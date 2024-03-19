Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Rashed aims to boost title bid in Norway

by Narayan Marar 30 Jul 00:35 PDT
Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi in action © Narayan Marar

Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi expects to boost his challenge for a record fifth UIM F2 World Championship title when the series returns to Norway at the weekend following a five-year gap.

After three days of rigorous testing in Italy this week, defending champion Al Qemzi and team-mate Mansoor Al Mansoori are determined to shrug off a disappointing start to the season in Brindisi last month, where they were beset with technical issues.

Team manager Guido Cappellini and his mechanics are using three days of preparation in San Nazzaro to put the two drivers, and their boats, in top condition ahead of Sunday's Grand Prix of Norway in Tønsberg.

"It wasn't the start we wanted, but that's behind us now and we expect to be in a much better position to challenge for the win this weekend," said Al Qemzi, who battled his way to a sixth-place first-round finish, while Al Mansoori suffered an early retirement.

"Everybody has been working very hard to make sure we have the chance to get the results we want, and know we can achieve together.

"We know our team can get the best out of our boats, and as drivers we have to make sure that we match their hard work and get the best out of ourselves."

Team Abu Dhabi - Rashed Al Qemzi and Mansour Al Mansoori - photo © Narayan Marar
Team Abu Dhabi - Rashed Al Qemzi and Mansour Al Mansoori - photo © Narayan Marar

Back in the driving seat after a long absence from powerboat racing, Britain's Matthew Palfreyman leads the championship from Lithuania's Edgaras Riabko and Portugal's Duarte Benavente.

Al Qemzi, who finished second the last time the championship visited Tønsberg in 2019, remains characteristically confident that he can add to his four F2 world titles this season, despite the obvious intense competition now on display.

"You could see in Brindisi that there are a lot of good drivers who want to win, and it will be very difficult for anyone to take the championship this year," he said.

"I want to be in a good position to go for the win on Sunday, and Mansoor wants to be there with me, fighting for the points. So, the first target is to be on the pace when qualifying starts on Saturday, and build from there."

Related Articles

UIM F2 Worlds Grand Prix Italy opening race
Abu Dhabi's Al Qemzi finishes 6th as Palfreyman wins opening race Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi started the defence of his UIM F2 World Championship with sixth position at the Grand Prix of Italy in Brindisi on Sunday evening. Posted on 1 Jul Team Abu Dhabi duo face fight back through field
At UIM F2 Worlds, Grand Prix of Italy in Brindisi Rashed Al Qemzi and Mansoor Al Mansoori will start Grand Prix of Italy from ninth and 10th positions after a competitive qualifying session on a challenging race circuit in the Adriatic port of Brindisi in Southern Italy on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 29 Jun Rashed Al Qemzi all set for UIM F2 Worlds campaign
Aiming for a flying start to the new season in Italy Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi is aiming for a flying start to the new season in Italy at the weekend as he launches his bid to become the first ever five-time winner of the UIM F2 World Championship. Posted on 25 Jun Wyatt wins in Sardinia to take lead in title race
A commanding victory in the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy Sharjah Team's Rusty Wyatt scored a commanding victory in the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy today to take the lead in the F1H2O World Championship as Team Abu Dhabi suffered a double setback in Olbia. Posted on 16 Jun Wyatt gives Sharjah Team pole position in Sardinia
Veteran Team Abu Dhabi driver gives himself fighting chance of repeat Grand Prix win Team Abu Dhabi's Thani Al Qemzi delivered a reminder that he remains a threat in the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship today as Sharjah Team's Rusty Wyatt secured pole position for the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy. Posted on 16 Jun Capppellini plots Team Abu Dhabi fightback
Racing legend says Al Qemzi, Comparato are in the mood to start recovery in Sardinia Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini says Thani Al Qemzi and Alberto Comparato are ready to launch a fightback by the multiple world title winners in the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy at the weekend. Posted on 12 Jun Al Qemzi reaches new milestone as Stark wins
Team Abu Dhabi veteran passes 1,000-points mark with battling display Team Abu Dhabi's Thani Al Qemzi reached a new milestone in his illustrious career today as Victory Team's Erik Stark won the Grand Prix of Bình Ð?nh-Vietnam to take the lead in the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship. Posted on 31 Mar 222 Offshore receive UIM Class 1 Trophy in Monaco
The crew proved to be the class act in an outstanding series The 222 Offshore team travelled to Monaco on Saturday to receive the Sam Griffith Trophy awarded to the UIM Class 1 world champions. Posted on 12 Mar UIM F1H2O Worlds: Sharjah rookie grabs victory
As Team Abu Dhabi new boy climbs in Indonesia Sharjah rookie Rusty Wyatt recorded a dramatic victory in the Grand Prix of Indonesia today as Team Abu Dhabi battled through a tough start to the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship. Posted on 3 Mar Team Abu Dhabi duo target Indonesia bonus points
New boy Comparato aims for quick turnaround after setback follows flying start The new Team Abu Dhabi pairing of Thani Al Qemzi and Alberto Comparato will look to shrug off a difficult start to the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship after Jonas Andersson claimed poled position today for the Grand Prix of Indonesia. Posted on 1 Mar
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy