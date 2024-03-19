Please select your home edition
Do it on an empty stomach

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 27 Aug 23:00 PDT
Gliding along with the Terrara 39 © Salty Dingo

Now I bet you thought that means this editorial is going to be about seasickness. Uh-uh. Actually, it is about hospitality. More specifically, Turkish hospitality, which is incredibly generous, and always involves heaps of food. Don't eat for a week beforehand kind of thing, and be prepared for the obligatory food coma afterwards.

Alas we are nautical, not gastronomic here at Powerboat.World, that must mean the Terrara 39 is built in Istanbul, Türkiye. Indeed it is, and before it gets wrapped and put on the ship for Australia or New Zealand, you'll be there to drive it, and the party afterwards is where you'll get to see why the paragraph above is so important.

The Terrara 39 made quite the impression at the recent Sydney International Boat Show - photo © Terrara Motor Yachts
Never fear, for guiding you along the way will be Paul Kennedy, a Master Shipwright of some 42 years of experience, and the builders are led by a third and very proud generation in an 'old school' yard. That means hands on, and the Terrara's hull is hand-laid E-glass of 14 layers, to be as light as possible for the process, deliver high tensile strength, and offer enhanced flexibility to make curves. The deck and superstructure are a mix of solid and honeycomb construction.

Why so detailed so early? Well, the Terrara is not really a first up kind of boat. That's rare. When you get here, you know a thing or two, as well as the pointy end from the blunt. You want certain things, and you want them to work properly, and last. Also, when you look at the options, you see that there is an inline single 6 to take you into the low 20s, then a pair of fours in V-Drive format to get you into the mid 30s, and finally a twin D6 IPS setup to take you into the higher 30s. Horses for courses...

Lovely sheer line - photo © Salty Dingo
At a starting point of AUD849,000 landed and taxes paid (for now), it is compelling. There are a lot of boaters wanting an elegant sheerline (including a slight reverse at the prow), sculptured tumblehome, a very much traditionally oriented Downeast style in the Pilothouse, and then the odd, nice touch, such as the one-piece windscreen. Now if someone said wood, well, you're covered there, and it can be light or dark, big grain or soft, gloss or matte. Your call...

That's kind of the point here. What are you aiming to do? Maybe not so much utterly bespoke, as it is customised inside the existing framework. Paul, and his wife, Bahriye, so there's the Turkish connection BTW, have gone into this to make your ownership journey a very personal experience and curated adventure, not a shipwreck. This is the defining ethos for the whole evolution that stems from the original Terrara 18 picnic boat of about 15 years ago, that was built by Kennedy Shipwrights.

Tumblehome and reverse transom add to the appeal - Terrara 39 - photo © Salty Dingo
One of the best ways to get a handle on a boat, swiftly, is to look at the brightwork and timber flourishes. "We intend to keep the quality right up there," said Kennedy. "We will be there in Istanbul up to three times during each build."

The recent Sydney International Boat Show (where they handed out Turkish Delight to visitors) was a chance for the Terrara 39 to do her thing, which she did with great aplomb. "People were hopping on board, and stating 'This is really good, and it's got a lot more room than I thought it did.' That's terrific news, and we can do a lot of interior layout changes that would be a no price variation. Much of it comes down to colours and finishes (like gloss level), and with the hull, as long as it is in the International Paints catalogue, you can have it."

On board amenity - Terrara 39 - photo © Salty Dingo
"It's all about being customisable, to nearly any level, for serious boaters wanting to do serious boating activity," said Kennedy. "Some are downsizing, others are on the way up the scale. I feel that the interested parties have been around boating a while, and they know exactly what they want."

"I believe in simplicity in boating. Not being overly complex with gadgets and technology, and just being able to get out on the water for a reasonable price. This is certainly resonating, with many commenting about how much more boat they can get with us than elsewhere. Quality is crucial to the whole equation. I am a boatbuilder, and the team creating the Terraras are boatbuilders. This is where our focus will be; with the boats." As an adjunct to it all, Paul's Brother-in-Law knows the builder personally. i.e. they're pretty tight...

Efficient form - Single D6 takes the Terrara 39 to 22.4 knots. Upto 36 is available from a pair of D6 IPS units - photo © Terrara Motor Yachts
Sometimes more is just, well, more

It is not just the Terrara 39 that is garnering interest. "We've definitely got plenty of enquiries," said Kennedy. "There's also distinct interest in our 53, which has a more sport yacht kind of feel. The factory has a 60 in build for the USA right now, so once more information comes out about that, I think that too will grab its fair share of attention."

The more contemporary Terrara 53 - photo © Terrara Motor Yachts
"These are shaft drive boats, which definitely appeal to a particular kind of buyer. The 53 will be at the AUD2.4M mark landed (plus any options), and the 60-footer is more like €2M at the factory (plus any options). I think we will have a great story to tell for some time to come," said Kennedy in closing.

Right oh. Powerboat.World has an abundance of material from right across the globe, and if you cannot find something, just try the search button right up the top of the landing page, above our logo. If you cannot find what you want or wish to want to add to that, then please make contact with us via email.

General Arrangement for the Terrara 53 - photo © Terrara Motor Yachts
Finally. Please look after yourselves.

John Curnow
Global Editor, Powerboat.World

Cockpit - Terrara 39 - photo © Terrara Motor Yachts
