Good times

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 30 Jul 15:00 PDT

Yes. I had a distinctly Bernard Edwards and Nile Rogers flashback. Actually. Stop the press! It was a halleluiah moment. The reason? Got to catch up in person with the Tesoro T40 that we first spoke of in the Iberian sun and Costa Blanca history meets Balearic chic section of a previous Editorial.

In and of itself it was a great feeling that delivered a mighty smile. There is a captivating style, genuine aura of quality, and most definitely a design ethos that is convincingly bold, yet subtle where it needs to be.

No. No. No. You will NOT be walking past this boat without stopping.

This latter point deserves to be stressed, as I can very much attest to its veracity. The Tesoro was moored right next to one of the main access ramps to the marina at Sanctuary Cove, and yes, every time I passed, I looked and took something in.

Perhaps no more so than on the occasion of a party on the Friday night that had been organised by The Yacht Sales Co. Lights on, tunes up (well up, actually, which we'll come back to that later), and the point of inception for this here ditty had arrived. As forcefully as a massive clap of thunder, yet beguilingly enveloping, so as to be as effective as a squid jig.

The Tesoro T40 was not the belle of this here ball, but alas, no-one had stopped to tell her, and she was not going to miss out. She would not require fanciful bling, nor outlandish behaviour to garner attention. She knew she had the right gown on, and just the appropriate amount of jewellery and make up to be a bit of a showstopper.

On my departure to head home, all of that, and more, started flowing into my mind as I took in yet one last glimpse, nay, appraisal. I then took out my phone and began to record in earnest the notes that created this.

However, there was a most intriguing aspect to it all that marched right on in behind the spearhead. It was like the initial breach in the dam. The bouncing ball had sunk to the base of the wall, exploded, creating the first crack that then becomes a chasm, and et voilà, wall comes down.

So, you might be thinking that's all very violent and decidedly martial, and in a way, you'd be right on the money. Two and a half years ago, we published the editorial entitled Incoming! Man the guns, which apart from still being read to this day, deals with THE alluring element of the Tesoro T40.

You see, the Tesoro T40 is angular and purposeful, almost like it is a modern-day landing craft. Only, instead of disgorging soldiers onto the beach via the bow, the Tesoro T40 is all about allowing the good times to flow as easily and readily as the revellers can flow all the way from the stem to the stern and thence into the water.

Yes. The party has landed/arrived. And how!

Cue Marcus Overman from The Yacht Sales Co to talk about just exactly who is making a beeline to the Tesoro, and even more importantly, why. Ultimately, it all comes down to three main uses, and how you want to work with the features inherent to the craft.

Number One - Superyacht tender

"The first Tesoro T40 we sold is the large, towable tender to the 46m Sanlorenzo, AIX. Not surprisingly, other superyacht owners have seen this, and have made their enquiries with us based on that," said Overman.

"Specifically, they wanted it to be kitted out for stand-up fishing duties, and diving. So it has outriggers on the T-top, and a demountable live bait well where the aft sunpad extends out to. One thing we did not have to add was more refrigeration, as it has three on board already."

"They elected to have the twin 400hp outboard version, and there is also the triple 400 outboard rig, and Volvo Penta IPS. Generally, I think the Australian market opts for outboards, because they can trim them up to go on the beach, or a sandbar. The traditional engine room carries dive tanks in racks, and all manner of fishing tackle.

"You can also house a genset and gyro-stabiliser in there if you wish, all of which really highlights the incredible versatility of the vessel, which only adds to the superyacht experience."

Of note is that the factory is very much aware of the market here, and you can order your Tesoro T40 with strengthening plates already mounted in for the for'ard cleats to handle the load.

Number Two - Simplify your boating

So you have a large sport yacht at the end of pier out the front of the house. Only thing is, you don't use it that much. A lot of hassle to get organised, a bit ungainly without sufficient, able-bodied crew, and well, let's face it, expensive to maintain. First world problem, but there it is.

Low engine hours for sure, but that's only helping the next custodian. Not you. There's leaving rice in the bowl, and then there's not touching your meal at all...

Equally, time pressures are just that. Pressure. So, it comes down to day trips and maybe, just maybe, an overnighter. Lot of boat to haul around just for that.

Overman added, "These buyers are possibly younger, and almost always have kids still of school age, and that means friends, which then means parents of friends. Downsizing simplifies their boating immediately. It also requires less space, and is easier to negotiate around busy waterways, like we have here on the Gold Coast."

"It's a much more convenient way to get out on the water, and you get to where you are going quickly. Kids love it. Also, there are enough amenities, like air-conditioning, and accommodation to stay comfortably overnight, alternatively pull up in a marina and stay in a hotel, or simply burn back home."

You can take 12 POB easily, so a payload of four adults, six kids and gear is well inside the dayboating goalposts. The pair of Mercury 400s will see her approach 40 knots when loaded, so by and large it will cater for most needs, especially if you have speed limits where you are, to say nothing of thick traffic that has to be manoeuvred through.

"The Tesoro is cool, kind of aggressive looking, but best of all, rides really, really well. Out in the chop and swell the high freeboard and expansive (3.68m) beam do keep you dry."

Number Three - New to boating

You know, it's almost FOMO. They have the means. They're into fashion and style, and really living life. They have the nice cars, and they see all these people having a wow of time on the water. Might not know the pointy end from the blunt, but they want to get into boating, and if you can start at this level, then why the hell not. Always someone around who can get you started on your nautical journey...

"What a way to put your toe in the water with a boat. As an entry level boat, it's easy to handle, it's got good, usable spaces on board, it's convenient and really approachable, as it does not take hours to set up to go out, or close down once you're back."

"It has an impressive stance, which appeals to the younger buyer and their kind of lifestyle. It also suits enclosed or semi-enclosed waterways where a lot of this type of buyer resides. Definitely sports stars and celebrities have taken to this space."

I like the wide decks and Tesoro have done a very good job of getting the proportions right to keep not only the appearance, but ensure that it's got the proper sort of amenity. It's a fairly delicate balance. Sometimes a boat can super-stunning, absolutely pretty and gorgeous, and you want one, but practicality sort of gets thrown out the window.

Whereas the Tesoro has managed to hang on to enough of its appeal, but add back some of the practicality without diminishing the aesthetic.

It's a particular kind of elegance, and I so understand why some would elect for IPS for no other reason than to remove the lumps at the back.

Circling back

We said we'd be back to talk tunes, and here we are. Believe it or not, the Tesoro in question here did not have the top of the line hi-fi system. Can't honestly think why you could want more, for you would have to be miles away from anyone before you could use it. The six speakers, four of them external, and an 8.8-inch subwoofer of the mid-level 'Ultimate' system is totally ample. More than enough to get everyone's feet moving.

Should you want to know, the Ultra High Performance package sitting above adds another two speakers, and yet another subwoofer. BYO earplugs.

In a way, all of this kind of highlights the options list. It's not about the economy of the inboard Diesels, as range is not a factor given the usage patterns. It's nearly all about things like colour of the hull, colour of the T-top, type of stitching on the upholstery, lighting arrangements, folding anchor system, articulated swim platform (which on the inboard version can carry a small jet-ski), bow thruster, inverter capacity, and sunshades.

In other words, enhanced usability.

"It is a different process," says Overman. "For instance, fuel burn hardly ever comes up, nor the number of BTUs the aircon has. The factory is geared up for this too. Take the painted hull. It's there on the list, and all you have to do is choose the Awlgrip colour you want, and where on the boat it is to go.

"Talking with these customers is a great experience, and certainly different to our traditional buyers for our other types and brands of craft. It is exciting, and the boat just sells itself, especially after a test drive. You feel like you're driving a tank, but you're behind the wheel of a sports car.

"It is also incredibly stable, and people like that a lot. Having a low deck further enhances that sensation."

"After that it's all about selecting the electronics, picking a colour, and choosing the engines. It's a lot simpler as you are really homing in on how they intend to use the boat."

Tesoro started with a 38, then the 40, and only last year delivered a 38-foot cat, which is 4.43m wide. "We have already had enquiry for this as a towable tender. Pure entertainment - load it up and off to the beach or jaunt around," said Overman highlighting the ever-expanding offering from Tesoro.

"This is a touchy-feely kind of boat, so we always get a lot of interest when we display it at shows, exhibits and events. Seeing is believing."

So it is. So it is.

For me the Tesoro T40 is about as cool as an Aston Martin V8 Vantage, and as elegant as a Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. Maybe. Just maybe, she is a modern-day Riva Super Aquarama, with say a touch of Chris-Craft Sedan thrown in for practicality, and the adroitness of Bauhaus omnipresent as the guiding principle.

They haven't given me the keys yet. Smart move. Not sure they'd want to. Word must have got out that I am Captain Araldite. Now, where to find a place to park it...

