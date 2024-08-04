Ensign count down the days to the Sydney Boat Show

The Rhea 730 Timonier is an affordable gentlemen's cruiser handcrafted in France. Traditionally classical, easy to maintain, versatile, and excellent value. The Timonier serves a variety of functions, with its large aft deck, making for an excellent fishing or entertaining platform. The sliding doors allow for ease of access into the spacious and light-filled cabin. The interior layout is well designed and equipped, proving the Timonier as a great day boat or weekender with family and friends.

The 7.9 maintains the Tofinou DNA with its elegant and sleek daysailer design but with a modern racing-inspired hull. Recently winning the 2024 Voile Magazine Sailboat of the Year for Innovation and Boldness thanks to its electric propulsion and smart portable battery system, the 7.9 is a step forward for sustainable yachting. The versatile large open-plan cockpit similar to that of the larger 9.7, allows for multiple crew when racing or leisurely entertaining. With sail controls leading back to the cockpit, the 7.9 can also be easily sailed solo. A comfortable cabin below with amenities allows the crew to escape the weather or spend a night on board.

Awarded 'Best for Fun' in the Best of Boats Award. The Vida 33 is all about enjoying your day on the water, with its impressive performance, stylish design, and versatile layout. A hydraulic lifting swim platform allows for easy boarding at the marine or from the water. The foredeck space offers two variants, either with a convertible dining area or a large sunbed. A fully functional wet bar also makes entertaining a breeze, with a cooktop, fridge, and sink. Or, spend the weekend onboard with its comfortable double cabin with ensuite shower and toilet.

Italian design meets German engineering in the new award-winning Bavaria SR41 . The SR41 is perfect for soaking up the sunshine with multiple lounging areas to enjoy. For ease of boarding, there is a large hydraulic lifting swim platform (option), which leads into the spacious dining/entertaining area right on the water. The main cockpit area is light, spacious, and comfortable with a large opening sunroof bringing the outside in. The luxurious owner's cabin midships has its own head, as do the guests in the equally comfortable forward cabin. Headroom is staggering down below for even the most lofty of crew!

The 2024 European Yacht of the Year! The first Bavaria C46 in Australia and an impressive addition to Bavaria's C-Line of sailing yachts. The Bavaria C46 triumphs as a meticulously crafted, spacious, and well-performing yacht, which sets new standards for finish and craftsmanship quality in series-produced boats. Morten Brandt-Rasmussen - European Yacht of the Yury Jury. The innovative new hull chines and V-bow which have been introduced in the latest C-Line models improves sailing characteristics while also adding interior volume into the bright and airy cabins. The C46 blends together comfort, quality, and performance in a stylish Cossutti-designed yacht which sets the new benchmark in the 40-footer range.

We will also be hosting an Industry Presentation with the CEO of Bavaria Yachts on Friday evening the 2nd August. This will be a fantastic free opportunity to meet and greet other owners in the Ensign community, hear about the yachting industry and where Bavaria is heading, and speak with Bavaria CEO Michael Müller. Capacity will be capped for this event so register now to not miss out. More details will be sent out.

It is great to so many registrations already coming through for the upcoming Sydney International Boat Show on the 1st - 4th of August. The Ensign team are excited to showcase our range of award-winning models at the show. We are also happy to discuss our award-winning Nautitech Catamaran range and our share boat options with you.

Related Articles

Ensign's Sydney Boat Show display models revealed

Registrations now open for the biggest boating event of the year! The Sydney International Boat Show is upon us, coming up on the 1st - 4th of August. Register now to view our models at the show to avoid wait times. Ensign will again be showcasing our range of award-winning models at the show.

Ensign's latest news, upcoming events, top picks

Highlighting our boats at the upcoming Sydney International Boat Show Highlighting our boats at the upcoming Sydney International Boat Show, showcase Nautitech owners' experiences in participating in the ARC rally, and extend our invitation to the Ensign community to view the Bavaria C46 - European Yacht of the Year.

The Bavaria C46 has arrived in Sydney

2024 European Yacht of the Year is currently being commissioned We are happy to announce that the first C46 in Australia (2024 European Yacht of the Year) has landed and is currently being commissioned.

Ensign's latest news, upcoming events, top picks

Showcasing their demonstrator stock sale, including the soon to arrive Bavaria C46 In this edition, Ensign showcase their demonstrator stock sale (including the soon to arrive Bavaria C46), highlight exciting upcoming boat shows, recap recent events, and take a walk-through of the new Nautitech 48 Open.

Great success for the Pittwater Sailing Yacht Show

Ensign Yachts participated at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club Over the weekend of the 6th-7th April Ensign Yachts participated in the 2024 Pittwater Sailing Yacht Show at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club on Pittwater.

Pittwater Sailing Yacht Show - 5-7 April 2024

See the fantastic range at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club Ensign Yachts invite you to the 2024 Pittwater Sailing Yacht Show coming up on the 5th-7th of April at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Pittwater, Sydney.

J/99 Nationals Success on Sydney Harbour

Held during the Sydney Harbour Regatta last weekend Close to 200 yachts and over 1000 sailors came from all over NSW and interstate to race in the 2024 Middle Harbour Yacht Club (MHYC) Nautilus Insurance Sydney Harbour Regatta. The racing spread the length of the Harbour over seven course areas.

Sydney Sail Expo 2024 Save the Date!

Join the Ensign Yachts team on the 5th to 7th of April We would like to invite you to join the Ensign Yachts team at the upcoming Sydney Sail Expo on the 5th to 7th of April.