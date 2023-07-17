Sialia Yachts joins forces with Team Blue Rising for the UIM E1 World Championship in Monaco

by Sialia Yachts 25 Jul 23:39 PDT

Sialia Yachts, a leader in electric luxury yachting, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Team Blue Rising, co-owned by cricket icon Virat Kohli and sports-tech visionary Adi K Mishra, as the Monaco Event Partner for the upcoming E1 Monaco race of the UIM E1 World Championship on July 27-28.

Team Blue Rising has established itself as a key contender in the UIM E1 World Championship with strong performances early in the season. They share the ranks of a prestigious line-up of celebrity-owned teams in the E1 Series, which includes global icons like Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Sergio Perez, Didier Drogba, and Steve Aoki, amongst others. The team is an emerging player in the electric racing arena, committed to more than just racing for victory; they are also racing towards a sustainable future. By committing to be carbon-neutral for all Team Blue Rising-controlled activities and aligning with the E1 Series’ sustainability philosophy, Team Blue Rising embodies the innovative spirit that Sialia Yachts champions.

Known to be the world’s first all-electric raceboat championship, E1 Series is a prestigious electric powerboat race that is celebrated for its commitment to technological advancement, and sustainability in sports. The Monaco race is particularly important because of the principality's strong environmental initiatives under Prince Albert II, including ambitious carbon neutrality goals. The race provides a powerful platform to demonstrate how technology can achieve a carbon-free future, perfectly aligning with the missions of Sialia Yachts and Team Blue Rising.

“Partnering with Sialia Yachts as our Monaco Event Partner represents a strategic alliance for Team Blue Rising," said Adi K Mishra, co-owner of Team Blue Rising. "Their dedication to champion environmentally conscious innovation aligns well with our sustainability objectives, while continuing to excel in electric motorsports.”

Supporting Team Blue Rising on their ambitious journey will be the Sialia 57 Deep Silence, Sialia’s flagship vessel. Launched in 2022, the Sialia 57 is a 17.6-meter, all-electric, luxury sport yacht constructed entirely from carbon fiber. Designed with a focus on performance, aesthetics, and functionality, this ultralight craft is equipped with cutting-edge Ampros powertrain technology.

“While eco-friendly yachting remains a niche market, progress toward cleaner technologies is inevitable,” said Stan Szadkowski, co-founder and CEO of Sialia Yachts. “Our collaboration with Team Blue Rising for the E1 race in Monaco represents a significant step in proving the capabilities of electric propulsion systems and sustainable luxury in marine sports. The event offers a unique platform to highlight our shared vision of a zero-emission future, and the responsibility to lead this change is a mission that E1 and its participants value highly.”

Founded in 2017 by visionaries Stan Szadkowski and Tomasz Gackoski, Sialia Yachts is revolutionizing the industry with sustainable vessels crafted for superior performance. The company focuses on eco-conscious cruising, blending custom design with advanced electric propulsion. This approach offers a serene experience at sea in pure silence, allowing everyone on board to immerse themselves in nature with a touch of luxury.

As the E1 Monaco race approaches, Sialia Yachts and Team Blue Rising are ready to demonstrate how technology and sustainability can drive the future of nautical sports. Join us on July 27-28 to witness this historic event as we move toward a carbon-free world.