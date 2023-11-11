Active lifestyle drives an all-new series of versatile Wellcraft Center Consoles

Wellcraft new CC 38 feet © Wellcraft Wellcraft new CC 38 feet © Wellcraft

by Wellcraft 25 Jul 03:16 PDT

This crossover concept is a multi-role center console with a unique combination of performance, seaworthiness and entertaining space which will attract younger boaters seeking thrills on the water." - Luka Modrijan, Product Manager

Wellcraft, a trailblazer in boat design with a rich heritage spanning almost 70 years, proudly unveils an all-new Series. Building on the success of the Performance Cruisers introduced in 2022, this new Series will deliver a robust, performance-oriented experience.

At 38'10" (11.85m), the Series' first model will surely make waves at the International Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2024.

Energizing Performance

Focusing on active engagement with the sea, this new Series offers world-class outboard center consoles with premium features. It embodies the spirit of adventure and excitement while proving a versatile and family-friendly entertainment platform.

This new Series does not compromise on speed, offering exhilarating acceleration with twin or triple outboard motors. Engineered to deliver unmatched performance and agility on the water by optimizing the power-to-weight ratio. Additionally, cutting-edge build technology and high-quality American hull designs ensure this Series provides an adrenaline-fueled experience like no other.

Boating with Confidence

Combining functional features with uncompromising strength, Wellcraft's famous deep V hulls ensure a smooth and even ride in any condition. Efficient hull design provides excellent stability at higher speeds, while a fully infused, one-piece hull and structural stringer ensure confident, offshore cruising. Featuring large-diameter handrails, wide decks, and high freeboards, the new Wellcraft Series ensures a secure feeling and confidence on every adventure.

Pushing the limits of entertaining

The new Wellcraft Series, built as a premium dayboat, also combines the strengths of high-performance center consoles to push the limits of speed and entertaining on the water.

The first model offers the most seating in her class. Additionally, the innovative cockpit layout on a 38'10" (11.85m) boasts plenty of storage for all watersport toys and equipment. A drop-down beach terrace is a premium feature providing unmatched access to the water. Boasting a high-end cabin and well-equipped galley, this new Series promises the ultimate day on the water. Solid American center console roots with just enough unique European styling elements to make it stand out in a crowd.

Built for those who dare to explore, it is sure to provide added excitement for every adventure.