Good times

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 30 Jul 15:00 PDT
Smart (in every sense of the word) - Tesoro T40 © The Yacht Sales Co

Yes. I had a distinctly Bernard Edwards and Nile Rogers flashback. Actually. Stop the press! It was a halleluiah moment. The reason? Got to catch up in person with the Tesoro T40 that we first spoke of in the Iberian sun and Costa Blanca history meets Balearic chic section of a previous Editorial.

In and of itself it was a great feeling that delivered a mighty smile. There is a captivating style, genuine aura of quality, and most definitely a design ethos that is convincingly bold, yet subtle where it needs to be.

No. No. No. You will NOT be walking past this boat without stopping.

Style and features - Tesoro T40 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
Style and features - Tesoro T40 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

This latter point deserves to be stressed, as I can very much attest to its veracity. The Tesoro was moored right next to one of the main access ramps to the marina at Sanctuary Cove, and yes, every time I passed, I looked and took something in.

Perhaps no more so than on the occasion of a party on the Friday night that had been organised by The Yacht Sales Co. Lights on, tunes up (well up, actually, which we'll come back to that later), and the point of inception for this here ditty had arrived. As forcefully as a massive clap of thunder, yet beguilingly enveloping, so as to be as effective as a squid jig.

Lights on. Tunes up. Did someone say party? The Tesoro T40 definitely heard you.. - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
Lights on. Tunes up. Did someone say party? The Tesoro T40 definitely heard you.. - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

The Tesoro T40 was not the belle of this here ball, but alas, no-one had stopped to tell her, and she was not going to miss out. She would not require fanciful bling, nor outlandish behaviour to garner attention. She knew she had the right gown on, and just the appropriate amount of jewellery and make up to be a bit of a showstopper.

On my departure to head home, all of that, and more, started flowing into my mind as I took in yet one last glimpse, nay, appraisal. I then took out my phone and began to record in earnest the notes that created this.

Tesoro T-40 Inboard - photo © Yacht Sales Co
Tesoro T-40 Inboard - photo © Yacht Sales Co

However, there was a most intriguing aspect to it all that marched right on in behind the spearhead. It was like the initial breach in the dam. The bouncing ball had sunk to the base of the wall, exploded, creating the first crack that then becomes a chasm, and et voilà, wall comes down.

So, you might be thinking that's all very violent and decidedly martial, and in a way, you'd be right on the money. Two and a half years ago, we published the editorial entitled Incoming! Man the guns, which apart from still being read to this day, deals with THE alluring element of the Tesoro T40.

Giddy Up! 40 knots plus - Tesoro T40 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
Giddy Up! 40 knots plus - Tesoro T40 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

You see, the Tesoro T40 is angular and purposeful, almost like it is a modern-day landing craft. Only, instead of disgorging soldiers onto the beach via the bow, the Tesoro T40 is all about allowing the good times to flow as easily and readily as the revellers can flow all the way from the stem to the stern and thence into the water.

Yes. The party has landed/arrived. And how!

Cue Marcus Overman from The Yacht Sales Co to talk about just exactly who is making a beeline to the Tesoro, and even more importantly, why. Ultimately, it all comes down to three main uses, and how you want to work with the features inherent to the craft.

The Tesoro T-40 Outboard will have its Asia Pacific premiere at the Sydney International Boat Show alongside an extensive lineup of sail and power models - photo © Kate Elkington
The Tesoro T40 - photo © Kate Elkington

Number One - Superyacht tender

"The first Tesoro T40 we sold is the large, towable tender to the 46m Sanlorenzo, AIX. Not surprisingly, other superyacht owners have seen this, and have made their enquiries with us based on that," said Overman.

"Specifically, they wanted it to be kitted out for stand-up fishing duties, and diving. So it has outriggers on the T-top, and a demountable live bait well where the aft sunpad extends out to. One thing we did not have to add was more refrigeration, as it has three on board already."

Tesoro T40 as a very nice towable tender - photo © Superyacht AIX
Tesoro T40 as a very nice towable tender - photo © Superyacht AIX

"They elected to have the twin 400hp outboard version, and there is also the triple 400 outboard rig, and Volvo Penta IPS. Generally, I think the Australian market opts for outboards, because they can trim them up to go on the beach, or a sandbar. The traditional engine room carries dive tanks in racks, and all manner of fishing tackle.

"You can also house a genset and gyro-stabiliser in there if you wish, all of which really highlights the incredible versatility of the vessel, which only adds to the superyacht experience."

Of note is that the factory is very much aware of the market here, and you can order your Tesoro T40 with strengthening plates already mounted in for the for'ard cleats to handle the load.

Number Two - Simplify your boating

So you have a large sport yacht at the end of pier out the front of the house. Only thing is, you don't use it that much. A lot of hassle to get organised, a bit ungainly without sufficient, able-bodied crew, and well, let's face it, expensive to maintain. First world problem, but there it is.

Low engine hours for sure, but that's only helping the next custodian. Not you. There's leaving rice in the bowl, and then there's not touching your meal at all...

Tesoro T40 - fun and simple boating - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
Tesoro T40 - fun and simple boating - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

Equally, time pressures are just that. Pressure. So, it comes down to day trips and maybe, just maybe, an overnighter. Lot of boat to haul around just for that.

Overman added, "These buyers are possibly younger, and almost always have kids still of school age, and that means friends, which then means parents of friends. Downsizing simplifies their boating immediately. It also requires less space, and is easier to negotiate around busy waterways, like we have here on the Gold Coast."

Tesoro T-40 Inboard - photo © Yacht Sales Co
Tesoro T-40 Inboard - photo © Yacht Sales Co

"It's a much more convenient way to get out on the water, and you get to where you are going quickly. Kids love it. Also, there are enough amenities, like air-conditioning, and accommodation to stay comfortably overnight, alternatively pull up in a marina and stay in a hotel, or simply burn back home."

You can take 12 POB easily, so a payload of four adults, six kids and gear is well inside the dayboating goalposts. The pair of Mercury 400s will see her approach 40 knots when loaded, so by and large it will cater for most needs, especially if you have speed limits where you are, to say nothing of thick traffic that has to be manoeuvred through.

Tesoro T40 - fun and simple boating - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
Tesoro T40 - fun and simple boating - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

"The Tesoro is cool, kind of aggressive looking, but best of all, rides really, really well. Out in the chop and swell the high freeboard and expansive (3.68m) beam do keep you dry."

Number Three - New to boating

You know, it's almost FOMO. They have the means. They're into fashion and style, and really living life. They have the nice cars, and they see all these people having a wow of time on the water. Might not know the pointy end from the blunt, but they want to get into boating, and if you can start at this level, then why the hell not. Always someone around who can get you started on your nautical journey...

Make your moment - Tesoro T40 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
Make your moment - Tesoro T40 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

"What a way to put your toe in the water with a boat. As an entry level boat, it's easy to handle, it's got good, usable spaces on board, it's convenient and really approachable, as it does not take hours to set up to go out, or close down once you're back."

"It has an impressive stance, which appeals to the younger buyer and their kind of lifestyle. It also suits enclosed or semi-enclosed waterways where a lot of this type of buyer resides. Definitely sports stars and celebrities have taken to this space."

Adaptable - Tesoro T40 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
Adaptable - Tesoro T40 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

I like the wide decks and Tesoro have done a very good job of getting the proportions right to keep not only the appearance, but ensure that it's got the proper sort of amenity. It's a fairly delicate balance. Sometimes a boat can super-stunning, absolutely pretty and gorgeous, and you want one, but practicality sort of gets thrown out the window.

Whereas the Tesoro has managed to hang on to enough of its appeal, but add back some of the practicality without diminishing the aesthetic.

It's a particular kind of elegance, and I so understand why some would elect for IPS for no other reason than to remove the lumps at the back.

Tesoro T-40 Inboard - photo © Yacht Sales Co
Tesoro T-40 Inboard - photo © Yacht Sales Co

Circling back

We said we'd be back to talk tunes, and here we are. Believe it or not, the Tesoro in question here did not have the top of the line hi-fi system. Can't honestly think why you could want more, for you would have to be miles away from anyone before you could use it. The six speakers, four of them external, and an 8.8-inch subwoofer of the mid-level 'Ultimate' system is totally ample. More than enough to get everyone's feet moving.

Should you want to know, the Ultra High Performance package sitting above adds another two speakers, and yet another subwoofer. BYO earplugs.

In a way, all of this kind of highlights the options list. It's not about the economy of the inboard Diesels, as range is not a factor given the usage patterns. It's nearly all about things like colour of the hull, colour of the T-top, type of stitching on the upholstery, lighting arrangements, folding anchor system, articulated swim platform (which on the inboard version can carry a small jet-ski), bow thruster, inverter capacity, and sunshades.

In other words, enhanced usability.

Immense practicalityTesoro T40 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
Immense practicalityTesoro T40 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

"It is a different process," says Overman. "For instance, fuel burn hardly ever comes up, nor the number of BTUs the aircon has. The factory is geared up for this too. Take the painted hull. It's there on the list, and all you have to do is choose the Awlgrip colour you want, and where on the boat it is to go.

"Talking with these customers is a great experience, and certainly different to our traditional buyers for our other types and brands of craft. It is exciting, and the boat just sells itself, especially after a test drive. You feel like you're driving a tank, but you're behind the wheel of a sports car.

"It is also incredibly stable, and people like that a lot. Having a low deck further enhances that sensation."

Tesoro T40 as a very nice towable tender - photo © Superyacht AIX
Tesoro T40 as a very nice towable tender - photo © Superyacht AIX

"After that it's all about selecting the electronics, picking a colour, and choosing the engines. It's a lot simpler as you are really homing in on how they intend to use the boat."

Tesoro started with a 38, then the 40, and only last year delivered a 38-foot cat, which is 4.43m wide. "We have already had enquiry for this as a towable tender. Pure entertainment - load it up and off to the beach or jaunt around," said Overman highlighting the ever-expanding offering from Tesoro.

Tesoro T40 - fun and simple boating - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
Tesoro T40 - fun and simple boating - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

"This is a touchy-feely kind of boat, so we always get a lot of interest when we display it at shows, exhibits and events. Seeing is believing."

So it is. So it is.

For me the Tesoro T40 is about as cool as an Aston Martin V8 Vantage, and as elegant as a Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. Maybe. Just maybe, she is a modern-day Riva Super Aquarama, with say a touch of Chris-Craft Sedan thrown in for practicality, and the adroitness of Bauhaus omnipresent as the guiding principle.

Overnighter/Weekender - no problem - Tesoro T40 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
Overnighter/Weekender - no problem - Tesoro T40 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

They haven't given me the keys yet. Smart move. Not sure they'd want to. Word must have got out that I am Captain Araldite. Now, where to find a place to park it...

Right oh. Powerboat.World has an abundance of material from right across the globe, and if you cannot find something, just try the search button right up the top of the landing page, above our logo.

If you cannot find what you want or wish to want to add to that, then please make contact with us via email.

Just as stylish below decks - Tesoro T40 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
Just as stylish below decks - Tesoro T40 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

Finally. Please look after yourselves,

John Curnow
Global Editor, Powerboat.World

Related Articles

From the Olympics to ocean passages
1.5 million users and counting: from Olympians, to ocean racers, cruisers and powerboaters Yes. The best there are on the water use PredictWind. However, it is not just limited to the Olympic Classes. Ocean racers and cruisers, as well as powerboat passage makers comprise the 1.5m users of the renowned system, and there is good reason why. Posted on 29 Jul It's called fishing. Not catching…
Time for a Q&A with Andrew Ettinghausen ahead of the Sydney International Boat Show Ahead of the impending SIBS we were fortunate enough to get time for a Q&A with ET (Andrew Ettingshausen). As one of the most recognised fishing experts in Australia, we were keen to understand how someone can make a start from a pier, and be waterborne. Posted on 16 Jul The latest kit for summer boating, rain or shine
Our pick of the latest kit Summer's finally here and the season is in full swing. Here's our pick of the latest kit for racing, cruising and enjoying the water, rain or shine. Posted on 19 Jun The Devil Wears Detail
Amazing renders have a nasty habit of not being completely thought through Amazing renders do indeed have a nasty habit of not being completely thought through, so complicated as to have a build cost factor of times three, or the proverbial snowflake's chance in hell of ever being built. Sometimes it is even an amalgam. Posted on 18 Jun Affordable meets Versatile meets Reliable
It was a real hurdle for me, nay, it was a complete roadblock It was a real hurdle for me. Nay, it was a complete roadblock. I simply felt like I had the most underwhelming headline. For me, this is often the peg in the wall to hang everything off. Posted on 4 Jun Gulf Craft, Freedom Boat Club and Prestige
John Curnow finds out the latest at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show John Curnow caught up with Lee Oldroyd, Chief Commercial Officer at Gulf Craft aboard the Nomad 101, then talked with David Kurczewski, APAC General Manager of the Freedom Boat Club, and finally interviewed Erwin Bamps, Vice President of Prestige. Posted on 24 May Swanning around at SCIBS!
Taking a look at the Absolute Navetta 48 and Beneteau Swift Trawler 41 John Curnow speaks to Marcus Overman and Blake Holyoake from The Yacht Sales Co. about the Absolute Navetta 48, and then chats with Flagstaff Marine's Graham Raspass aboard the Beneteau Swift Trawler 41. Posted on 23 May Pantaenius, Riviera, CL Yachts video interviews
John Curnow talks to industry leaders at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024 On worldmarine.media news on the first day of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024, John Curnow spoke to Martin Baum, the MD at Pantaenius, Wes Moxey, CEO of Riviera and Richard Lo, Director at CL Yachts. Posted on 23 May GLOBAL LAUNCH: Maritimo M55 and M600 Black Edition
powerboat.world Global Editor John Curnow talked to the team to find out more The eve of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024 saw the Global Launch of the Maritimo M55 and M600 Black Edition. worldmarine.media attended, with powerboat.world Global Editor John Curnow talking with the team to find out more. Posted on 22 May Things Do Change…
ZF POD 4600 brought about a lot of change. The new ZF POD 4900 will do just the same! It's quite some time ago now. Three decades for sure, and into its fourth, quite possibly. It was one of those unwritten laws. An adage, if you will. Posted on 21 May
