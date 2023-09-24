First ISA Viper 120 sold

by ISA Yachts 23 Jul 11:31 PDT

ISA Yachts is pleased to announce that the first ISA Viper 120 unit has been sold to an American client with delivery slated for 2026. The Client was introduced by Zarpo Yachts and it is the second contract managed by this brokerage house after the one for the sale of the 42-metre Columbus Crossover.

ISA Viper 120 comes with hull and superstructure in composite with carbon fibre reinforcements and reaches an overall length of 37.7 metres.

ISA Yachts boasts over twenty years of experience in the production of GRP sports boats, which have made the brand famous throughout the world for its performance and elegance.

Fulvio De Simoni Studio was entrusted with the development of the exterior and the interior design.

Naval engineering is carried out by ISA Yachts. This displacement vessel is fitted with 3 MAN engines delivering up to 2200 hp each and it can reach a maximum speed of 33 knots and a cruising speed of 26 knots.

Laid out into three distinct zones, the cockpit is certainly the most representative area of X120 Viper, where at sea level we find the stern beach club equipped with a multifunctional transformer (bathing step ladder and gangway); climbing two side steps we come across a large sun pad facing towards the aft and a lounge furnished with sofas and a coffee table. The two opening side balconies lend an extraordinary liveability to this area. The third zone puts an outdoor table seating up to 8 people in the limelight. The combined aft galley and bar provides another highly attractive feature, and the up/down tinted glass partition makes it suitable for both formal and informal occasions like show cooking and cocktail parties, as well as enclosed kitchen guaranteeing maximum screening from guests. To the left of the bar there is a staircase leading to the sun deck.

To maximize interior space, we opted for just the port-side walkway to the bow, and amidships, close to the lounge, another opening balcony allows to marvel at the view even from the indoor sofas.

A circular swimming pool with sun loungers and sofas is positioned at the bow.

Upon entering inside, we encounter a second combined galley and bar before reaching the bright lounge with opening floor-to-ceiling windows to fully enjoy the scenic views and furnished with semi-circular sofas and armchairs. A second 10-seater circular table completes the setup.

The command bridge is located on the main deck forward, and to its left we find the staircase leading to the lower deck housing 4 double cabins with private bathroom and the owner's cabin with double bathroom.

The sun deck, with carbon hard top, includes the second helm station as well as providing a private and versatile space for guests. Its layout features two large sun pads at the stern, a lounge area with sofas, an L-shaped bar and a 12-seater table.

A crew of four people plus the captain finds accommodation in 3 cabins with private bathroom. For a discreet service, the staircase to their downstairs crew quarters is located in the galley.

The garage for the 5-meter tender is placed on the starboard side.