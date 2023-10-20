Please select your home edition
Evo Yachts launches Evo R4+

by Evo Yachts 24 Jul 06:11 PDT
Evo R4+ © Evo Yachts

With striking exterior styling and supremely comfortable interiors, Evo R4+ is the new model from Evo Yachts, confirming the brand's determination to offer boats that are highly transformable.

This new 13-metre yacht builds on the success of Evo R+, with a closed deck solution offering a comfortable onboard lifestyle in a wide range of weather conditions, as well as adding two very important plus points, one of which is the strikingly designed aluminium hard top. The second, in the beach area, takes the form of a multi-function custom stern platform that delivers the ultimate in liveability in this space, adding an extra metre in length to the boat when extended.

Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts
Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts

Evo R4+ is the new R line model born from the desire to enhance the Evo R+'s closed deck, which attracted considerable interest after its world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival last year. This project is also another step forward in the Shipyard's journey of experimentation with new materials such as aluminium, with a view to introducing more environmentally sustainable processes.

The Shipyard and Valerio Rivellini - who designed the exteriors and interiors - worked together to launch a model on the market that combines extremely liveable exteriors with the comfort of a cabin cruiser. The result is a 13-metre boat with striking styling that also offers exceptional comfort and lets owners enjoy cruises in all weather conditions, using the various areas in different ways, according to their needs, thanks to innovative, modular solutions for the hard top and stern area.

Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts
Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts

The aluminium hard top is produced in the shipyard and features several removable Plexiglas parts that allow this area to be partially opened, offering different living conditions according to requirements and the weather. As can be seen, this innovative solution offers the benefits of two different types of boat: with the hard top removed, the sensation is of an open yacht connected seamlessly to the surrounding environment, but always with the option of a quick and easy change of scene.

But that's not the only innovation offered by this hard top, which has a spoiler in the forward section for natural ventilation, while the ceiling is clad in Alcantara panels that give this setting a hybrid outdoor/indoor look. The Shipyard has also developed a special LED lighting system that makes this space particularly enjoyable and atmospheric when it's dark.

The hard top also features carefully designed supports for radar and other systems, which are increasingly in demand even on yachts this size.

Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts
Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts

In the beach area, the totally custom multifunctional stern platform adds an extra metre in length to the boat when open, as well as offering a range of different ways to take full advantage of the yacht. This tender lift transformer is the result of collaboration between the Blu Emme shipyard, designer Valerio Rivellini and Besenzoni. The system's excellent mechanical characteristics and movement mechanisms allow the swim platform to be lowered to about 80 centimetres below the sea's surface, making it easier to enter or leave the water at any point of the stern, or to be extended completely for safe, convenient access even from high piers. The platform is wide enough to be used as a boarding ladder even with a tender or jet ski moored to it, without having to remove them. The sun sofa island featured in the centre of the beach area is accompanied by a multifunctional sliding dining table.

Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts
Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts

The beach area and cockpit are designed for easy transformation according to guests' different needs at different times of day: from a generous sun lounge to a dining area. The Mercuri brothers' Shipyard has once again successfully combined the benefits of two types of boat - walkaround and cabin cruiser - in a highly innovative product that's ideal for owner families who want to enjoy their boat year-round and are looking for a compromise between comfort and sportiness.

Like the other models in the R line, this fast day cruiser features the innovation that has made Evo Yachts models famous around the world: the beach area can be completely transformed by activating the brand's hallmark "XTension" bulwarks, which open out hydraulically (controlled from a digital touch screen) in under 30 seconds to increase usable deck space by 40% and turn the cockpit into a 25-square-metre 'pieds dans l'eau' terrace that can be fitted out as desired.

Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts
Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts

The premium interiors below deck are functional and can be personalised, offering comfortable settings where the focus is once again on transformability. A door opens onto the finely designed Plexiglas staircase, with a lighting system and large non-slip steps, and leads to a double cabin. Forward of the bathroom is a generous dinette with a kitchen unit large enough to accommodate various appliances, a foldaway table that can be converted into another double bed, and a mirror with a built-in TV.

The generous spaces are in part thanks to the compact Volvo IPS engines and a layout designed with a special focus on ergonomics.

The engines are two 535 HP Volvo Penta IPS 650 units that deliver a top speed of 34 knots and a range of about 300 nautical miles.

Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts
Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts
Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts
Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts
Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts
Evo R4+ - photo © Evo Yachts

