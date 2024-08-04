Please select your home edition
Sunseeker unveils the Ocean 156 at global headquarters in Poole, Dorset

by Sunseeker International 31 Jul 06:42 PDT 1-4 August 2024
Ocean 156 © Sunseeker International

Sunseeker International, a global leader in luxury yacht design and manufacturing, proudly announces the unveiling of its latest masterpiece, the Ocean 156.

The shipyard reveal was held at Sunseeker's global headquarters in Poole Quay, Dorset, showcasing the yacht's stunning design, unique exterior lines and exceptional lifestyle features.

Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International
Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International

The Ocean 156, an 80-foot luxury yacht, represents a culmination of Sunseeker's commitment to technical prowess and refinement. This beautiful yacht showcases the finest in advanced materials, new technologies, and a bespoke design that promises a novel boating experience for its owners.

The Ocean 156 is equipped with the latest in advanced navigation systems and marine technology. She boasts multiple decks for lounging and entertaining, a state-of-the-art sound and entertainment system, and a sophisticated interior scheme that redefines comfortable cruising at sea. The model is an ambitious and beautiful addition to the Sunseeker range.

Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International
Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International

"We are incredibly proud to introduce the Sunseeker Ocean 156, a true embodiment of our vision for the future of luxury yachting," said Andrea Frabetti, CEO of Sunseeker International. "This yacht is a testament to our unwavering commitment to world-leading yacht design and quality handcrafted precision. We are excited to see the Ocean 156 set new standards in the industry, and we warmly invite our owners, industry colleagues and friends to experience the Ocean 156 at the Southampton International Boat Show this September."

Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International
Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International
Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International
Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International

