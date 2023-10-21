Saxdor Yachts announces Saxdor 340 GTWA

True to its innovative spirit, Saxdor Yachts, the burgeoning Finnish yacht manufacturer, is pleased to unveil its latest model, the Saxdor 340 GTWA.

Initially announced as the 320 GTWA at boot Düsseldorf just a few months ago, the new model is larger than anticipated at 34 feet and is the only walkaround cabin cruiser in its size featuring large lateral terraces, one of the brand's signature traits.

The Saxdor 340 GTWA is designed to offer both accessibility and comfort, creating an expansive space perfect for leisure activities and providing a safe area that ensures protection in all weather conditions. It is the first wheelhouse walkaround model in Saxdor's fleet and the only in its category to feature large side terraces that increase and enhance the space available to guests when opened, making the area ideal for socializing and enjoying the water.

The bright wheelhouse features large glass sliding doors and an openable sunroof, flooding light into the cozy dinette with rotating sofa. The highly ergonomic helm station of the 340 GTWA can be equipped with up to two 12-inch plotters and benefits from a lateral sliding door for easy access as well as a three-person sofa. An additional convivial space is provided by the spacious bow area that can accommodate up to 6 people, to enjoy the breeze or a sunset cocktail, with the versatility to transform the space into a sunbed.

The lower deck includes a generous forward double cabin with a separate bathroom. In addition, the optional aft cabin, which can be accessed by lifting the aft sofa, can also accommodate two people. Both cabins benefit from ample natural light from large windows, with the forward cabin lit through a roof hatch and a large side window.

The new Saxdor 340 GTWA is crafted with a light yet rigid hull, made using vacuum infusion technology to ensure durability and performance. This model combines excellent seakeeping with efficient fuel consumption, making it easy and clean to drive and guaranteeing a smooth and high-performance cruising experience.

