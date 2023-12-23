Please select your home edition
Heesen Yachts reveals YN 20457 Project Akira, now named Santosha

by Heesen Yachts 1 Aug 06:07 PDT

Heesen Yachts is delighted to reveal YN 20457 Santosha, formerly known as Project Akira, ahead of her delivery to experienced owners this fall.

  • First in the new 57-metre series
  • Exterior by Omega Architects - interior by Harrison Eidsgaard
  • 22 knots top speed and 3,900Nm at 13 knots
  • Shallow draft ideal for cruising in the Bahamas
  • 780 GT internal volume, 400 sqm luxurious interior
  • Glass elevator
  • 35 sqm luxurious beach club
  • 12 guests in six staterooms

The first in Heesen's new 57-metre series, she boasts an interior volume of 780GT and features exterior lines penned by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects.

YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts

Originally built on speculation, the vessel's design took a new direction when the owners came on board. Working closely with the yacht's interior designer, Harrison Eidsgaard, and Heesen's interior engineers, the clients have tailored the yacht to reflect their taste and lifestyle, transforming Akira into Santosha.

The owners chose the Sanskrit name Santosha for their vessel and the lotus as a logo. This shall remind them to "remain happy under any circumstances or be contented with what we can achieve through our capacity. It creates a balance between our external and internal worlds by controlling the tyranny of the senses. Contentment is a feeling of mental satisfaction."

YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts

Peter Wilson', Owner's Representative, said: "Our collaboration with Heesen on this project has yielded an excellent result. Collectively, we have been working as a cohesive team, with each party doing their utmost to achieve a world-class superyacht - one that is distinct from her peers. This was our second project with Heesen, and we look forward to many more in the future. Once delivered, I have no doubt that the clients will enjoy Santosha to her fullest."

First revealed at the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show, Heesen's 57-metre series has a shapely silhouette with an elongated profile. A sweeping arch ties the length of the superstructure together, while the slightly raked angle of the bow gives the yacht a stretched optical length. The scooped-shaped stern ensures that the 57-metre will stand apart from every other superyacht berthed in a marina.

YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - Open Beachclub - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - Open Beachclub - photo © Heesen Yachts

Owners' vision and personal touch

Santosha's owners wanted to create an interior with a relaxed but elegant ambience, and this concept was masterfully executed by Heesen's craftspeople. The clients were heavily involved in material selection, incorporating many sustainable options, such as recycled wood, performance leather and 'art silk' carpets. With a free-flowing layout and neutral colour palette, the yacht manages to combine both luxury and functionality

YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts

The interior showcases a refined architectural hierarchy and consistency. Minimalist aesthetics, carefully considered embellishments, and unique door treatments create a sense of fluidity throughout. The design details are meticulously curated, with elements like woven leather accents around the TV in the sky lounge and gleaming curved wallpapers that reflect sunlight.

Santosha's interiors are also adorned with carefully curated art pieces. The use of art adds a playful and brave touch to the serene and elevated decor. The works are balanced by the pale-coloured floors and 'art silk' carpets, contributing to the vessel's fresh and elegant aesthetic.

YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts

Interior quarters

The yacht features a nearly 70 sqm owners' apartment, which includes a study, a full beam stateroom, and expansive bathroom. Elegant light fixtures and bespoke artwork make it a truly personal space.

The master bathroom is an ode to the Garden of Eden, with lush white-on-white designs inspired by bas-relief techniques, designed in collaboration with the client, and masterfully crafted by London-based artists of DKT studio.

The snake, a totem animal for the Owners, takes center stage in the artwork. Beyond transformation, this creature epitomizes rebirth. In its cyclical shedding of its skin, the snake becomes a symbol of renewal and resurrection. The spiritual energy of the snake inspires us to view endings not as finality but as gateways to new beginnings. The snake also represents the journey of healing.

The area also sports beautifully carved Calacatta Sponda marble and an expansive vanity desk. The guest quarters are designed with practicality in mind, drawing on the clients' extensive experience and deep understanding of life on board. They feature light, elegant aesthetics with breezy pops of colour, curated artwork, and contemporary photography, creating a serene yet playful atmosphere.

YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Ruben Griffioen
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Ruben Griffioen

Performance

Santosha is not just a work of art but also a high-performance vessel that delivers. The Heesen 57-metre features a full aluminium hull, an iteration of the ultra-efficient FDHD devised by Dutch hydrodynamicists van Oossanen Naval architects.

The hull has been perfectly engineered by Heesen's in-house team and crafted by the shipyard's highly skilled welders. Two MTU 16V 4000 M65L (IMO Tier III) engines propel the yacht up to 22 knots and deliver a transatlantic range of 3,900NM at 13 knots. A draft of just 2.3 metres makes her an ideal platform from which to explore the turquoise shallows of the Bahamas.

YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Ruben Griffioen
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Ruben Griffioen

Heesen's CCO Mark Cavendish comments: "Santosha is a yacht designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life, combining elegance with practicality and meticulous attention to detail with a relaxed ambience. It stands as a true testament to Heesen Yachts' commitment to excellence and innovation in yacht building."

Specifications

  • Hull Type: Twin Propeller Motor Yacht, Fast Displacement Hull Form
  • Naval Architect: Van Oossanen Naval Architects / Heesen Yachts
  • Interior Designer: Harrison Eidsgaard Limited
  • Exterior Styling: Omega Architects
  • Classification: ABS ®Al Commercial Yachting Service #AMS Large Commercial Yacht Code Reg-YC
  • Hull: Aluminium
  • Superstructure: Aluminium
  • Accommodation: 12 guests in 6 cabins, 13 crew in 7 cabins
  • Length over all: 56.7 metres (186')
  • Beam over all: 10.3 metres (34 9")
  • Draft at half load: 2.3 metres (7' 6")
  • Displacement (half load): Approx. 490 tons (1,080,250 lbs)
  • Tonnage: Approx. 780 GT
  • Maximum speed (half load): 922 knots
  • Range: 4,400 nautical miles at 12 knots
  • Fuel capacity: 80,000 litres (21,130 US gallon)
  • Fresh water capacity: 24,000 litres (6,340 US gallon)
  • Main engines (IMO Tier III): 2x MTU 16V 4000 M65L
  • Maximum power: 2x 2560 kilowatt
  • Gearbox: 2x ZF 9055
  • Engine control: MTU Blue Vision NG
  • Propellers: 2x Five Blade Fixed Pitch
  • Generators: 2x Zenoro, each 175 kilowatt, 50 hertz
  • Bowthruster: Electrically driven Make ZF-Marine 125 kilowatt
  • Stabilisers: Naiad Dynamics 2 Fins Type 820l Zero Speed
  • Fresh water maker: 2x Idromar Capacity 9,000 litres per day (2 X 2,375 US Gallon)
  • Hot water boiler: 2x 300 litres (2x79 US Gallon)
  • Sanitary treatment: Hamann HL-Cont Plus 025
  • Air-conditioning: Heinen & Hopman
  • Anchor winch: 2x Staalart
  • Mooring capstan: 2x Staalart
  • Passarelle: Hydromar
  • Tender Crane: Hydromar SWL 2,200 Kg (4,850 lbs)
  • Jacuzzi: Poolspa Victoria
  • Tenders and sports equipment: The tender and the rescue boat can be stored on the foredeck as per General Arrangement plan and can be launched by a central crane. The water scooter is stored under a deck hatch under the tender. The tender, rescue boat and water scooter are Owners Delivery.
    • Tender LxB: 7.5 M (24 7") X 2.5m (8 2")
    • Rescue Boat LxB: 6.5 M (27 4") xX 2.5 m (8 2")
    • Water Scooter LXB: 3.5 M Cl 6") x 1.2m (4)

YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 Project Akira - Santosha - photo © Heesen Yachts

