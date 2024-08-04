Please select your home edition
Experience the latest innovations from Mercury Marine at the 2024 Sydney International Boat Show

by Mercury Marine 31 Jul 00:07 PDT 1-4 August 2024
The Edencraft 255 Formula powered by a Mercury Verado V10 © Mercury Marine

Get ready for an electrifying experience as Mercury Marine returns to the 2024 Sydney International Boat Show, set to wow attendees with the latest high-performance engines and thrilling on-water demos that will leave you breathless.

Taking place from August 1-4, dive into four action-packed days at the International Convention Centre in Cockle Bay Marina in Darling Harbour.

Feel the rush of cutting-edge technology and discover why Mercury Marine is the ultimate name in boating innovation, with Mercury bringing its largest number of products for this year's edition.

For those excited to see Mercury's most powerful electric propulsion outboards, the all-new Avator 75e and 110e will be display for the first time in Australia. These groundbreaking models set new benchmarks in innovation, performance, and connectivity for the marine industry, and are sure to impress boating enthusiasts.

But that's not all! Visitors can also explore a range of cutting-edge engines making their first appearance, including the new EFI 8hp and 9.9hp FourStroke outboards, and Electric Steering for Mercury Verado V10 and V8 engine families.

"The Sydney Boast Show is the biggest event on our Australia and New Zealand calendar so we're going all out to deliver an exceptional experience that shows off the best of Mercury," said Anthony Brown, Senior Marketing Manager at Mercury Marine ANZP.

"We'll have every outboard model on display, from the 2.5hp FourStrokes to the powerful Verado 600hp V12, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to experience the full range of what Mercury Marine has to offer.

"Our on-water demonstrations are always a crowd favourite and this year we're excited to offer testing for four of our standout outboards: the Verado V10, twin 250hp V8 FourStroke, and the innovative Avator 35e and 7.5e. This diverse lineup will give attendees a chance to experience both our traditional and electric propulsion technologies."

On the water

For those eager to experience the thrilling power of Mercury's outboards, a series of exhilarating on-water demos awaits, including the Edencraft with Joystick Verado V10, and Northbank 750 Hardtop with twin 250hp V8 FourStroke engines.

Feel the raw power of the Edencraft 255 Formula with the Joystick Verado V10, delivering heart-pounding acceleration and top speeds, all while enjoying the smooth, quiet ride provided by the Advanced MidSection noise management system.

Conquer the waves with the Northbank 750 Hardtop, featuring twin 250hp V8 FourStroke engines, renowned for their legendary performance. These engines make light work of large swells and sharp turns, ensuring an adrenaline-filled experience.

Additionally, Mercury Marine's innovative Avator outboards will be available for on-water testing, offering an electrifying experience for eventgoers.

Attendees can test the 35e model on a sleek Mercury Inflatable 350 Ocean Runner and the agile 7.5e model on a Mercury Inflatable 240 Airdeck, offering a fantastic opportunity to feel the cutting-edge electric propulsion firsthand and see the future of boating in action.

Each demo promises a firsthand look at Mercury's cutting-edge technology and the exceptional performance of their outboards.

There will be many exciting deals as an additional incentive for attendees to get their hands on Mercury's outstanding products.

Plus, the Mercury Edge Display Trailer means visitors can get up close and personal with the latest propellor technology, trolling motors, gauges and much more.

Mercury invites all to come see what's new at Mercury at this year's Sydney Boat Show and witness these remarkable products and experience the future of boating firsthand. Whether you're a seasoned mariner or a boating enthusiast, this is the ultimate event you can't afford to miss.

