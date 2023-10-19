Horizon's latest E75 Skylounge delivers unmatched style and performance

Please select your home edition
by Horizon Yachts 15 Aug 14:13 PDT

After attending the Horizon 2024 Open House in early March, an Australian owner couple returned to Kaohsiung to take part in the sea trials of the recently completed E75, a skylounge model that builds upon the success of its predecessors with reimagined contemporary flair.

Horizon E75 Hull 82 - Helm Station - photo © Horizon Yachts
Style and substance in harmony

The E75 stands out with its sleek exterior profile and judicious use of glass, resulting in a svelte and aesthetically pleasing appearance. The main deck's enclosed area features a galley between the forward dining space and the salon. This central position allows it to serve and facilitate the flow of people and conversation. The galley showcases quartz countertops and Fenix Grigio Bromo finishings in a soothing grey-and-blue tone, creating visual comfort with the Andari-silver furniture in the adjacent dining and lounge areas.

Horizon E75 Hull 82 - Stern - photo © Horizon Yachts
Forward, the semi-circular dinette with a high-gloss European walnut table is a bright and inviting enclave, thanks to the abundance of natural light from the large overhead windows. The main lounge on the other side of the galley is defined by the curvature of the two distinctive arc-shaped sofas that take center stage, accompanied by a 65" TV.

Aft on the main deck, plentiful space around a Hi/Lo table and seating arrangement can be easily configured to suit various needs. Additionally, Twin Disc Joystick Systems are installed to port and starboard to assist with maneuvering the boat.

Horizon E75 Hull 82 - Main Deck Forward - photo © Horizon Yachts
Below deck, the three-stateroom layout consists of an impeccably appointed full-beam master stateroom amidships, a twin cabin to starboard, and a VIP in the bow. Ample storage space, including a walk-in closet, is available in the master stateroom, all elegantly detailed in a high gloss finish, while the large ensuite includes dual basins and a smart mirror. Crew quarters for two are situated aft of the engine room. Notably, on this E75, the extended Hi/Lo swim platform has been upgraded to handle a 450kg/1,000lbs loading capacity.

Horizon E75 Hull 82 - Foredeck - photo © Horizon Yachts
Come for the comforts, get to places powerfully

On the bridge deck, the enclosed skylounge seamlessly integrates the helm station, featuring twin chairs positioned forward and slightly offset to starboard, with a second salon area. This versatile space is furnished with a curved sofa and Hi/Lo table ensemble that cleverly converts into a bed, offering an easily accessible spot for short breaks. Conveniently, a day head is located to port.

Horizon E75 Hull 82 - Salon - photo © Horizon Yachts
The extended bridge deck aft takes full advantage of the outdoor living space and sports a wellappointed entertainment area with a wet bar, freezer, and BBQ station with three stern-facing bar stools, all sheltered under a hard top for shaded comfort. The foredeck area, with sun pads and a Ushaped dinette, is reminiscent of a private terrace where time stands still and all that's left to do is unwind.

An aspect not immediately apparent in the E75's design has proven to be a major drawcard for the Australian active boating market—that is, below the waterline, a powerful propulsion system equipped with a set of twin MAN V8 1,300hp engines and an upgraded five-blade propeller along with bow and stern thrusters and Humphree stabilizers.

Horizon E75 Hull 82 - Enclosed Skylounge - photo © Horizon Yachts
The E75 strikes a perfect balance, distilling the most desirable features of larger yachts into a streamlined layout. Expansive teak decks, a sprawling swim platform, and a modern interior come together to create an alluring package ideal for couples, young families, or owner-operators looking for a compelling offering.

Horizon E75 Hull 82 - Main Deck Forward - photo © Horizon Yachts
For more information on this yacht or any Horizon build, please contact Horizon Yacht Australia at +61 7 5577 9009 or email .

E75 Hull 82 Basic Specifications

  • L.O.A.: 80' 8" (24.61m)
  • L.W.L.: 64' 11" (19.79m)
  • Beam: 18' 6" (5.64m)
  • Displacement (half load): 127,735 lbs (57.94tons)
  • Fuel Capacity: 1,900 US gals (7,192ltrs)
  • Fresh Water Capacity: 400 US gals (1,514ltrs)
  • Engines: Twin MAN V8 1,300hp
  • Generators: Twin ONAN 27kW (50Hz)

Horizon E75 Hull 82 - Galley - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E75 Hull 82 - Master Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E75 Hull 82 - Bridge Deck Aft - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E75 Skylounge - photo © Horizon Yachts
