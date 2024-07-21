XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily in Palermo - Day 1

XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily in Palermo © Salvatore Greco XCAT World Championship Grand Prix of Sicily in Palermo © Salvatore Greco

by XCAT 20 Jul 22:16 PDT

The first day of the XCAT World Championship in Palermo saw intense competition and remarkable performances during the qualifying rounds held at the Sant'Erasmo pier. The event, eagerly anticipated by fans and competitors alike, did not disappoint as teams battled fiercely for top positions.

In a dramatic and closely contested qualification session, Team Consulbrokers, featuring Alfredo Amato and Roberto Lo Piano in boat number 22, emerged victorious. Their skillful navigation and speed secured them the top spot, narrowly edging out the formidable crew of boat 96 HPI. The margin of victory was incredibly slim, highlighting the high level of competition on display.

Claiming the third position was Team 222 Offshore, rounding out a highly competitive top three. The qualifying session was characterized by tight margins and high stakes as pilots maneuvered through the challenging waters of Palermo, setting the stage for an exhilarating race day today.

The race is set to begin at 16:30 (GMT+2), and a significant turnout is expected as spectators gather to witness the high-speed action and fierce rivalry. The atmosphere is charged with excitement, and the competition promises to be intense, with teams vying for the prestigious title.

The XCAT World Championship in Palermo marks a significant event in the powerboating calendar, drawing top talent and enthusiastic fans from around the world. Stay tuned for more updates as the competition unfolds.

The UIM XCat World Championship Grand Prix in Palermo can be followed live on the XCat YouTube Channel.

x-cat.racing