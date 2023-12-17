Azimut launches Fly 62

Azimut Fly 62 © Azimut Yachts Azimut Fly 62 © Azimut Yachts

by Azimut 1 Aug 07:58 PDT

The Series that has brought Azimut international success since its inception births a new yacht, the Fly 62. More than a step forward, this new model represents a milestone in the evolution of flybridges, led by the unprecedented Beach Cockpit.

Looking at the history of motor yachting, it is impossible to think of the modern flybridge without thinking of Azimut. Today, the Shipyard's path of innovation continues in the wake of the promise made to owners and enthusiasts: to offer, with each new model, uses of spaces and solutions that do not yet exist and that surprise. The latest innovation, launched on July 29th at the Avigliana production plant, is the Fly 62, not just the new model of one of Azimut's most representative Series, but a milestone in the evolution of the segment.

This boat, that represents the purest concept of design know-how, harmonizes creative imagination with owners' desires. Here, the desire is to draw ever closer to the sea, even, for the first time, on a flybridge designed for long stays on board. For a segment traditionally characterized by a more separate access area to the water, Azimut's response, radical in its apparent simplicity, is to reinvent the cockpit and turn it towards the stern, creating a progressive descent towards the sea.

Thus, the Beach Cockpit was born. The transom opens outwards, and, with a synchronous movement, the sofa is lowered, eliminating all physical barriers, creating a large sunbathing area close to the water with a connection to the sea that is unique for a yacht in this segment. On board the Fly 62, you can have lunch facing the sea and you can live immersed in nature through spaces designed to accommodate various generations and activities. Some rest in the shade and some swim, others have an aperitif and the rest sunbathe - all while maintaining the sense of sharing those moments.

The exterior design is by Alberto Mancini, who redefines the canons of the category with inspiration from the most recent trends in the automotive world and the functional and aesthetic revolution of SUVs. The volumes of the Fly 62's superstructure advance towards the bow, allowing the cockpit to be developed while maintaining and evolving the sporty stylistic figure of the Azimut Fly Series, recognized by lines that chase each other and increasingly clean surfaces. The new hardtop designed by Alberto Mancini stands out for its hyper-modern lines, which marry with the linearity of the horizontal development of the hull windows.

For the interiors, Azimut renews its collaboration with the architect Fabio Fantolino for his second project with the shipyard. Fantolino has created "open" spaces, free of visual obstacles, for a feeling of unrestricted closeness to the sea, and has interpreted the interior environments with a clean and fresh design, made up of a few essential details.

The Fly 62 is scheduled for a global debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024, held from the 10th to the 15th of September.