porto Degli Argonauti The second day of racing at the Porto degli Argonauti for the UIM XCAT World Championship and the Basilicata GP, organized by OPTA, with the support of the Region of Basilicata, ended triumphantly in front of large audience. Posted on 8 May 2023 UIM XCAT World Championship 2023 day 1
Emirati Team Fazza shines on the first day The first day of the second leg of the UIM XCAT World Championship 2023, the World Powerboating Championship organized by OPTA, certainly did not disappoint. Posted on 7 May 2023
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy