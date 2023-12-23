Denison Yachting announces updates on build of 62-meter Project Nacre

by Denison Yachting 23 Jul 03:41 PDT

Denison is pleased to announce that the hull and superstructure for 62-meter PROJECT NACRE have been completed. She remains stored in the temperature-controlled shed at SARP Yachts shipyard within the free trade zone in Antalya, where she awaits a client to be introduced to complete her outfitting.

The superyacht features an aluminum superstructure and a fast displacement steel hull designed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects with exterior styling by Hot Lab design studio, part of the Viken Group. The design allows for slender, sharp waterlines but it also allows for the same interior as a traditional hull form yet with increased performance and fuel efficiency. She is built to ABS, MCA LY3 standards.

PROJECT NACRE is a large-volume 62-meter with a gross tonnage of 1,150GRT with one of the most impressive design elements being the elongated exterior deck spaces and her groundbreaking hull design. The streamline design gives her an aggressive fluid feel and with an impressive range of 6,500nm at 12 knots, she not only looks great but is a true global cruiser.

The yacht has five decks and is designed to accommodate 12 guests and 13 crew. She features a full-beam Owners' suite with walk-in closets, his & her bathrooms, and a private office. There are three alternative options for VIP cabins and guest cabins on the lower deck. The upper deck includes a dining table for 14 people, a lounge/cinema located at the aft with sofas, a bar, and a play card table. There is a pool on the foredeck with lounge sunbeds and lounge sofas.

Denison yacht broker Alex G. Clarke commented: "Having been onboard multiple times, PROJECT NACRE represents an absolutely gorgeous project that can be delivered to a client within half the typical built time required for a custom 60-meter. The engineering and styling behind the project will set her apart in the ever-competitive 60-meter segment of the market, so we are excited to attract a buyer and see this project through to the end and delivery."

The superyacht can be completed in roughly 24 months' time, with all major machinery to be ordered once contracts are finalized (so, depending on lead times, this could affect the delivery dates). A buyer has the opportunity to remain with Hot Lab, who designed PROJECT NACRE, or they are welcome to bring in an outside designer to complete the interior décor.

PROJECT NACRE is currently offered exclusively for sale with Denison Yachting, asking €45 million.

Specifications: