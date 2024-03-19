Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

From the Olympics to ocean passages

by John Curnow, Sail-World.com AUS Editor 29 Jul 15:00 PDT
2024 Olympics - Currents around the Frioul Archipelago © Predictwind.com

Yes. The best there are on the water use PredictWind. However, it is not just limited to the Olympic Classes. Ocean racers and cruisers, as well as powerboat passage makers, comprise the 1.5 million users of the renowned system, and there is good reason why.

Since 2010, PredictWind has literally just grown and grown, and Marseille just underscores the importance of good data as part of your overall racecraft. If you are fortunate enough to spend time with a national team, you will get to understand just how much they hone their skill of analysing data. "The attention to detail; the kind of obsession with it, really does make it a different game at that level, that's for sure," says Jon Bilger, PredictWind's founder.

Marseille - High Resolution Wind Models Comparison - PWE and Arome models - photo © Predictwind.com
Marseille - High Resolution Wind Models Comparison - PWE and Arome models - photo © Predictwind.com

In this sort of game, being accurate is just not negotiable. Whether a fleet heads out or stays ashore depending on the accuracy of the information relative to conditions can make and break campaigns and gear, let alone humans.

Jon was part of the New Zealand 470 crew in 1992 (Barcelona), and since then has become a qualified engineer, sailed the America's Cup, and created this most useful of tools for mariners. "Your biggest weapon on the water is obviously your eyeballs. They're going to be your number one tool for picking the correct side of the course. The high resolution we provide is just not as good as the human eye."

Jon Bilger - PredictWind Founder and CEO - photo © Joshua McCormack
Jon Bilger - PredictWind Founder and CEO - photo © Joshua McCormack

"However, PredictWind will give you an idea of the trend for the day; is it increasing/decreasing, maybe going left or right. I am still surprised and delighted at all the testimonies we get from Olympians who have won Gold, as to how much they have really relied on our services. Most of them are on our basic package (which is just USD29 p.a.) and it highlights just how valuable a good weather forecast is so that you know the trends of the day."

"The Olympians use PredictWind the night before, then in the morning of racing, and of course the coaches have it out on the water with them to ensure they stay in touch with the grand overview that it supplies. It helps to make sure their minds are set."

Marseille - High Resolution currents over the four course areas - photo © Predictwind.com
Marseille - High Resolution currents over the four course areas - photo © Predictwind.com

"As Marseille is in the Mediterranean, where the tidal range is around 20cm, there is no real tidal flow, but we have got a model which is wind driven. It's been created specifically for the Olympics, and has 100m resolution over the different course areas. Interestingly, there can be quite a lot of current, up to one and a half knots, across the course area. It's a big variation, and with the courses overlaid on the charts, you can see exactly where it all occurs.

"It's pretty cool, and it's the wind that can make the difference in density of the water column. You can get this upwelling of cold water, which is why you get this quite strong current after 20 or 30 knots of wind. There are also lots of nooks and crags in the coastline that add to it all as well. Between Frioul Archipelago and the mainland, you get a Nor'wester, and then you can really see the current accelerate between the islands."

2024 Formula Kite Europeans Day 1: Lucy Bilger (NZL) on the edge of control - photo © IKA Media / Robert Hajduk
2024 Formula Kite Europeans Day 1: Lucy Bilger (NZL) on the edge of control - photo © IKA Media / Robert Hajduk

"Of course this has implications for the start, and the Olympics is not the place for an OCS, as well as choosing your lay lines. That it cannot be there one day, and running pretty swiftly the next could catch you off guard. Given how competitive many of the fleets are, it could have major ramifications to the final placings. Being aware of it and looking for it could work distinctly to your advantage."

For what it's worth, Jon's two daughters, Lucy and Stella, have been training with the New Zealand Olympic team as they progress in the iQFOiL and Kite disciplines. Yes, the family does use the product, and as Bilger says, "It's been a great opportunity for them, and they are learning a huge amount."

Stella Bilger - NZL - iQFoil - Day 5, 2023 Allianz Sailing World Championships, The Hague, August 15, 2023 - photo © Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Stella Bilger - NZL - iQFoil - Day 5, 2023 Allianz Sailing World Championships, The Hague, August 15, 2023 - photo © Sailing Energy / World Sailing

The other one

Also happening this year is the America's Cup, for which PredictWind is actually the official supplier of all things weather. Like the Olympics, this is a place for accuracy, not stabs in the dark. Now Jon is no mere spectator when it comes to the AC, and endured what we might call the inevitable 'lawyer times', as well. "The AC75s are certainly fast and exciting, that's for sure. Having the Youth and Women's events as part of it all is just fantastic. It's going to be quite a spectacle," said Bilger.

Take a wider view now...

So, there was a time when there was just the companionway hatch, and maybe some sixth sense. Forecasts gave you a picture before you left. The radio added to that immeasurably, by virtue of updates. Weather fax made it graphical, but it was a snapshot, none the less. Routing arrived, and the all-important GRIB files to download, but HF is not really the place for that, satcom was expensive, and did not look like it does today. Towing an ethernet cable was just plain daft...

Weather Routing - Warning - Wind Against Current - photo © Predictwind.com
Weather Routing - Warning - Wind Against Current - photo © Predictwind.com

Then multiple models were accessible, and yet even more data from tidal flows to lightning strikes gave an even better picture. Alerts for wind against tide were more than handy, and it was good that all of this could be done on land, so that those at sea only had to access information pertinent to their route, and not perform the MIPS required to get there. Having a Cray computer at sea just is not going to work from a mass/cooling/power consumption POV.

At that juncture, the era of PredictWind no longer being solely for propeller heads, and effectively becoming your Sailing Master, had arrived.

Like so many things, boating is edging closer and closer to how you would operate a car, or navigate and have situational awareness via your phone. All the while, do remember that the sea loves to be in a total state of flux.

Cruising

Way back when, if you didn't show up with half your gear beaten to a pulp and everything saturated, you just hadn't made it a true passage, and of course these days that's not the idea at all. It's more like stay at the anchorage as long as you can, and then skedaddle as fast as you are able to the next one sort of thing.

Weather Routing in to the Gulf Stream - photo © Predictwind.com
Weather Routing in to the Gulf Stream - photo © Predictwind.com

PredictWind is the darling of the cruising market, no matter whether you have been at it for years, or just recently took your inspiration from YouTube. The former are well aware of how it was the tech-oriented racing Navigator that made routing possible for them, and that there is more than one model to look at when it comes to weather, and that is always the best way to make your assessments.

Today, the routing takes in vessel type, polars, along with tidal and ocean currents, as well as wave action, to say nothing of wind and the many nuances of all things meteorological. In computing terms, all of the data crunching is done in what is called Millions of Instructions Per Second (MIPS), and it is part of the reason PredictWind 'lives' inside of Amazon Web Services. It is what allows you to do your routing from the cockpit lounge via tablet.

More importantly, unlike using the GRIB files yourself and saying we should be here by then and the weather will be this at that time, it knows exactly where you'll be, what you'll be experiencing, and can animate the whole journey for you.

Weather Routing thunderstorm, CAPE Map, with warning - photo © Predictwind.com
Weather Routing thunderstorm, CAPE Map, with warning - photo © Predictwind.com

"PredictWind weather routing should be your primary source of getting weather data. It's all done in a very compressed sort of small file size, and will have summarised everything from wind to wave to current, and also now any lightning (not good for electronics or modern Diesels), potential squalls and thunderstorms, and also wind against tide, which is often the most ghastly of conditions to avoid at all costs.

"We have 90 percent of the coastlines of the world covered by our tidal flows. All of these warnings inside our system are just so valuable, and they all show up as exclamation marks on your route, so it is not like you have to go into sub-menus to find them.

"It is all there. You just have to look, and I am amazed at how accurate some of the new ways for predicting things like lightning can actually be. On a recent delivery, I had that very reminder," said Bilger, by way of making his own exclamation mark.

"Just coming online now, in addition to the ECMWF lightning forecast, is the GMDSS actual strike record in real time, for the whole world. This is enough to help you decide to continue on, or indeed turn around and head back to whence you cometh to avoid these sorts of cells.

"One of the big things we have done over our journey is to demystify meteorological speak, and graphically display the things we can to help you make sense of it all, rather than having to plot different scenarios and make estimations as to which way a cyclone may or may not head. We use AI to actually reverse engineer all the text that forms these notes and warnings into a graphical element and then display that on your routing."

Lightning strike during the B14 Worlds at Lake Garda - photo © Russ Gibbs
Lightning strike during the B14 Worlds at Lake Garda - photo © Russ Gibbs

"I really think this is a bit of a gamechanger, actually, and way more accurate than anything we have had before. A meteorologist warning, an actual model forecast, as well as real time data adds great security and safety, and you don't have to be a propeller head to work it out!

"So, we try to make the software as simple as we can, and we realise a lot of our customers are not tech savvy. We have fifteen support staff that you access via email or phone, and we can talk you through any problems you have. Interestingly, four of these are former Volvo Ocean Race competitors. Support is a big thing for us, and it definitely goes a long way, for sure. It also adds another level of safety to it all."

Departure Planning with PredictWind - photo © Predictwind.com
Departure Planning with PredictWind - photo © Predictwind.com

Part of this is not requiring people to learn a whole new language, and a whole new setup. If something is not too different from their car, then they can get their head around it.

It is no longer simply forecast, but overlay of real time, and it is a generation or two away from GRIB files taking hours to come down over the HF, to only then be pushed back through the laptop to give an idea, not an actuality. High-speed satellite internet adds to the here and now, which in turn brings forth better decisions and changes to route or destination where/when necessary.

"Our mission is to make accurate weather accessible for anyone, anywhere. Everything we do is trying to make accurate things appear easy, and the complex become simple. Rather than doing a weather course, you're probably better off knowing how to use our software. When I started PredictWind I thought, 'How hard can it be?' Well, it is pretty hard knowing the weather, but the hardest part is making it easy and accessible."

Split Screen, Tidal Currents and Wind comparison - photo © Predictwind.com
Split Screen, Tidal Currents and Wind comparison - photo © Predictwind.com

"I am proud that we sort of introduced weather routing, but it never stopped there, or remains constant even now. There is more to come, and you should never forget that this is not taking over. It is merely aiding and assisting. It is not autonomous driving.

"We talk to a huge number of our clients, and at least 50% would be new to sailing and passage making. Safety is probably our biggest drawcard. We are not nurse-maiding them, but they all say how wonderful it is to have our guidance. What we do is a bit like the sextant being compared to GPS.

"I talked with one of New Zealand's most famous navigators a while ago now and asked him, 'What happens if your GPS breaks down? I have another GPS. Yeah. And when that breaks down. No problem. I have four GPSs on board my boat. I never need a sextant any more."

Wave and Wind Split Screen comparison - photo © Predictwind.com
Wave and Wind Split Screen comparison - photo © Predictwind.com

It is important not to lose sight of the need for basic seamanship and repair skills, however. You either get these over time, or you need to do courses. This is the ocean, after all, not your average neighbourhood ashore. In this way, PredictWind is probably a bit more like a governess than anything else. Steering and nurturing from a standpoint of knowledge.

"One thing we do find is that people tell us that PredictWind gives the same or better than the onshore routers they are paying for," added Bilger. "Thing is, our stuff is available 24/7."

Powerboats

PredictWind PR boat motion - photo © Predictwind
PredictWind PR boat motion - photo © Predictwind

It is always easy to spot the former yachtie who became a powerboater. It's the wind gear proudly mounted on a mast. Old habits die hard, and it does speak to an innate desire to know one's environment as best you can. PredictWind's powerboat offering was relaunched a year ago, having been taken out of the bowels of their sailing offering, and placed right on the front of the home page with its own menu.

Some additional benefits were also added, and rapidly, it has become as much of a darling with the passage makers, as the sailing version has with the cruisers.

"We're pretty excited about our weather routing tool for powerboaters, because I think it is totally unique. You can actually model your specific boat for wave conditions and economy. Naturally it is waves that interest powerboaters more than wind, but the two are inexorably linked. Of course, the main variable to account for here is the vertical acceleration, which is what really causes seasickness."

A Fleming 55 Motor Yacht glides along on Moreton Bay off Brisbane - photo © John Curnow
A Fleming 55 Motor Yacht glides along on Moreton Bay off Brisbane - photo © John Curnow

In the powerboat offering, owners place in LOA, beam, draft, cruising speed, RPM, and displacement, along with vessel type (mono or multihull) and then the system addresses every single wave condition as it pertains to roll and vertical acceleration. It not only becomes about comfort on board, but nearly as importantly, minimising drag and therefore increasing efficiency gets played out.

The result? The most comfortable, and the most efficient route available, and is that not what it is all about? It is also the best available elapsed time, as well.

"Obviously with the routing you're giving the forecast, and the optimal route, but comparing the route whether you leave on day one, two, three, or four of your trip also comes into play. This sort of departure planning is new and very much appreciated to date. Naturally, if you leave on day three, but it ends up being half a day faster, well who isn't going to opt for that.

"Plus, they won't have the roll or slamming that will have been very much present with the earlier departures, and they will have burned less fuel for the pleasure."

PredictWind PR - photo © Predictwind
PredictWind PR - photo © Predictwind

"This little summary ties in with the best form of seamanship, which is not to get caught out in bad weather in the first place. Inside the myriad of calculations that go into all of this is not only the wind and waves, but also the primary swell, secondary swell, and tertiary swell, which can come from different directions, as it all pertains to your vessel.

"If the primary swell is three or four metres high with a long period, that's a dream, but if you get even a two- or three-metre-high secondary swell of a very similar size and it's coming from a different angle, well it can be very, very nasty. It's all presented to you simply with a Google Maps interface."

PredictWind PR departure planning - photo © Predictwind
PredictWind PR departure planning - photo © Predictwind

"Your whole trip is displayed; where you're going to have which wind speed, from what direction, then the swell, and what its effects are going to be. It is marriage saving material. Slamming and rolling are not fun, and at least you will know where it is to happen, and even more importantly, how long it will last."

There simply is no excuse for being in the wrong part of the sea at the wrong time, and who wants to have to take all the vases down, stow all the books, and pack the galley away completely?

True blue water pedigree - Maritimo M75 - photo © John Curnow
True blue water pedigree - Maritimo M75 - photo © John Curnow

Predicting the full seven days is tough, but if all the models are saying the same thing, then you can have a distinct level of confidence that you'll get what you're seeing in your routing. But if the ECMWF, Spire, UK Met Office and so forth are all saying different things, do not doctor shop and go with the one you like.

Be aware. Be open. And most of all, be vigilant. With today's tech and access via Starlink and so forth, being up to date is just that. On point!

OK. There it is. There is so much more on the group's websites for you. Simply use the search field, or 'edition' pull-down menu up the top on the right of the masthead to find it all. Please enjoy your yachting, stay safe, and thanks for tuning into Sail-World.com

John Curnow
Sail-World.com AUS Editor

Related Articles

It's called fishing. Not catching…
Time for a Q&A with Andrew Ettinghausen ahead of the Sydney International Boat Show Ahead of the impending SIBS we were fortunate enough to get time for a Q&A with ET (Andrew Ettingshausen). As one of the most recognised fishing experts in Australia, we were keen to understand how someone can make a start from a pier, and be waterborne. Posted on 16 Jul The latest kit for summer boating, rain or shine
Our pick of the latest kit Summer's finally here and the season is in full swing. Here's our pick of the latest kit for racing, cruising and enjoying the water, rain or shine. Posted on 19 Jun The Devil Wears Detail
Amazing renders have a nasty habit of not being completely thought through Amazing renders do indeed have a nasty habit of not being completely thought through, so complicated as to have a build cost factor of times three, or the proverbial snowflake's chance in hell of ever being built. Sometimes it is even an amalgam. Posted on 18 Jun Affordable meets Versatile meets Reliable
It was a real hurdle for me, nay, it was a complete roadblock It was a real hurdle for me. Nay, it was a complete roadblock. I simply felt like I had the most underwhelming headline. For me, this is often the peg in the wall to hang everything off. Posted on 4 Jun Gulf Craft, Freedom Boat Club and Prestige
John Curnow finds out the latest at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show John Curnow caught up with Lee Oldroyd, Chief Commercial Officer at Gulf Craft aboard the Nomad 101, then talked with David Kurczewski, APAC General Manager of the Freedom Boat Club, and finally interviewed Erwin Bamps, Vice President of Prestige. Posted on 24 May Swanning around at SCIBS!
Taking a look at the Absolute Navetta 48 and Beneteau Swift Trawler 41 John Curnow speaks to Marcus Overman and Blake Holyoake from The Yacht Sales Co. about the Absolute Navetta 48, and then chats with Flagstaff Marine's Graham Raspass aboard the Beneteau Swift Trawler 41. Posted on 23 May Pantaenius, Riviera, CL Yachts video interviews
John Curnow talks to industry leaders at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024 On worldmarine.media news on the first day of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024, John Curnow spoke to Martin Baum, the MD at Pantaenius, Wes Moxey, CEO of Riviera and Richard Lo, Director at CL Yachts. Posted on 23 May GLOBAL LAUNCH: Maritimo M55 and M600 Black Edition
powerboat.world Global Editor John Curnow talked to the team to find out more The eve of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024 saw the Global Launch of the Maritimo M55 and M600 Black Edition. worldmarine.media attended, with powerboat.world Global Editor John Curnow talking with the team to find out more. Posted on 22 May Things Do Change…
ZF POD 4600 brought about a lot of change. The new ZF POD 4900 will do just the same! It's quite some time ago now. Three decades for sure, and into its fourth, quite possibly. It was one of those unwritten laws. An adage, if you will. Posted on 21 May Cool it. Cool it. Cool it!
It's what my father used to say to my siblings and I whenever the energy got too much It's what my father used to say to my three other siblings and I whenever the energy got a little, shall we say, animated, and the volume went up to raucous, on its way to unbearable. Posted on 2 Apr
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy