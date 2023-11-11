Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Active lifestyle drives an all-new series of versatile Wellcraft Center Consoles

by Wellcraft 25 Jul 03:16 PDT
Wellcraft new CC 38 feet © Wellcraft

This crossover concept is a multi-role center console with a unique combination of performance, seaworthiness and entertaining space which will attract younger boaters seeking thrills on the water." - Luka Modrijan, Product Manager

Wellcraft, a trailblazer in boat design with a rich heritage spanning almost 70 years, proudly unveils an all-new Series. Building on the success of the Performance Cruisers introduced in 2022, this new Series will deliver a robust, performance-oriented experience.

At 38'10" (11.85m), the Series' first model will surely make waves at the International Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2024.

Energizing Performance

Focusing on active engagement with the sea, this new Series offers world-class outboard center consoles with premium features. It embodies the spirit of adventure and excitement while proving a versatile and family-friendly entertainment platform.

This new Series does not compromise on speed, offering exhilarating acceleration with twin or triple outboard motors. Engineered to deliver unmatched performance and agility on the water by optimizing the power-to-weight ratio. Additionally, cutting-edge build technology and high-quality American hull designs ensure this Series provides an adrenaline-fueled experience like no other.

Boating with Confidence

Combining functional features with uncompromising strength, Wellcraft's famous deep V hulls ensure a smooth and even ride in any condition. Efficient hull design provides excellent stability at higher speeds, while a fully infused, one-piece hull and structural stringer ensure confident, offshore cruising. Featuring large-diameter handrails, wide decks, and high freeboards, the new Wellcraft Series ensures a secure feeling and confidence on every adventure.

Pushing the limits of entertaining

The new Wellcraft Series, built as a premium dayboat, also combines the strengths of high-performance center consoles to push the limits of speed and entertaining on the water.

The first model offers the most seating in her class. Additionally, the innovative cockpit layout on a 38'10" (11.85m) boasts plenty of storage for all watersport toys and equipment. A drop-down beach terrace is a premium feature providing unmatched access to the water. Boasting a high-end cabin and well-equipped galley, this new Series promises the ultimate day on the water. Solid American center console roots with just enough unique European styling elements to make it stand out in a crowd.

Built for those who dare to explore, it is sure to provide added excitement for every adventure.

Related Articles

Wellcraft Boats launches four new models
Built for purpose, built to last Wellcraft, a legendary brand in the world of boats for over 65 years, continues its commitment to innovation and excellence. Posted on 11 Nov 2023 The Wellcraft 435 is ready to conquer the seas
Rugged on the outside, luxurious on the inside "This new boat is a true testament to our commitment to pushing the limits of what's possible in the boating world." - Nicolas Harvey, Brand Director. Posted on 2 Aug 2023 Wellcraft 435: new gamechanger to own the offshore
This remarkable vessel combines rugged durability with unparalleled capabilities Wellcraft continues to push the boundaries of Performance Cruisers with the introduction of its newest flagship, the Wellcraft 435. Posted on 30 Jun 2023 Embark on a captivating virtual tour of the 355
This boat is engineered to conquer the open waters with power and precision Prepare to be invigorated as you navigate through the boat's remarkable features, zooming in to witness its cutting-edge technology and meticulous design. Posted on 21 Jun 2023 Pushing limits further with the Wellcraft 435
The company's largest boat yet In 2023, Wellcraft will push the limits further with the launch of its next Performance Cruiser - the company's largest boat yet, the Wellcraft 435! Posted on 20 Jun 2023 Wellcraft 355: Built to push limits
Remaining on the vanguard of offshore boating with a strong history of power and performance The unrivalled versatility of Wellcraft owns the offshore with innovation and performance brought to the forefront with the Wellcraft 355. Posted on 6 Jun 2022
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy