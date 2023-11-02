Moonen delivers Moonshine, a new 36.3m Martinique (119ft) yacht YN204

Moonshine, a new 36.3m Martinique (119ft) yacht © Vlotr Media Moonshine, a new 36.3m Martinique (119ft) yacht © Vlotr Media

by Moonen Yachts 24 Jul 03:36 PDT

Dutch yacht builder Moonen Yachts has successfully delivered Moonshine, a new 36.3m Martinique (119ft) yacht.

Moonshine's maiden voyage took her to Mallorca for her owners' first season on board. Moonshine will spend this year cruising the Mediterranean and the Caribbean before reaching her new home in San Diego, California.

Technical Director Nicky van Zon says Moonen Yachts completed a number of bespoke design changes for the owners to suit their tastes and how they intended to use the yacht - including changing the length of the yacht to fit a specific location where they plan to keep the yacht.

The owners also specified a rich and characterful interior design in collaboration with the team at Hollander Yacht Design.

Moonshine departed the Netherlands from Rotterdam, where final commissioning took place. Moonshine is the sixth delivery from the Dutch yacht builder's premium semi-custom Martinique design.

The Martinique has received high acclaim for its fast-displacement long-range capability, beautifully balanced indoor-outdoor living and unrivalled customisation possibilities.

Built with a high tensile steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the Martinique has a maximum speed of 17 knots and a range of 4,000 nautical miles cruising at 10 knots. Her spacious volume at 345 Gross Tonnage includes accommodation with five cabins for up to 12 guests and 7 crew.

The Moonen Yachts team is also building the seventh Martinique, YN205, which is for sale and available for delivery in April 2025.